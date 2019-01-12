NVIDIA : Viva Las Vegas! We're Leaving CES 2019 Laden with Awards
01/12/2019 | 12:19am EST
You know you're leaving Las Vegas on the right note when your suitcases are stuffed with loot.
We and our partners got plenty of the shiny stuff this week at the annual International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, winning more than a dozen awards for everything from our new Big Format Gaming Display to sophisticated thin-and-light Max-Q design notebooks powered by our GeForce RTX GPUs.
The awards mirror the story we brought with us to CES : we're transforming gaming, television and transportation, and bringing modern AI - powered by GPUs - to cars, homes and the cloud.
Here's our latest tally of awards from this year's CES.
Big Format Gaming Display - Best of CES - HP Omen X 65 Emperium, Tom's Guide; The best gaming laptops, headsets, monitors and more - HP Omen X 65 Emperium, The Telegraph.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-Series GPUs - Best of Innovations, CES Innovation Awards.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - Best GPU, Tom's Hardware; Best of CES, PC World; The best gaming laptops, headsets, monitors and more, The Telegraph.
NVIDIA Mobile RTX Graphics - Best Gaming, The Verge; Best of CES, PC World.
RTX Powered Laptops - Best Tech of CES 2019 - Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition, Mashable; The Stuff CES 2019 Gadget Awards - NVIDIA RTX Laptops, Stuff; Best of CES - Asus ROG Mothership, Tom's Guide; CES Editor's Choice Awards - Razer Blade Advanced Gaming Laptop, USA Today; CES 2019: The best gaming laptops, headsets, monitors and more - Asus ROG Mothership, The Telegraph; Best of Show - Asus ROG Mothership, Laptop Mag; Best of CES 2019 - Asus ROG Mothership, TechAdvisor; The best laptops of CES 2019 - Asus ROG Mothership, Android Authority.
