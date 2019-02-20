Log in
NVIDIA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

0
02/20/2019 | 07:11pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Puri Ajay K

NVIDIA CORP [ NVDA ]

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

EVP, Worldwide Field Ops

2/15/2019

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(Street)

SANTA CLARA, CA 95051

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2/15/2019

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Common Stock

D

10131

D

$0

(2)

(1)

229929

D

Common Stock

51371

IBy Trust (3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) Represents the forfeiture of performance-based restricted stock granted to the Reporting Person on March 8, 2018 that was eligible to vest upon achievement of a pre-established stretch operating plan performance goal. Upon grant, the stretch operating plan performance goal was reported on a Form 4. On February 15, 2019 the Company determined that that, based on the Company's performance over the applicable performance period, a portion of the grant would be forfeited.

  • (2) On January 10, 2019, 8,692 shares were transferred to the Ajay K Puri Revocable Trust dtd 12/10/2015 (the "Trust").

  • (3) Shares held by the Trust, of which Reporting Person is a trustee.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Puri Ajay K

C/O NVIDIA CORPORATION 2788 SAN TOMAS EXPRESSWAY SANTA CLARA, CA 95051

EVP, Worldwide Field Ops

Signatures

/s/ Rebecca Peters, Attorney-in-Fact for Ajay K. Puri

2/20/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 00:10:03 UTC
