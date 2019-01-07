Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NVIDIA : Teams Up with Leading HD Mapping Companies to Deliver End-to-End Autopilot Systems for the World's Major Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 08:49pm EST

NVIDIA is showcasing this week at CES its DRIVE Localization - a system that unlocks the restraints to a global, mass-market solution for cars to find themselves on maps.

Leveraging the compute power of GPUs and the worldwide reach of NVIDIA DRIVE mapping partners, the DRIVE Localization software module is an open, scalable platform for vehicles to position themselves on high-definition maps with unprecedented robustness and accuracy, using mass-market sensors.

It's vital for a self-driving car to be able to pinpoint its location within centimeters so it can understand its surroundings and establish a sense of the road and lane structures. This enables it to detect when a lane is forking or merging, plan lane changes and determine lane paths even when markings aren't clear.

DRIVE Localization makes that precise positioning possible by matching semantic landmarks in the vehicle's environment with features from HD maps to determine exactly where it is in real time. And by leveraging mass-market sensors the platform is cost effective - enabling use in personal cars.

A High-Performance, Mass-Market Solution

At the heart of DRIVE Localization is the NVIDIA DRIVE Xavier SoC, the world's first auto-grade processor dedicated to autonomous driving. Architected to satisfy such demanding computational needs, Xavier contains a deep learning accelerator (DLA) and a CUDA engine.

In combination with the NVIDIA software platform, these processors operate fast inference for deep neural networks and high-performance parallel processing for computer vision algorithms, both of which are leveraged in the DRIVE Localization module.

Rather than relying on expensive lidar technology, DRIVE Localization gathers data from low-cost sensors on the vehicle - a front camera, a GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) receiver, an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) and the vehicle's speedometer.

Xavier's high-bandwidth sensor ingestion and processing pipelines enable NVIDIA's dedicated deep neural networks to analyze data instantaneously and detect semantic features in a variety of weather and lighting conditions, such as lane boundaries, signs, poles and road edges.

The DRIVE Localization module then overlays a third-party map with the sensor data, evaluating thousands of viewpoints in parallel. It performs this process faster than real time, scoring a massive array of vantage points from the map to one frame of visual data to find the most precise position and orientation.

This requires an enormous amount of parallel computational horsepower, which the Xavier SoC delivers with efficiency.

A Scalable Ecosystem

While Xavier makes it possible for localization to work in real time, the system must also be able to perform this process wherever the car drives. To do so, NVIDIA turned to partners that have dedicated years and vast resources to building HD maps of the world's roads - among them, Baidu, HERE, NavInfo, TomTom and Zenrin, which have made their maps compatible with DRIVE Software for global localization.

Additionally, NVIDIA is expanding the mapping ecosystem with its DRIVE Maps format, allowing any map vendor to convert to this format to leverage DRIVE Localization directly, laying the foundation to access further capabilities of the system.

Support from HD Mapping Partners

The world's top HD mapping companies expressed support for the initiative. Among them:

  • The compute performance and efficiency of NVIDIA DRIVE combined with Baidu's HD maps, will lead the industry in unprecedented scale and accuracy for safe self-driving in China.'

-Gu Weihao, general manager, IDG Intelligent Vehicle Business Unit, Baidu

  • 'The speed and efficiency of NVIDIA DRIVE Localization makes it possible for mass-market vehicles to access our world-class HD mapping solution,. 'We are excited to be a part of this truly global platform.'

-Matt Preyss, product marketing manager in Autonomous Driving, HERE

  • 'By combining our HD maps with NVIDIA DRIVE Localization, autonomous vehicles will be able to precisely and safely navigate China's roads. GPU technology is key to the highly accurate localization necessary for fully self-driving cars.'

-Wang Miao, director of HD maps products, NavInfo

  • 'With NVIDIA DRIVE Localization, the TomTom HD map service can be applied in any vehicle to power the future of autonomy.'

-Willem Strijbosch, head of Autonomous Driving, TomTom

  • 'Autonomous vehicles in Japan need to localize in tough driving conditions, such as tight corners and multi-level highways, long tunnels and dense skyscrapers,' The combination of NVIDIA Localization and Zenrin HD Map expects to meet these challenges.'

-Yasuko Osada, project manager, ZENRIN

Experience DRIVE Localization firsthand on the CES showfloor, at NVIDIA booth 6306 and TomTom booth 5226.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 01:48:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
08:49pNVIDIA : Teams Up with Leading HD Mapping Companies to Deliver End-to-End Autopi..
PU
08:32pDEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming..
BU
05:41pNVIDIA : German supplier unveils new self-driving car computer, adds Xilinx chip..
RE
05:34pNVIDIA : DRIVE Software 8.0 Enables Surround Perception, AR for Safe Automated D..
PU
05:34pINTRODUCING NVIDIA DRIVE AUTOPILOT : AI-Powered System Delivers Safer Vehicles T..
PU
05:01pNVIDIA Introduces DRIVE AutoPilot, World's First Commercially Available Level..
GL
02:40a&LDQUO;NEXT GEN IS ON&RDQUO; WITH RT : NVIDIA Opens CES with Launch of GeForce R..
PU
01:14aTHE NEXT BIG THING, LITERALLY : BFGDs Ready for Pre-Order
PU
01:14aIN SYNC AT CES : Announcing G-SYNC Compatible Monitors and BFGD Pre-Orders
PU
12:54aGEFORCE RTX AT CES 2019 : Best for Today's Games, Ready for New Generation of Ga..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 210 M
EBIT 2019 4 813 M
Net income 2019 4 360 M
Finance 2019 6 171 M
Yield 2019 0,45%
P/E ratio 2019 19,77
P/E ratio 2020 21,24
EV / Sales 2019 6,30x
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
Capitalization 83 076 M
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 228 $
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION7.42%83 076
INTEL CORPORATION0.62%215 512
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%175 198
BROADCOM INC-8.28%94 988
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-1.69%89 234
SK HYNIX INC--.--%38 071
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.