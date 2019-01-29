Ultimate Performance on Any Device, Anywhere: NVIDIA Quadro Comes to the Cloud

Whether on a workstation, data center server or virtual workspace, NVIDIA Quadro is the preeminent visual computing platform for professional 3D applications. It enables incredible advancements, such as AI-accelerated rendering and real-time, interactive simulation.

Now artists, designers and engineers can tap into the power of Quadro on any device, from any location through the cloud with Microsoft Azure.

Starting today, Microsoft Azure cloud customers in industries like architecture, entertainment, oil and gas, and manufacturing can easily deploy the advanced GPU-accelerated capabilities of Quadro Virtual Workstation (Quadro vWS) whenever, wherever they need it.

IT departments can simply spin up a GPU-accelerated virtual workstation in minutes from the Azure marketplace and enjoy the increased speed and agility. There's no need to manage endpoints or back-end infrastructure.

They can scale up or down as business needs evolve, paying for only what they need on an hourly basis. The performance stays optimized with the latest drivers and upgrades.

'We're focused on delivering the best and broadest range of GPU-accelerated capabilities in the public cloud,' said Talal Alqinaw, senior director of Microsoft Azure at Microsoft Corp. 'NVIDIA Quadro vWS expands customer choice of GPU offerings on Azure to bring powerful professional workstations in the cloud to meet the needs of the most demanding applications from any device, anywhere.'

Quadro vWS on NVIDIA Tesla GPUs from the Azure marketplace delivers the same benefits as on-premise VDI deployments. IT teams can support the most demanding users with 24GB of frame buffer per GPU. And they can deliver compute workloads from the cloud while also supporting professional workflows at peak performance.

Industry Support for Quadro on Azure

NVIDIA's partners have shown their support for Quadro on Azure because it makes it easy for anyone to enjoy the best application performance anywhere, anytime.

'ANSYS Discovery Live is a breakthrough in simulation experience. Powered by NVIDIA GPUs, it delivers an uncompromising interactive user experience. With Quadro vWS from the Azure marketplace, design engineers can quickly and easily interact with simulations in real time and iterate design alternatives remotely, on any device, resulting in significant cost and time reductions in the development phase.'

- Justin Hendrickson, director of product management at ANSYS

'At CSN Groep, we help our customers implement cloud-based virtualization solutions. With Quadro vWS on Azure marketplace, our clients in construction, engineering, and media and entertainment will get the same responsive experience as they would on a physical workstation but with the added benefits of running CAD applications and simulations from the cloud. Zooming, panning and orbiting 3D models in Autodesk Revit from any location on any connected device is now a breeze.'

- Michiel van Bergen, VDI workspace consultant at CSN Groep

'Our customers want to access design, CAD and 3D modeling applications from any device with a browser, even on mobile devices. With Quadro vWS on the Tesla P40 GPU from Azure, our new ND6 instances provide nearly twice the performance as before. Faster display of 3D images and real-time simulation and rendering of scenes mean our users can run even the most sophisticated workflows from wherever they may be for greater collaboration and productivity.'

- Nikola Bozinovic, general manager at Nutanix Frame

'Customers in markets such as manufacturing or media and entertainment require powerful, GPU-accelerated virtual workstations that can be securely delivered to users wherever they are. Teradici Cloud Access Software with NVIDIA Quadro vWS on Azure can be quickly deployed to visualize applications remotely with the exceptional performance of the PCoIP protocol - on any device, including ultra-secure PCoIP Zero Clients.'

- David Smith, CEO of Teradici

'Workspot Workstation Cloud provides outstanding visual performance to customers in the architecture, manufacturing, automotive, and oil and gas sectors. Power users in these industries are unwilling to compromise, and with the availability of Quadro vWS and the NVIDIA Tesla P40, they have the opportunity to experience even better performance. Rigorous testing with our cloud workstations is showing 15-100 percent greater performance on GPU-intensive workloads.'

- Jimmy Chang, products and alliances at Workspot

How to Access NVIDIA Quadro on Azure

To access NVIDIA Quadro on Azure, just go to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and select the NVIDIA Virtual Machine Image (VMI) with the Quadro Virtual Workstation software.

You can configure it with the GPU, vCPU, memory and storage you need, without having to purchase any physical hardware and infrastructure. IT only needs to install applications to get users up and running.

For customers wanting a convenient, broad-scale cloud deployment, the Quadro vWS instances on Tesla GPUs are also supported on Windows Virtual Desktop on Azure. Windows Virtual Desktop delivers the best virtual desktop experience and remote apps to any device, bringing together Microsoft 365 and Azure to provide users with the only multi-session Windows 10 experience. The Windows 10 multi-session experience is only available on Azure.

To learn more about NVIDIA Quadro Virtual Workstation, visit our homepage.