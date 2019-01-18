Log in
NVIDIA SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation - NVDA

01/18/2019 | 10:51pm EST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until February 19, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against NVIDIA Corporation (NasdaqGS: NVDA), if they purchased the Company’s shares between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of NVIDIA and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaq-nvda/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by February 19, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

NVIDIA and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2018, the Company disclosed significant cuts to its Q4 revenue guidance, a decline of over 7% (compared to 17% growth expected by investors), due to inventory buildup of midrange GPUs (graphics processing units) caused by the rapid fade of the cryptocurrency mining market.

On this news, the price of NVIDIA’s shares plummeted.

The case is Iron Workers Local 580 Joint Funds v. NVIDIA Corporation, et al., No. 18-cv-7669.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
