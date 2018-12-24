Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation – NVDA

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing
of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) from August 10, 2017 through November
15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover
damages for NVIDIA investors under the federal securities laws.
To join the NVIDIA class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1479.html
or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at
866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com
for information on the class action.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements. Specifically, defendants: (1)
assured investors that NVIDIA followed the market closely and could
adjust to rapid changes in the cryptocurrency markets; (2) touted that
NVIDIA and its executives are “masters at managing our channel, and we
understand the channel very well.”; and (3) assured investors that
surging demand for graphics processing units (“GPUs”) among
cryptocurrency miners would not have a negative impact on NVIDIA because
of strong demand for GPUs by NVIDIA’s core customer base of computer
gamers. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims
that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 19, 2019.
A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other
class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1479.html
or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action,
please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law
Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com
or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.
Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm,
on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm
or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.
Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating
its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative
litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class
Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in
2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181224005122/en/