NVIDIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation - NVDA

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a
securities class action lawsuit against NVIDIA Corporation (NasdaqGS:
NVDA), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 10, 2017
and November 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is
pending in the United States District Court for the District of Northern
District of California.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of NVIDIA and would like to discuss your legal
rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for
your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact
KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email
(lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com),
or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-nvda/
to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class
action, you must petition the Court by February 19, 2019.
About the Lawsuit
NVIDIA and certain of its executives are charged with failing to
disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal
securities laws.
On November 15, 2018, the Company disclosed significant cuts to its Q4
revenue guidance, a decline of over 7% (compared to 17% growth expected
by investors), due to inventory buildup of midrange GPUs (graphics
processing units) caused by the rapid fade of the cryptocurrency mining
market.
On this news, the price of NVIDIA’s shares plummeted.
The case is Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds v. NVIDIA Corporation,
et al., No. 18-cv-7669.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General
Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and
consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of
fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of
shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.
To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.
