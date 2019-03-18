Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NVIDIA : T4 GPUs Coming to Amazon Web Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 07:35pm EDT

Amazon Web Services today announced that its new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) G4 instances featuring NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPUs will be available in the coming weeks.

The new G4 instances will provide AWS customers with a versatile platform to cost-efficiently deploy a wide range of AI services. Through AWS Marketplace, customers will be able to pair the G4 instances with NVIDIA GPU acceleration software, including NVIDIA CUDA-X AI libraries for accelerating deep learning, machine learning and data analytics.

T4 will also be supported by Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes, making it easy for customers to deploy, manage and scale containerized applications on EC2 G4 GPU instances using Kubernetes.

Because T4 GPUs are extremely efficient for AI inference, they are well-suited for companies that seek powerful, cost-efficient cloud solutions for deploying machine learning models into production.

The new EC2 G4 instances also support the next generation of computer graphics to accelerate the workflows of creative and technical professionals. NVIDIA Turing architecture fuses real-time ray tracing, AI, simulation, and rasterization to fundamentally change computer graphics.

'NVIDIA and AWS have worked together for a long time to help customers run compute-intensive AI workloads in the cloud and create incredible new AI solutions,' said Matt Garman, vice president of Compute Services at AWS. 'With our new T4-based G4 instances, we're making it even easier and more cost-effective for customers to accelerate their machine learning inference and graphics-intensive applications.'

T4 will join other Amazon EC2 instances featuring NVIDIA GPUs, providing developers and data scientists with the most sophisticated compute resources available to support a variety of customer needs.

To sign up to for a preview of T4 on AWS, visit this page.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 23:34:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
08:03pNVIDIA : Teams with Amazon Web Services to Bring AI to Millions of Connected Dev..
AQ
08:00pNVIDIA : Announces DRIVE AP2X – World's Most Complete Level 2+ Autonomous ..
PU
08:00pNVIDIA : Clara AI Lets Every Radiologist Teach Their Own AI
PU
07:44pNVIDIA and Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development Partner to Create S..
GL
07:38pNVIDIA : DRIVE Constellation Now Available — Virtual Proving Ground for Va..
AQ
07:36pNVIDIA INTRODUCES DRIVE AV SAFETY FO : Computational Defensive Driving Policy to..
GL
07:35pNVIDIA : T4 GPUs Coming to Amazon Web Services
PU
07:33pNvidia partners with Softbank to deploy cloud gaming servers in Japan
RE
07:25pNVIDIA : Quadro Virtual Workstation Streams from NVIDIA RTX Server
PU
07:25pNVIDIA : RTX Server Lineup Expands to Meet Growing Demand for Data Center and Cl..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 11 147 M
EBIT 2020 3 618 M
Net income 2020 2 807 M
Finance 2020 6 606 M
Yield 2020 0,37%
P/E ratio 2020 37,27
P/E ratio 2021 27,23
EV / Sales 2020 8,64x
EV / Sales 2021 7,06x
Capitalization 103 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 185 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION27.20%102 905
INTEL CORPORATION15.77%244 322
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%200 887
BROADCOM INC14.16%114 985
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.19%103 943
MICRON TECHNOLOGY24.61%44 326
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.