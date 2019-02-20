Log in
NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
My previous session
NVIDIA : Make Room for Robots at GTC 2019

02/20/2019

AI will take center stage at the 10th annual GPU Technology Conference, a multi-day deep dive into the present and future of AI-powered autonomous machines.

GTC is the best place to get an inside look at how robots are transforming virtually every industry imaginable - from smart agriculture to DNA sequencing.

Join us March 17-21 at the San Jose Convention Center to connect with developers, researchers and roboticists to hear, see and experience the latest in AI innovations.

There's an incredible lineup of speakers, hands-on labs, posters and more just waiting for you at the event.

Delivery Robots? Check. An Autonomous Strawberry Harvester? Got Those, Too

Venture to the cutting edge of deep learning and autonomous machines. Start with our extensive list of speakers and sessions from some of the world's most prominent organizations, including Kiwi Campus, MIT, Musashi Seimitsu, Postmates X, UC Berkeley and more.

Some of the highlights:

On Sunday, March 17, you can also attend a full-day, hands-on DLI workshopand learn from a certified instructor to earn a certificate.

Astounding Demos from Amazing Robots

We've rounded up an array of incredible robots that can collaborate, fabricate, inspect, pick, sort, navigate and deliver. Keep your eyes peeled for them in the GTC exhibition hall.

A few of the bots sure to blow you away:

  • Sarcos Robotics: Come see their robo-snake that can do underground tank inspections and more, autonomously maneuvering through complex and dangerous terrain.
  • Canvas Technology: Industrial carts are great to transport things. They're even better if they're autonomous and can easily move within indoor factory and warehouse environments. See how Canvas is paving the way.
  • Meituan-Dianping: See how they're using Jetson to power AI in autonomous delivery vehicles, one of which will be on display, to move meals from restaurants to hungry consumers.

Get a Leg Up in Robotics with Hands-on Jetson Labs

See, hear, listen and learn from the amazing people, companies and machines all over the conference. Then put that inspiration to good use and dive into the code for yourself in hands-on labs.

Whatever your comfort level - introductory courses or advanced robotics - we've got a lab for you.

Cool Tech, Hotter Hardware

NVIDIA Jetson is the world's leading computing platform for AI at the edge. High in performance and energy efficient, it's ideal for compute-intensive embedded applications in industries like agriculture, logistics, retail, healthcare and more.

The Jetson Partner Pavilion at GTC will have 25+ ecosystem partners showcasing cameras, AI boxes/NVRs, robot reference platforms and more.

Featured partners to check out include ADLINK, BoulderAI, Crew Systems, Connect Tech, D3 Engineering, Foxconn, Leopard Imaging and Mobiliya.

Once you get inspired by the ecosystem, get to work on an amazing innovation of your own. Jetson TX2 and Jetson AGX Xavier Developer Kits will be offered onsite at special show pricing of $299 and $899, respectively.

You never know what other surprises we'll have in store, so register for GTC today.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 20:43:06 UTC
