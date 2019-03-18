NVIDIA : Quadro Virtual Workstation Streams from NVIDIA RTX Server

Designers, artists and engineers can now access NVIDIA RTX Server - the most efficient, comprehensive rendering offering on the market - from anywhere, on any device.

NVIDIA RTX Server, a reference architecture for highly configurable, on-demand rendering, is now supported with Quadro Virtual Data Center Workstation (Quadro vDWS). It's a combination that brings enhanced visual computing performance for interactive, real-time rendering to virtual workstations.

With virtual workstations on the RTX Server platform, artists can spend less time waiting for renders and instantly see their creative designs come to life.

Whether working on interactive sessions in the desktop or final batch rendering in the data center, users can tap into GPU-accelerated rendering and performance at a fraction of the cost, space and power requirements of a CPU render farm.

Faster Rendering, Better Design Experience

RTX Server provides users with on-demand rendering in the data center. It combines the power of Quadro RTX GPUs with Quadro vDWS, enabling GPU-accelerated virtual workstations to create photorealistic images and visual effects with accelerated rendering power.

Visual computing advancements in ray tracing, AI, advanced shading and simulation are made possible by NVIDIA's Turing architecture and can be experienced from a virtual workstation on the RTX Server.

With Quadro vDWS, businesses can consolidate physical workstations into one, easy-to-manage server with multiple virtual workstations. Employees can then share resources and securely access their work from any location.

The flexibility of RTX Server with Quadro vDWS enables GPU resources to be easily allocated. Businesses can add more virtual workstations to accommodate new designers, suspend workstations when they're no longer needed or create new render nodes based on workflow needs.

RTX Server can also be partitioned to provide a combination of virtual workstations and dedicated render server instances.

Industry Support for Quadro vDWS

Many NVIDIA partners have shown support for Quadro vDWS as it provides the best application performance for users.

'NVIDIA RTX Server delivers a powerful virtual workstation experience for designers and content creators. With Quadro vDWS, artists can easily tackle complex designs and create photorealistic objects, characters and environments at high resolutions,' said David Smith, CEO at Teradici. 'In collaboration with NVIDIA for this launch, we are pleased to announce that we have enhanced our PCoIP protocol to support Quadro vDWS GPU acceleration, so Teradici Cloud Access Software customers now have another efficient and powerful option to run their design applications and workflows virtually.'

Teradici Cloud Access Software with PCoIP protocol support for Quadro vDWS GPU acceleration for RTX Server will be in technical preview starting April 15.

'The Quadro RTX Server with virtual workstation access is a new standard for on-demand rendering in the data center,' said Teri Bruns, vice president of Global Partner Solutions at VMware. 'Combined with VMware vSphere and Horizon, multiple users are able to access a single GPU through virtual workstations, dramatically increasing the density of the data center. End-users can also easily provision render notes and workstations based on their specific needs.'

GTC Displays Rapid Rendering Speeds and Workflows

Attendees of this week's GPU Technology Conference can experience the versatility of RTX Servers and how it can easily be configured with Quadro vDWS. Watch the animation workflow of a virtual machine running Maya 2019 with Arnold software and see how RTX accelerates animation and photo-real rendering. With Arnold leveraging the power of RT cores, those frames will render 7x faster than a CPU render farm.

Also at the NVIDIA booth at GTC, check out interactive rendering on a design workstation. Using SOLIDWORKS Visualize or VRED, designers can use the RTX Server as a rendering box for quick and interactive real-time rendering on multiple GPUs.

RTX Server for Cloud Gaming

NVIDIA RTX Server is also transforming the creative process for game designers and developers with NVIDIA GRID vGaming. The RTX platform combines ray tracing, deep learning and rasterization through the Turing architecture to deliver real-time photorealistic rendering and AI-enhanced graphics, video and image processing.

Learn more information about NVIDIA RTX Server and Quadro vDWS.