Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NVIDIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation - NVDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against NVIDIA Corporation (NasdaqGS: NVDA), if they purchased the Company's shares between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").  This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Northern District of California.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of NVIDIA and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-nvda/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 19, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

NVIDIA and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 15, 2018, the Company disclosed significant cuts to its Q4 revenue guidance, a decline of over 7% (compared to 17% growth expected by investors), due to inventory buildup of midrange GPUs (graphics processing units) caused by the rapid fade of the cryptocurrency mining market.

On this news, the price of NVIDIA's shares plummeted.

The case is Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds v. NVIDIA Corporation, et al., No. 18-cv-7669.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvidia-shareholder-alert-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general-kahn-swick--foti-llc-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuit-against-nvidia-corporation---nvda-300772721.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
10:51pNVIDIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER L : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
PR
01:49pNVIDIA : How AI Is Helping Address the Rohingya Refugee Healthcare Crisis
PU
12:44pWORD UP : AI Writes New Chapter for Language Buffs
PU
01/03ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Misled Shareholders According to ..
BU
01/03NVIDIA : Five Short Vids That Tell the Tale of What's Next for AI
PU
01/02NVDA LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds NVIDIA Corporation Investors of Import..
BU
01/02NVIDIA : How Deep Learning Is Aiding Preservation of Seneca and Other Endangered..
PU
2018GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
2018GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of NVIDIA Corpor..
BU
2018LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.