NVIDIA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
04/04/2019 | 06:32pm EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Shoquist Debora
NVIDIA CORP [ NVDA ]
_____ Director
(Last)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
|
C/O NVIDIA CORPORATION, 2788
4/3/2019
EVP, Operations
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 3)
|
|
Common Stock
S (1)
5823
$185
171783
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
Explanation of Responses:
(1)This transaction was pursuant to a 10b5-1 Plan.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
|
Other
|
Shoquist Debora
EVP, Operations
Signatures
/s/ Rebecca Peters, Attorney-in-Fact for Debora Shoquist
4/4/2019
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
*If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Nvidia Corporation published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 22:31:06 UTC
