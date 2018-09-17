Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Robot Tamer Madeline Gannon: New Platform Will Bring Machines to Heel at Scale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2018 | 09:18pm CEST

Training, testing and coding robots is a grueling process. Our recently launched Isaac platform promises to change all that.

Few know that better than roboticist Madeline Gannon. For the past month, she's been hard at work developing a robotic art installation in her research studio in the Polish Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Her development sprint is focused on the debut of Manus, which connects 10 industrial arms with a single robot brain to illustrate new frontiers in human-robot interaction.

She's been racing the clock to develop the software and interaction design to bring these robotic arms to life in time for today's World Economic Forum exhibit, in Tianjin, China. Putting in 80-hour weeks in her warehouse, she's faced the difficult task of taking two bots on loan from robotics company ABB and using them to simulate the interactions of all 10 robots that will be at the show.

Gannon relied heavily on her simulations to create the interactions for spectators. And she wouldn't know for certain whether it actually works until she got the 10 machines onsite in China up and running.

The challenge of simulating robots in operation has traditionally driven roboticists to take on custom programming - not to mention big gambles and anxiety - because software until recently hasn't reliably worked.

Yet it remains a key issue for the industry, as logistics operations and warehouses shift gears to embrace robots featuring increasing levels of autonomy to work alongside humans.

'As we transition from robotic automation to robotic autonomy, art installations like Manus provide people an opportunity to experience firsthand how humans and autonomous machines might coexist in the future,' she says.

To be sure, Gannon's gruelling effort in getting this demonstration off the ground underscores the industry's nascent state of affairs for developing robotics at scale.

Robotics Help Arrives

Much of that is now changing. Earlier this year, we launched the Isaac Simulator for developing, testing and training autonomous machines in the virtual world. Last week, at GTC Japan, we announced the availability of the Jetson AGX Xavier devkit for developers to put to work on autonomous machine such as robots and drones.

Combined, this software and hardware will boost the robotics revolution by turbo-charging development cycles.

'Isaac is going to allow people to develop smart applications a heck of a lot faster,' Gannon said. 'We're really at a golden age for robotics right now.'

This isn't Gannon's first robotics rodeo. Last year, while a Ph.D. candidate at Carnegie Mellon University, she developed an interactive industrial robot arm that was put on display at the Design Museum in London.

That robot, Mimus, was a 2,600-pound giant designed to be curious about its surroundings. Enclosed in a viewing area, the robot used sensors embedded in the museum ceiling to see and come closer to or even follow spectators it found interesting.

Exhibiting Manus in Tianjin for the World Economic Forum marks her second, and significantly more complex, robotics installation, which required custom software to create interactions from scratch.

Bringing Manus to Life

Manus wasn't easy to pull off. Once she arrived in China, Gannon had only 10 days with all 10 robots onsite before the opening of the interactive exhibit. Manus's robots stand in a row atop a 9-meter base and are encased in plexiglass. Twelve depth sensors placed at the bottom of its base enable the interconnected robots to track and respond to the movements of visitors.

'There is a lot of vision processing in the project - that's why its brain is using an NVIDIA GPU,' Gannon said.

This vision system enables Manus to move autonomously in response to the people around it: once Manus finds an interesting person, all 10 robot arms reorient as its robotic gaze follows them around.

To create the interaction design for Manus, Gannon needed to develop custom communication protocols and kinematic solvers for her robots as well as custom people-sensing, remote monitoring and human-robot interaction design software.

She says that up until now there haven't been reliable technical resources for doing atypical things with intelligent robots. As a result, she's had to reinvent the wheel each time she creates a new robotics piece.

The technical development for Mamus's software stack took about two-thirds of the project timeline, leaving only one-third of the time to devote to heart of the project - the human-robot interaction design.

Future Robot Training

Using Jetson for vision and Isaac Sim for training robots could help developers turn those ratios around for future such projects. And they're well-suited for development and simulation of industrial robots used by massive enterprises for warehouses and logistics operations.

Gannon's mastery of training robots against such obstacles has garnered attention for her pioneering work, and she's been called a 'robot whisperer' or 'robot tamer' for years.

She shrugs that off. 'Now, with Isaac, I'm hopeful we won't need robot whisperers anymore.'

Learn about availability of our Jetson AGX Xavier developer kit.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 17 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 19:17:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
09:18pROBOT TAMER MADELINE GANNON : New Platform Will Bring Machines to Heel at Scale
PU
09/15NVIDIA : Reinforcement Learning ‘Really Works’ for AI Against Pro Ga..
PU
09/15IN THE EYE OF THE STORM : The Weather Channel Forecasts Hurricane Florence With ..
PU
09/14Leading Japanese Companies Select NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier for Next-Generatio..
AQ
09/14TESLA : NTT Adopting NVIDIA AI Platform to Power Company-Wide Artificial Intelli..
AQ
09/14NVIDIA : How MagLev Speeds Autonomous Vehicles to Superhuman Levels of Safety
PU
09/13NVIDIA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/13NVIDIA : Japan Shifts Autonomous Driving Industry into High Gear with NVIDIA DRI..
PU
09/13NVIDIA : Amid Robotics Revolution, GTC Japan Celebrates All Things Autonomous
PU
09/13A PATH FOR SAFE SELF-DRIVING : NVIDIA Opens DRIVE Constellation Platform to Simu..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:06p9/15/2018 : 10th Anniversary Of The Lehman Bankruptcy 
12:04pGoldman Sachs reiterates Nvidia's Buy on data center moat 
09/14Weather The Semiconductor Cycle With This Semi Giant 
09/14Needham raises Nvidia to Street-high target 
09/13AMD/NVIDIA : GPU Winter Is Here 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 13 007 M
EBIT 2019 4 943 M
Net income 2019 4 565 M
Finance 2019 7 770 M
Yield 2019 0,23%
P/E ratio 2019 37,94
P/E ratio 2020 34,89
EV / Sales 2019 12,3x
EV / Sales 2020 10,5x
Capitalization 168 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 291 $
Spread / Average Target 5,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION42.86%168 069
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%220 056
INTEL CORPORATION-1.34%209 985
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS0.88%102 430
BROADCOM INC-8.00%101 626
MICRON TECHNOLOGY7.73%51 380
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.