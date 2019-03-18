NVIDIA : T4 GPUs Coming to Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services today announced that its new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) G4 instances featuring NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPUs will be available in the coming weeks.

The new G4 instances will provide AWS customers with a versatile platform to cost-efficiently deploy a wide range of AI services. Through AWS Marketplace, customers will be able to pair the G4 instances with NVIDIA GPU acceleration software, including NVIDIA CUDA-X AI libraries for accelerating deep learning, machine learning and data analytics.

T4 will also be supported by Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes, making it easy for customers to deploy, manage and scale containerized applications on EC2 G4 GPU instances using Kubernetes.

Because T4 GPUs are extremely efficient for AI inference, they are well-suited for companies that seek powerful, cost-efficient cloud solutions for deploying machine learning models into production.

The new EC2 G4 instances also support the next generation of computer graphics to accelerate the workflows of creative and technical professionals. NVIDIA Turing architecture fuses real-time ray tracing, AI, simulation, and rasterization to fundamentally change computer graphics.

'NVIDIA and AWS have worked together for a long time to help customers run compute-intensive AI workloads in the cloud and create incredible new AI solutions,' said Matt Garman, vice president of Compute Services at AWS. 'With our new T4-based G4 instances, we're making it even easier and more cost-effective for customers to accelerate their machine learning inference and graphics-intensive applications.'

T4 will join other Amazon EC2 instances featuring NVIDIA GPUs, providing developers and data scientists with the most sophisticated compute resources available to support a variety of customer needs.

To sign up to for a preview of T4 on AWS, visit this page.