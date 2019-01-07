Log in
NVIDIA CORPORATION
The Next Big Thing, Literally: BFGDs Ready for Pre-Order

01/07/2019

Our G-SYNC displays are going big. Really big.

No one's pickier about displays than gamers. But until now, gamers couldn't get living-room sized displays that offered the high performance and instant response they demand.

In February, G-SYNC HDR tech will be available in 65-inch super-sized NVIDIA Big Format Gaming Displays featuring 4K, 144 Hz with 1,000 nit HDR, 384 zone matrix backlight and cinematic DCI-P3 color.

If you want the biggest and best G-SYNC HDR PC gaming display, it's available for pre-order now from HP.

Other partners will start taking pre-orders as we approach the launch of our big format gaming display - or BFGD - later this quarter.

These displays bring a big-screen gaming experience to PC games and are ideal for a gaming den or even your living room.

Created in conjunction with NVIDIA hardware partners Acer, ASUS and HP, BFGDs integrate a high-end 65-inch, 4K 120 Hz HDR display with NVIDIA G-SYNC technology together with NVIDIA SHIELD, the world's most advanced streaming device.

The combination delivers a buttery-smooth gaming experience and your favorite media streaming applications - all on a giant screen.

At BFGD's Heart: G-SYNC HDR

At the heart of BFGDs is the latest G-SYNC HDR technology that synchronizes the display's 120 Hz refresh rate to that of the game at every moment in time.

This G-SYNC variable refresh rate technology delivers a responsive, smooth, tear-free, immersive gaming experience. It's unmatched by any display of this size.

The 4K HDR display also features a full-array direct backlight, 1,000-nit peak luminance and DCI-P3 color gamut for the ultimate in visual quality.

Big Screen Streaming

The integration of the Android TV-based SHIELD into BFGDs allows gamers to easily switch between gaming and other forms of entertainment.

The optional SHIELD remote and game controller allow for easy navigation and access to all of the world's biggest streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Video, YouTube and Hulu.

With support for the Google Assistant, the entire experience can be controlled simply by using your voice.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 06 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 06:13:04 UTC
