NVIDIA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Puri Ajay K NVIDIA CORP [ NVDA ] 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY) EVP, Worldwide Field Ops 2/15/2019 4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (Street)

SANTA CLARA, CA 95051

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2/15/2019

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Common Stock

D

10131

D

$0

(2)

(1)

229929

D

Common Stock

51371

IBy Trust (3)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

(1) Represents the forfeiture of performance-based restricted stock granted to the Reporting Person on March 8, 2018 that was eligible to vest upon achievement of a pre-established stretch operating plan performance goal. Upon grant, the stretch operating plan performance goal was reported on a Form 4. On February 15, 2019 the Company determined that that, based on the Company's performance over the applicable performance period, a portion of the grant would be forfeited.

(2) On January 10, 2019, 8,692 shares were transferred to the Ajay K Puri Revocable Trust dtd 12/10/2015 (the "Trust").

(3) Shares held by the Trust, of which Reporting Person is a trustee.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Puri Ajay K C/O NVIDIA CORPORATION 2788 SAN TOMAS EXPRESSWAY SANTA CLARA, CA 95051 EVP, Worldwide Field Ops

Signatures

/s/ Rebecca Peters, Attorney-in-Fact for Ajay K. Puri

2/20/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

