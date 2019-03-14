Log in
NVIDIA : Turing Now Starts at $219

03/14/2019 | 09:49am EDT

NVIDIA today launched worldwide the GeForce GTX 1660, which joins the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti to supercharge the latest, most popular games.

The Turing-powered GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, introduced last month, has already won wide acclaim, with Trusted Reviews declaring it 'the new budget king' and PC World calling it 'the best 1080p GPU you can buy.'

With the arrival of the GTX 1660, our Turing family of GeForce GTX GPUs now starts at $219. This offers a big step up for gamers looking to upgrade to latest Turing or build a value-priced gaming PC.

The GeForce GTX 1660 features 1,408 CUDA cores, 6GB of the GDDR5 memory running at 8Gbps and a boost clock of almost 1.8 GHz, which can be overclocked for even more performance.

Both the GTX 1660 and GTX 1660 Ti use our 12th generation Turing GPU architecture, balancing performance, power and cost.

Its enhancements include:

  • A major upgrade of the core streaming multiprocessor to more efficiently handle the complex graphics of modern games.
  • Concurrent execution of floating point and integer operations, which increases performance in compute-heavy workloads of modern games.
  • A new unified memory architecture with twice the cache of its predecessor, allowing for better performance in complex modern games.
  • New shading advancements that improve performance, enhance image quality and deliver new levels of geometric complexity.

Big Performance Boost, Easy Upgrade

Features such as these allow the GeForce GTX 1660 to excel in modern games with complex shaders.. On average GTX 1660 is 35 percent faster than the GTX 1060 3GB at 1080p. Compared to Maxwell, the GTX 1660 is 130 percent faster than the GTX 960.

And the GeForce GTX 1660 is an easy upgrade for gamers using an eight-pin power connector and an older GPU, such as the GTX 960 while consuming only 120W. This incredible power efficiency means that gamers using an older GPU such as the GTX 960 won't need to worry about upgrading to a higher wattage power supply.

The combination of performance, design and efficiency also makes the GTX 1660 perfect for value PC systems. Paired with an NVIDIA G-SYNC screen for silky-smooth gaming and low input lag, the GTX 1660 is a formidable tool for someone looking to up their battle royale game.

[Attachment]

Broadcast Your Gameplay

You'll also get amazing performance and image quality while livestreaming to Twitch or YouTube.

The GTX 1660's dedicated hardware encoder delivers 15 percent improved efficiency over prior-generation graphics cards. And it's already optimized for Open Broadcaster Software (OBS) .

Game Ready

With the GTX 1660, you'll also be ready for major game releases. NVIDIA works closely with developers to boost performance, fix bugs and improve your gaming experience.

GeForce Experience automatically notifies you when new drivers are available. With a single click, it lets you update to the latest drivers - without leaving your desktop.

With GeForce Experience you can capture and share videos, screenshots and livestreams with friends. It also helps keep your drivers up to date and optimizes your game settings.

NVIDIA Ansel

And you'll be able to share it all, thanks to NVIDIA Ansel. Take professional-grade photographs of your games with this powerful photo mode.

Now, you can capture and share your most brilliant gaming experiences with super-resolution, 360-degree, HDR and stereo photographs.
The takeaway: the GTX 1660 represents a powerful combination of value, gaming innovation and next-gen graphics.

Availability and Pricing

GeForce GTX 1660 boards are available starting today from the world's leading add-in card providers, including Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galaxy, Gigabyte, Inno3D, MSI, Palit and Zotac.

Pricing starts at $219 and will vary based on partner designs, features and region.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 13:48:07 UTC
