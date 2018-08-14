NVIDIA Unveils Quadro RTX, World’s First Ray-Tracing GPU

New Turing-Based Design Revolutionizes Workflow of Millions of Designers and Artists on the Desktop and in the Datacenter



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGGRAPH — NVIDIA today announced its first Turing™ architecture-based GPUs, revolutionizing the work of 50 million designers and artists by enabling them to render photorealistic scenes in real time, add new AI-based capabilities to their workflows, and enjoy fluid interactivity with complex models and scenes.

Unveiled by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang at the annual SIGGRAPH conference, the NVIDIA® Quadro® RTX™ 8000, Quadro RTX 6000 and Quadro RTX 5000 bring hardware-accelerated ray tracing, AI, advanced shading and simulation to creative professionals. Also announced was the Quadro RTX Server, a reference architecture for highly configurable, on-demand rendering and virtual workstation solutions from the datacenter.

“Quadro RTX marks the launch of a new era for the global computer graphics industry,” said Bob Pette, vice president of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. “Users can now enjoy powerful capabilities that weren’t expected to be available for at least five more years. Designers and artists can interact in real time with their complex designs and visual effects in ray-traced photo-realistic detail. And film studios and production houses can now realize increased throughput with their rendering workloads, leading to significant time and cost savings.”

Quadro RTX Professional GPUs

Quadro RTX GPUs are designed for the most demanding visual computing workloads, such as those used in film and video content creation; automotive and architectural design; and scientific visualization. They far surpass the previous generation with groundbreaking technologies, including:

New RT Cores to enable real-time ray tracing of objects and environments with physically accurate shadows, reflections, refractions and global illumination.

Turing Tensor Cores to accelerate deep neural network training and inference, which are critical to powering AI-enhanced rendering, products and services.

New Turing Streaming Multiprocessor architecture, featuring up to 4,608 CUDA® cores, delivers up to 16 trillion floating point operations in parallel with 16 trillion integer operations per second to accelerate complex simulation of real-world physics.

Advanced programmable shading technologies to improve the performance of complex visual effects and graphics-intensive experiences.

First implementation of ultra-fast Samsung 16Gb GDDR6 memory to support more complex designs, massive architectural datasets, 8K movie content and more.

NVIDIA NVLink® to combine two GPUs with a high-speed link to scale memory capacity up to 96GB and drive higher performance with up to 100GB/s of data transfer.

Hardware support for USB Type-C™ and VirtualLink™ (1) , a new open industry standard being developed to meet the power, display and bandwidth demands of next-generation VR headsets through a single USB-C™ connector.

, a new open industry standard being developed to meet the power, display and bandwidth demands of next-generation VR headsets through a single USB-C™ connector. New and enhanced technologies to improve performance of VR applications, including Variable Rate Shading, Multi-View Rendering and VRWorks Audio.

Key attributes of the new GPUs:

GPU Memory Memory with NVLink Ray Tracing CUDA Cores Tensor Cores Quadro RTX 8000 48GB 96GB 10 GigaRays/sec 4,608 576 Quadro RTX 6000 24GB 48GB 10 GigaRays/sec 4,608 576 Quadro RTX 5000 16GB 32GB 6 GigaRays/sec 3,072 384

Quadro RTX Server

The Quadro RTX Server defines a new standard for on-demand rendering in the datacenter, enabling easy configuration of on-demand render nodes for batch and interactive rendering.

It combines Quadro RTX GPUs with new Quadro Infinity software (available in the first quarter of 2019) to deliver a powerful and flexible architecture to meet the demands of creative professionals. Quadro Infinity will enable multiple users to access a single GPU through virtual workstations, dramatically increasing the density of the datacenter. End-users can also easily provision render nodes and workstations based on their specific needs.

With industry-leading content creation and render software pre-installed, the Quadro RTX Server provides a powerful and easy-to-deploy rendering solution that can scale from small installations to the largest data centers, at one quarter of the cost of CPU-only render farms.

Industry Support for Quadro RTX

The makers of the world’s most widely used design and creative applications are already working closely with NVIDIA to bring the power of Quadro RTX to customers.

Developers can access these Quadro RTX features through the new NVIDIA RTX™, a graphics platform that includes APIs for ray tracing, AI, rasterization, and simulation plus support for NVIDIA MDL materials and Pixar USD asset interchange to transform the creative process. Initially supported by 30 ISV applications and addressing more than 50 million users, RTX can be easily accessed by professionals across industries through a range of creative applications and tools.

“AI and real-time ray tracing are transforming the way designers and artists work,” said Amy Bunszel, senior vice president of Design & Creation Products at Autodesk. “Autodesk and NVIDIA are working together to deliver these advancements to the market and we look forward to the new tools and capabilities Quadro RTX will deliver to our customers.”

Leading workstation and systems providers have also voiced their support for new Turing-based Quadro RTX GPUs:

“Dell Precision workstations strive to bring the latest in technology to creators, engineers and data scientists to enable workflows previously thought impossible. We’re proud to support NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 and 5000 GPUs in Dell Precision tower workstations to enable more immersive workflows, inferencing, training and hyperrealistic visualization by leveraging the power of physically based rendering and real-time intelligence using Tensor Cores. We will offer these options on the Dell Precision 5820, 7820 and 7920 workstations over the coming months,” said Rahul Tikoo, vice president and general manager of Commercial Specialty Products at Dell.



“With the high-performing graphics architecture of Turing-based Quadro RTX GPUs for rendering in the datacenter, we are unlocking extraordinary capabilities for our customers to power new creative experiences,” said Bill Mannel, vice president and general manager of HPC and AI Solutions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.



“In our technology proof of concept, Turing-based Quadro RTX GPUs, coupled with the HP Z8 Workstation – the most powerful desktop workstation in the world – showed that this solution can unlock new levels of performance. AI-based capabilities can allow creators and developers to simulate and interact with their creations in ways not currently possible,” said Xavier Garcia, vice president and general manager of HP Z Workstations at HP Inc.



“Turing is about to turn the graphics industry on its head. The groundbreaking AI and real-time ray-tracing capabilities of Turing-based Quadro RTX GPUs, combined with the sheer horsepower of Lenovo’s ThinkStation P920 or P720, will advance the creative process faster than anything our customers have experienced ever before,” said Rob Herman, general manager of the Lenovo Workstation & Client AI Group at Lenovo.



“The ability to support NVIDIA Turing-based Quadro RTX GPUs in select models of Lenovo ThinkSystem servers brings the advancement of RTX technology to those users needing to scale their rendering in leading-edge datacenter implementations. RTX provides orders of magnitude faster rendering over a traditional render farm deployment, unleashing the creative minds of media and entertainment professionals,” said Scott Tease, executive director of HPC and AI at Lenovo Data Center Group.

Pricing

Quadro RTX 8000 with 48GB memory: $10,000 estimated street price

Quadro RTX 6000 with 24GB memory: $6,300 ESP

Quadro RTX 5000 with 16GB memory: $2,300 ESP

Availability

Quadro RTX GPUs will be available starting in the fourth quarter on nvidia.com. For shipment dates, contact the world’s leading OEM workstation manufacturers, including Dell EMC, HPE, HPI and Lenovo, and system builders and authorized distribution partners, including PNY Technologies in North America and Europe, ELSA/Ryoyo in Japan and Leadtek and Ingram in Asia Pacific.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

(1) In preparation for the emerging VirtualLink standard, Turing GPUs have implemented hardware support according to the “VirtualLink Advance Overview.” To learn more about VirtualLink, see www.virtuallink.org.

