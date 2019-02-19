Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Talk to Me: Deep Learning Identifies Depression in Speech Patterns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 03:14pm EST

'Talk therapy' is often used by psychotherapists to help patients overcome depression or anxiety through conversation.

A research team at Massachusetts Institute of Technology is using deep learning to uncover what might be called 'talk diagnosis' - detecting signs of depression by analyzing a patient's speech.

The research could lead to effective, and inexpensive, diagnosis of serious mental health issues.

An estimated one in 15 adults in the U.S. reports having a bout of major depression in any given year, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. The condition can lead to serious disruptions in a person's life, yet our understanding of it remains limited.

The techniques used to identify depression typically involve mental health experts asking direct questions and drawing educated conclusions.

In the future, these pointed assessments may be less necessary, according to lead researcher Tuka Alhanai, an MIT research assistant and Ph.D. candidate in computer science. She envisions her team's work becoming part of the ongoing monitoring of individual mental health.

All About the Dataset

A key aspect of getting started with deep learning is getting good data.

That was a challenge for Alhanai when her team went to train its model. She was specifically looking for datasets of conversations in which some of the participants were depressed.

Eventually, she found one from the University of Southern California, which had teamed with German researchers on conducting interviews with a group of 180 people, 20 percent of whom had some signs of depression. The interviews consisted of 20 minutes of questions about where the subjects lived, who their friends were and whether they felt depressed.

Alhanai was emboldened by the researchers' conclusion that depression can, in fact, be detected in speech patterns and vocabulary. But she wanted to take things a step further by removing the leading, predictive questions, and instead train a model to detect depression during normal, everyday conversation.

'There is significant signal in the data that will cue you to whether people have depression,' she said. 'You listen to overall conversation and absorb the trajectory of the conversation and speech, and the larger context in which things are said.'

Alhanai and her team combined the processing power of a cluster of machines running more than 40 NVIDIA TITAN X GPUs with the TensorFlow, Keras and cuDNN deep learning libraries, and set to work training their model.

They fed it with snippets of the interviews from the dataset, minus the obvious questions and references to depression, leaving the model to determine whether there were depression cues present or not. They subsequently exposed the model to sections of conversation from a healthy person and a depressed person, and then told the model which one was which.

After enough cycles of this, the researchers would feed the model another section of conversation and ask it to determine whether there was an indication of possible depression. The team trained dozens of models this way, something Alhanai said would not have been possible without access to GPUs.

Success Breeds Ambition

Ultimately, the training resulted in the team's model identifying depression from normal conversation with more than 70 percent accuracy during inference - on par with mental health experts' diagnosis - with each experiment occurring on a single TITAN X.

The team reported its findings in a paper submitted at the recent Interspeech 2018 conference in Hyderabad, India, and is now primed to take the work to the next level.

'This work is very encouraging,' said Alhanai. 'Let's get these systems out there and have them do predictions for evaluation purposes - not to use clinically yet, but to collect more data and build more robustness.'

Naturally, Alhanai craves access to faster and more powerful GPUs so she can run more experiments with larger datasets. But her long-term view is to explore the impact that using deep learning to analyze communication - not just speech - can have in diagnosing and managing other mental health conditions.

'Any condition you can hear and feel in speech, or through other gestures, a machine should be able to determine,' she said. 'It doesn't matter what the signal is - it could be speech, it could be writing, it could be jaw movement, it could be muscle tension. It will be a very non-invasive way to monitor these things.'

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 19 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2019 20:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
03:14pTALK TO ME : Deep Learning Identifies Depression in Speech Patterns
PU
12:24pREADING THE VITAL SIGNS : Leading Minds in Medicine to Discuss AI Progress in He..
PU
02/18NVIDIA 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Remin..
BU
02/18DEADLINE TOMORROW : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Aga..
BU
02/15NVIDIA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana ..
BU
02/15Pepsico and Nvidia rise, while Mattel and Newell Brands slip
AQ
02/15MARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Exits Bear Market, Tallies Longest Weekly Streak In 3..
DJ
02/15NVIDIA : Get a Nuance Look at AI in Healthcare in the AI Podcast and at GTC
PU
02/15GPU POWERED : 7 Startups You Won't Want to Miss at GTC
PU
02/15ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Nvidia forecasts demand rebound, Wall Street not so sur..
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 11 101 M
EBIT 2020 3 576 M
Net income 2020 2 810 M
Finance 2020 6 881 M
Yield 2020 0,40%
P/E ratio 2020 34,41
P/E ratio 2021 25,57
EV / Sales 2020 8,03x
EV / Sales 2021 6,56x
Capitalization 95 977 M
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 186 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION17.86%95 977
INTEL CORPORATION10.08%232 315
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%193 412
BROADCOM INC10.87%114 822
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS13.83%101 670
SK HYNIX INC--.--%48 237
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.