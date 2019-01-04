Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Misled Shareholders According to Class Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 01:16am CET

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQGS: NVDA) filed a class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 10, 2017 and November 15, 2018. Nvidia designs, develops, and markets graphics processing units ("GPUs") and related software.

View this information on the law firm's Shareholder Rights Blog:
https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/nvidia-corporation/

Nvidia Accused of Touting its Revenue Guidance

According to the complaint, demand for Nvidia's GPUs initially surged as they became widely used in connection with cryptocurrencies. Nvidia assured investors that the company could adjust to rapid changes in the cryptocurrency market and that its executives are "masters at managing our channel, and we understand the channel very well." Nvidia further assured investors that its core business was computer gamers who would compensate for any decline in demand from cryptocurrency users. When analysts upgraded Nvidia stock based on these representations, insiders sold significant amounts of personally held shares. In one instance, the company's CEO sold 110,000 shares for $18 million in proceeds. When the company cut its revenue guidance on November 15, 2018 – stating it would decline by over 7% instead of growing by 17% as previously expected – its stock declined $57.69, or almost 29%, over two trading sessions, wiping out over $35 billion in shareholder value.

Nvidia Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
01:16aROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Misled Shareholders According to ..
BU
01/03NVIDIA : Five Short Vids That Tell the Tale of What's Next for AI
PU
01/03NVDA LOSS NOTICE : Rosen Law Firm Reminds NVIDIA Corporation Investors of Import..
BU
01/02NVIDIA : How Deep Learning Is Aiding Preservation of Seneca and Other Endangered..
PU
2018GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action ..
BU
2018GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of NVIDIA Corpor..
BU
2018LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
2018Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of NVIDIA Co..
BU
2018IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
2018NVIDIA : GeForce RTX 2050 entry-level graphics card leaks out
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 210 M
EBIT 2019 4 813 M
Net income 2019 4 365 M
Finance 2019 6 171 M
Yield 2019 0,45%
P/E ratio 2019 19,74
P/E ratio 2020 21,08
EV / Sales 2019 6,30x
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
Capitalization 83 094 M
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 228 $
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION2.04%83 094
INTEL CORPORATION0.00%214 873
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%184 110
BROADCOM INC-0.30%103 247
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.00%90 723
SK HYNIX INC--.--%39 088
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.