NVIDIA RTX Ray Tracing-Accelerated Applications Available to Millions of 3D Artists and Designers This Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPU Technology Conference -- NVIDIA today announced that the world’s top 3D application providers — makers of the most important tools for design and content creation — have adopted NVIDIA RTX™ ray-tracing technology in their upcoming product releases.



NVIDIA RTX brings their customers — over 9 million active artists and designers — breakthroughs such as the ability to interact with complex models and scenes with ray-traced lighting, the industry’s fastest speed of rendering photorealistic images, and new AI-based capabilities to speed the production process.

“When you’re designing a building or bringing a character to life for your movie, the ability to visualize your creation with correct lighting and accurate materials rather than a low-resolution approximation dramatically improves your workflow,” said Greg Estes, vice president of Developer Programs at NVIDIA. “We’re thrilled with the broad industry adoption of NVIDIA RTX, which speaks volumes on how real-time ray tracing is transforming the 3D market.”

NVIDIA RTX is built on the NVIDIA Turing™ GPU architecture, which features RT Cores, the industry’s first on-GPU hardware designed specifically for ray tracing, and Tensor Cores for AI acceleration. Launched at SIGGRAPH 2018, in less than a year NVIDIA RTX has gained support from some of the world’s leading software providers.

“Pixar artists already rely on NVIDIA ray tracing, and RTX more than doubles the performance they will see. We’re excited to use RTX on our upcoming films,” said Steve May, CTO of Pixar Animation Studios.

“RTX technology is a game changer for our architectural visualization pipeline,” said Gamma Basra, partner and head of Visualization at Fosters+Partners. “We can iterate options to ascertain the optimal design in real time without the need to wait hours for the render to come back.”

Why Ray Tracing Is Important to Artists and Designers

Ray tracing simulates the behavior of light in the physical world. It has been too computationally intensive to be practical for artists to use in viewing their creations interactively. This has forced them to compromise, viewing a low-fidelity visualization while creating and not seeing the final correct image until hours later after rendering on a CPU-based render farm.

Now, instead of working with low-res approximations, NVIDIA RTX technology allows artists and designers to interact with ray-traced images that can be indistinguishable from photographs or interact with complex models in real time. With the unprecedented 3D application support for RTX technology, and availability of NVIDIA RTX GPUs in the cloud, in the data center and on the desktop, creators can get optimal performance in any studio workflow.

Leading visual effects studios are among the first to see the value of NVIDIA RTX. ILM, Image Engine, MPC Film and Weta Digital are at the forefront of bringing this new capability to artists.

For architects and product design professionals who need absolute realism to understand lighting conditions and how different materials will affect the look of a design, adding accelerated ray tracing to their preferred software applications can have a profound impact. Leading companies working with RTX include Cannon Design, Foster & Partners, Kohler and KPF.

The first software providers debuting acceleration with NVIDIA RTX technology in their 2019 releases include:

Read what these partners and customers are saying about NVIDIA RTX .

Availability

NVIDIA RTX technology is available from every major cloud provider, workstation and server manufacturer, system builder, and authorized distribution partner around the world. Developers can leverage the benefits of RTX through multiple APIs, including NVIDIA OptiX™, Microsoft DXR and NVIDIA VKRay.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

