Create Different: RTX Studio Laptops Power Best-in-Class Video Editing, 3D Rendering Performance

Creative professionals are more mobile than ever. The need to create on the go is vital to meeting tight deadlines and getting content delivered. Whether starting initial edits on set or reviewing rendered ideas with a client at a local coffee shop, the 'office' is wherever you need to work.

But nothing interrupts creative flow more than a laptop featuring more loading bars per second than frames per second. That's why RTX Studio laptops come equipped with RTX GPUs with up to 16GB of graphics memory, Intel Core i7 or i9 CPUs, up to 64GB of fast RAM and fast SSD storage. RTX Studio laptops also feature up to 4K HDR OLED displays with Max-Q thin and light designs and enhanced battery life.

The heart of these laptops are NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro RTX GPUs. These GPUs - the same ones that help create jaw-dropping visual effects in Hollywood blockbusters and make games look incredibly realistic - accelerate video and photo editing, 3D modeling, ray-traced rendering and video streaming.

High-end RTX Studio laptops accelerate performance up to 7x faster than that of the MacBook Pro1 and have large amounts of video memory to improve the experience when running multiple graphics-intensive apps simultaneously. This is incredibly important as creatives don't work exclusively in one app. With larger frame buffers, designers can switch easily between memory-intensive applications without closing apps to free up memory.

Simply put, RTX Studio laptops are purpose-built for content creators, with no compromises.

There are eight RTX Studio laptops available now, including Acer ConceptD 7, Gigabyte AERO 15, MSI P65 Creator, P75 Creator, WS65, WS75 and WE75, and Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition.

More RTX Studio laptops are on the way from Acer, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP and Razer.

Video editing is a very compute-intensive task. 4K, 6K and 8K video formats cause great strain on system resources while visual effects are adding even more complexity.

That's where the RTX GPU horsepower in RTX Studio laptops kicks into high gear.

The NVIDIA CUDA cores on RTX GPUs accelerate video and image processing such as color correction, sharpening, upsampling and transition effects in Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop and other creative apps. Video editors will see playback and render speed increases in Premiere Pro up to 2x vs competitive laptops and upwards of 11x against CPU-only systems. 1

Image courtesy of Phil Holland.

RED Digital Cinema's latest release of REDCINE-X PRO takes full advantage of the GPU to decode, debayer and color correct REDCODE RAW footage. This gives RTX Studio laptops a leg up, allowing them to process 6K+ RED video footage at 24 fps in real time. This just wasn't possible before on laptops or even high-end CPU desktop systems without significant time spent waiting for proxy rendering. With the power of RTX Studio laptops and RED, videographers have the freedom to work on location and edit on the go.

In film and television, many of the worlds we escape to are brought to life by studios using NVIDIA Quadro GPUs. In fact, for 11 years running, every Oscar nominee for Best Visual Effects has used an NVIDIA Quadro GPU. The same NVIDIA Turing architecture these world-class studios rely on can be found in RTX Studio laptops.

Coupling GPU acceleration with ray tracing in popular renderers like Autodesk Arnold GPU for Maya and 3ds Max, empowers 3D artists and designers to create beautiful scenes with accurate lighting, shadows and reflections and review their photorealistic graphics as they're created.

This means 3D artists using RTX Studio laptops to render and denoise with Autodesk Arnold can do so up to 13x faster by using GPU acceleration over CPU-only rendering. This speedup on a laptop unchains artists from their desks, letting them work wherever they need to be.

With GPU-accelerated 3D rasterization in 3D modeling applications and real-time ray tracing now enabled in Unreal Engine and Unity, designers can create stunningly photorealistic and interactive architectural visualizations with RTX Studio laptops.

Between classes, commuting, two jobs and trying to have a social life, students don't have time for loading bars when they're trying to ace their semester-long projects.

Any film or design student would want to get twice the work done in the same amount of time as their peers - or get the same amount of work done in half the time.

With RTX Studio laptops offered in multiple configurations from a variety of manufacturers, students have more high-performance options than ever before. So whether your focus requires a higher resolution screen with fantastic color accuracy and size for precision accuracy, or you're looking for more memory and top-of-the-line graphics, there's an RTX Studio laptop for you. And since they feature thin and light designs, they move from class to class without slowing you down.

Two years ago, we began our quest to make high-performance laptops as portable as possible. Today, creators can take immensely powerful RTX GPUs with them anywhere they go and work in ways unimaginable until now.

In short, creators can now create at the speed of their imagination, with RTX ON.

1) Performance testing conducted by NVIDIA in June 2019 on RTX Studio laptops equipped with 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q compared to 15-inch Macbook Pro with 32GB RAM, Intel Core i9 CPU and Radeon Pro Vega 20 GPU. Arnold performance measures render time with Maya 2019 and Arnold 3.2.0.2 using the NVIDIA SOL 3D model. REDCINE-X PRO performance measures video playback fps using an 8K 5:1 REDCODE RAW video. Adobe Premiere Pro 2019 performance measures playback and render fps of 4K video with various GPU-accelerated effects enabled.