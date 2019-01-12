NVIDIA : Viva Las Vegas! We're Leaving CES 2019 Laden with Awards

You know you're leaving Las Vegas on the right note when your suitcases are stuffed with loot.

We and our partners got plenty of the shiny stuff this week at the annual International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, winning more than a dozen awards for everything from our new Big Format Gaming Display to sophisticated thin-and-light Max-Q design notebooks powered by our GeForce RTX GPUs.

The awards mirror the story we brought with us to CES : we're transforming gaming, television and transportation, and bringing modern AI - powered by GPUs - to cars, homes and the cloud.

Here's our latest tally of awards from this year's CES.