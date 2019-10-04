Log in
Answering the Call: NVIDIA CEO to Detail How AI Will Revolutionize 5G, IoT

10/04/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

Highlighting the growing excitement at the intersection of AI, 5G and IoT, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang kicks off the Mobile World Congress Los Angeles 2019 Monday, Oct. 21.

The keynote, NVIDIA's debut at the wireless industry's highest-profile gathering in the U.S., will be the first of a slate of talks and training sessions from NVIDIA and its partners.

The AI revolution is spurring a wave of progress across the mobile technology industry that's unleashing unprecedented capabilities and new opportunities.

NVIDIA is at the center of this, thanks to AI and accelerated computing capabilities that have been adopted by industries across the globe.

Jensen Huang to Deliver Agenda-Setting Keynote

Huang will detail how the latest AI and accelerated computing innovations will transform the wireless industry in a keynote that's open to all on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Los Angeles Convention Center's Petree Hall.

If you're not registered for MWC-LA, RSVP for our keynote.

Get Trained with DLI

Our Deep Learning Institute - one of the largest training programs in the world for AI and accelerated computing - has partnered with the show's sponsor, the GSMA.

Together, we're offering hands-on training to the show's attendees in the South Hall, booth 1743.

The training is on a first-come, first-served basis. No need to sign up in advance.

Get Inspired at NVIDIA Booth 1745

If you're attending the event, our booth will serve as a hub for the innovations we're bringing to the show.

At the booth, you'll find NVIDIA Inception partners using our Metropolis platform to showcase a variety of real-world applications that demand GPUs at the edge.

Get Oriented at the NVIDIA Theater

Want to dig into the nit and grit of delivering services such as these? Stop by the NVIDIA Theater to hear speakers from NVIDIA, our partners and our customers.

Among the highlights, Saurabh Jain, director of products and strategic partnerships at NVIDIA, will detail how edge computing brings compute and storage closer to the point of action.

That's critical for smart cities, and it's opening up new business and service revenue opportunities for the telecom industry.

Visit NVIDIA booth 1745 at 1:30 pm on Oct. 23 to hear his talk, and stick around for others from key industry leaders.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 22:11:06 UTC
