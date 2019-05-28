Computex 2019: Creators Take Center Stage with NVIDIA Studio to Make Magic on the Go

A designer, an artist and a director walked into our Computex press conference on Monday. They didn't deliver any punchlines, but did something better: Blowing people's minds with breathtaking demos of real-time ray tracing and AI on our new RTX Studio laptops.

A packed press room at Asia's biggest annual tech trade show watched live as the trio of artists used GeForce RTX and Quadro RTX GPUs to create amazing content. They used interactive ray tracing to construct interior designs, AI to apply edits on a single video frame to an entire scene, and complex real-time adjustments in a movie clip with 172 million polygons.

The demos showcased NVIDIA Studio platform - a new combination of hardware and software that allows creators to work at the speed of their imagination. Its RTX Studio laptops, which carry a special badge making them easy to identify, are purpose-built for creative workflows and enable desktop-level performance on the go.

Leo Chou, CEO of TCImage, and NVIDIA's Jacob Norris get hands on. A screenshot of their work is featured above.

As the creators below demonstrated, this means the creative studio of tomorrow is already here, anywhere you need it to be.

First up was Leo Chou, CEO of TCImage, in Taiwan. Chou specializes in architecture and interior design, working with 3ds Max and Unreal Engine to develop breathtaking renders. Joined by Jacob Norris, one of NVIDIA's amazing Unreal Engine 4 artists, he created a high-end design for a Chinese-style living room, selecting furnishings, lighting and decorative objects.

They showed how real-time, interactive, ray-tracing design allows accurate visualization of environments so designers and clients can iterate quickly and improve design decisions.

Juan Salvo, founder of theColourSpace, demonstrated GPU-accelerated AI in real time at Computex.

Next up was Juan Salvo, founder of theColourSpace, in New York. A world-class finishing artist who worked with AI to enhance video production in Davinci Resolve, he makes images look their best. Since he's constantly asked by clients to do more, faster, GPU-accelerated AI and machine learning save him a massive amount of time.

Salvo showcased how he uses the Davinci neutral engine to analyze clips, make adjustments to a single frame and use AI to apply them throughout an entire scene - all in real time. When asked how he can do this remotely, he replied, 'what makes it viable is workstation-class performance laptops.'

Wrapping things up, Daniel Gregoire, founder and CEO of HALON Entertainment, a top Hollywood visualization studio working in Unreal Engine, showed real-time, interactive, ray-tracing design that allows accurate visualization of scenes.

HALON Entertainment founder and CEO Daniel Gregorio working on a thin and light NVIDIA Studio laptop. See a screenshot of his powerful Aquaman demo below.

His team is widely known for their work on Aquaman, and he wowed the crowd with real-time adjustments in a scene with over 172 million polygons. He described how he would make edits in the director's office and run it live, bringing the visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas to life.

'In the past, this would have taken weeks and weeks, but now we're basically running this real time in a game engine with the RTX laptop in my backpack,' Gregoire said.

Some of these demos here were possible before, but only if the designer had access to a large studio with high-end workstations.

NVIDIA RTX Studio laptops with GeForce RTX and Quadro RTX GPUs let artists apply their gifts instantaneously, wherever work takes them.

Screenshot of HALON Entertainment's Aquaman demo shown at Computex.

