Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NVIDIA : Riding Shotgun in Cockpit of the Future, at GTC 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

One day, controlling a vehicle won't take more than a word and a glance.

At the GPU Technology Conference this week, our partners are showing how NVIDIA DRIVE IX can enhance the driver's situational awareness, assist in driving functions and provide intelligent interactions between the vehicle and its occupants.

An open platform for intelligent cockpits, DRIVE IX supports a wide range of partner technologies to provide a comprehensive set of capabilities to automakers, suppliers and startups.

GTC attendees were able to experience this next-generation technology firsthand, sitting in the NVIDIA BB8 test vehicle equipped with our partners' DRIVE IX software integrations.

Easy Conversation

Using embedded speech software, DRIVE IX enables natural conversations with the car. It's curated and always on - the key ingredient of an effective speech solution. With optimized latency and accuracy, DRIVE IX facilitates easy conversation within the cockpit.

SoundHound delivers unprecedented accuracy in voice recognition. Running on the high-performance compute of the NVIDIA DRIVE platform, its voice AI can understand context, such as the driver's or passenger's location or recent requests, to deliver the most relevant results.

This voice-enabled AI interface uses databases like Yelp, providing passengers with information and reviews on restaurants, stores and businesses in their surrounding area even when not connected to internet.

This means no more fumbling with console buttons or jabbing at unresponsive touchscreens. Everything you may need on your journey is just a word away.

All AIs on You

Distraction is one of the leading causes of accidents, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Bucking the trend of phones, texts and touchscreens, DRIVE IX is a technology that helps the car keep drivers focused on their task.

It enables our ecosystem partners to provide the driver monitoring capabilities necessary to keep drivers' attention focused and ensure all passengers are secure in the vehicle.

Jungo's CoDriver software provides automotive OEMs the capability to track the driver's condition using deep learning algorithms on the DRIVE IX platform. Understanding whether a driver is drowsy makes it possible to implement advanced AI features to refocus the driver or step in during dangerous situations.

Your car can also recognize you. With computer vision algorithms running at high speeds on the DRIVE platform, VisionLabs provides sophisticated and secure face identification features. This capability makes it possible for the car to use facial recognition to unlock or open doors, and maintain personalized profiles of seat, mirror and moonroof adjustments for each driver.

Using a sensor mounted inside the car, Guardian Optical Technology can track all the passengers inside the vehicle. When running on DRIVE IX, this enables key safety features, such as reminders if a child or pet is left in the backseat.

With DRIVE IX, all this and more can be possible in production vehicles. To learn more about the intelligent experience ecosystem, check out news from our partners.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 22:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
06:25pNVIDIA : AI and Clinicians a ‘Winning Combination,' Healthcare Luminary Er..
PU
06:05pNVIDIA : Riding Shotgun in Cockpit of the Future, at GTC 2019
PU
04:15pNVIDIA : ‘Troll,' Epic's Stunning RTX-powered Ray-Tracing Demo, Wows GDC
PU
03:25pMORE CREATING, LESS WAITING : NVIDIA RTX GPUs and Creator Ready Drivers Supercha..
PU
02:00pHEART OF THE MATTER : How AI Can Create Personalized Prosthetic Heart Valves
PU
01:26pNVIDIA : New Ability to Update HD Maps Lets DRIVE Mapping Chart Safer Course for..
PU
12:45pEYES IN THE SKY : Giving Drones the Ability to Avoid Collisions
PU
10:54aNVIDIA : Cirrascale Managed Services to Support NVIDIA DGX Systems, Allowing Cus..
AQ
10:25a&LSQUO;NOT THE ONLY ONE' : Women@GTC Talk Innovation, Social Impact, Diversity i..
PU
09:35aSTORMY WEATHER : Weathernews Using AI to Build Better Way to Forecast Rain
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 11 147 M
EBIT 2020 3 618 M
Net income 2020 2 826 M
Finance 2020 6 661 M
Yield 2020 0,36%
P/E ratio 2020 38,29
P/E ratio 2021 28,15
EV / Sales 2020 8,95x
EV / Sales 2021 7,32x
Capitalization 106 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION31.62%106 480
INTEL CORPORATION15.43%243 602
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%202 410
BROADCOM INC17.71%118 481
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.42%103 267
MICRON TECHNOLOGY27.23%45 257
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.