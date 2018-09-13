Yamaha Motor Adopts Jetson AGX Xavier for Autonomous Machines for Land, Air and Sea

TOKYO, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTC Japan—Yamaha Motor Co. has selected NVIDIA® Jetson™ AGX Xavier™ as the development system to power its upcoming lineup of autonomous machines, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced today in his keynote address at the GPU Technology Conference .

Yamaha Motor Co. has selected NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier as the development system to power its upcoming lineup of autonomous machines.





The Japanese manufacturer plans to make Jetson AGX Xavier the brain for a broad portfolio of intelligent machines, including unmanned agriculture vehicles, last-mile vehicles and marine products.

The world’s first computer created for AI, robotics and edge computing, Jetson AGX Xavier’s massive computing performance can handle the odometry, localization, mapping, vision and perception, and path planning critical to next-generation robots.

“Jetson AGX Xavier is a gamechanger for the autonomous machines industry,” said Deepu Talla, vice president and general manager of Autonomous Machines at NVIDIA. “Using Xavier to infuse intelligence into its machines, Yamaha Motor will be able to bring to market what once seemed impossible to create.”

“Yamaha Motor continuously strives to create inspiration for people and meet their expectations,” said Hiroaki Fujita, chief general manager of Advanced Technology Center and Solution Business Operations at Yamaha Motor. “By standardizing our autonomous machine development platform on Jetson AGX Xavier, Yamaha Motor will transform all of our products with more intelligence, to deliver excitement and the best experience for all users.”



Application of AI in Wide-Ranging Fields

Automating processes with smart machinery is critically important due to Japan’s aging population, particularly in the agricultural sector, where the average worker is 66.6 years old and the workforce has declined more than 30 percent from 2010, according to the Japan Ministry of Agriculture.

Yamaha Motor will develop Jetson AGX Xavier-powered unmanned ground vehicles and drones to efficiently spray farmland, pick fruits, and transport harvested crops and equipment. The company expects to begin testing these devices in 2019, with the goal of a public launch shortly afterward.

Staying in the Driver’s Seat of Innovation

Yamaha Motor will also add Jetson AGX Xavier to create a fleet of autonomous last-mile vehicles to transport people, from shoppers to the elderly.

These vehicles will be targeted for use cases such as rural regions where taxis and buses are not readily available. Some 7 million shoppers there require regular transportation, and that number is increasing annually, according to the Japan Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

A Sea of Possibilities

Yamaha Motor is one the world’s largest suppliers of marine vehicles. The company plans to expand its presence with Jetson AGX Xavier to create autonomous vehicles for use cases such as deep-sea exploration robots and automated sailing of boats.

Availability

The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier developer kit is available now for $2,499. Members of the NVIDIA Developer Program are eligible to receive their first kit at a special price of $1,299. Attendees of GTC Japan can also purchase the kits onsite through local distributor, Ryoyo.

Keep Current on NVIDIA

Subscribe to the NVIDIA blog , follow us on Facebook , Google+ , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram , and view NVIDIA videos on YouTube and images on Flickr .

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA ‘s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Kristin Uchiyama

Sr. PR Manager, Autonomous Machines

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-408-313-0448

kuchiyama@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: Yamaha selecting NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier for its upcoming lineup of autonomous machines for unmanned agriculture vehicles, last-mile vehicles and marine products and its plan to make it the brain for a broad portfolio of intelligent machines; the benefits, performance, availability and abilities of NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier; Jetson AGX Xavier being a gamechanger for the robotics industry; Yamaha Motor’s use of Xavier enabling it to bring to market what once seemed impossible to create and, by standardizing its autonomous machine development platform on Jetson AGX Xavier, it being able transform all of its products with more intelligence to deliver excitement and the best experience for all users; the importance of automating processes with smart machinery; Yamaha Motor developing Jetson AGX Xavier-powered unmanned ground vehicles and drones to efficiently complete agricultural tasks, and its expectation to begin testing these devices in 2019 with a goal of a public launch shortly afterward; Yamaha Motor using Jetson AGX Xavier to create a fleet of autonomous last-mile vehicles to provide delivery services and to transport people, and the reasons why and the location where these vehicles will be targeted for use; the number of shoppers that require regular transportation increasing; and Yamaha Motor plans to use Jetson AGX Xavier to create autonomous vehicles for use cases such as deep-sea exploration robots for researchers and automated sailing of boats are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2018 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, Jetson and Xavier are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ccd7019e-3e95-4998-9e0a-d1e23ee252b1