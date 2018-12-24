Log in
Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NVIDIA Corporation – NVDA

0
12/24/2018 | 06:11pm CET

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) from August 10, 2017 through November 15, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for NVIDIA investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the NVIDIA class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1479.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements. Specifically, defendants: (1) assured investors that NVIDIA followed the market closely and could adjust to rapid changes in the cryptocurrency markets; (2) touted that NVIDIA and its executives are “masters at managing our channel, and we understand the channel very well.”; and (3) assured investors that surging demand for graphics processing units (“GPUs”) among cryptocurrency miners would not have a negative impact on NVIDIA because of strong demand for GPUs by NVIDIA’s core customer base of computer gamers. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 19, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1479.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2018
