Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mercedes-Benz cars to be built on Nvidia autonomous driving platform from 2024

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 02:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shows the Drive Pegasus robotaxi AI computer at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas

By Jane Lanhee Lee

Semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp said on Tuesday it struck a deal with Germany's Daimler Mercedes-Benz to provide cars produced from 2024 with a chip and software platform that can eventually be used for autonomous driving functions.

"We intend to join forces to create a software-defined vehicle and deploy this across the entire next generation's fleet," Nvidia Senior Director of Automotive Danny Shapiro told reporters.

Shapiro declined to disclose the financial terms of the deal. The deal covers chips and software for the vehicle system.

The new partnership followed Daimler's move last week to pause a development alliance with rival German luxury carmaker BMW in the area of automated driving.

Shapiro said the high-end Nvidia Drive AGX Orin Platform - an autonomous vehicle processor - would be standard in every Mercedes-Benz vehicle. With that in place, consumers will be able to update the car's software the way smartphones are updated today.

Asked how the Mercedes-Benz partnership will affect Nvidia's decade-long collaboration with Audi AG, Shapiro said neither arrangement was exclusive. With Mercedes-Benz there is "a huge dedication, huge energy, huge investment from both companies to bring this to market," he said.

Mercedes-Benz sold 2.39 million cars worldwide in 2019. The two companies have been working together on autonomous driving and artificial intelligence car technology for over five years.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUDI AG 0.00% 1580 Delayed Quote.97.50%
BMW AG 1.83% 58.41 Delayed Quote.-21.58%
DAIMLER AG 1.02% 37.085 Delayed Quote.-25.64%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 0.24% 382.185 Delayed Quote.61.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
02:15pMercedes-Benz cars to be built on Nvidia autonomous driving platform from 202..
RE
01:31pMercedes-Benz and NVIDIA to Build Software-Defined Computing Architecture for..
GL
06/22NVIDIA Unveils AI Platform to Minimize Downtime in Supercomputing Data Center..
GL
06/22World's Top System Makers Unveil NVIDIA A100-Powered Servers to Accelerate AI..
GL
06/18INSIGHTS EXPEDITED : AI Inference Expands Its Scope and Speed
PU
06/17NVIDIA : FY20 Sustainability Report
PU
06/15NVIDIA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters t..
AQ
06/10U.S. lawmakers propose $22.8 billion in aid to semiconductor industry
RE
06/04NVIDIA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/03New U.S. restrictions on 33 Chinese firms and institutions take effect June 5
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 615 M - -
Net income 2021 3 608 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 457 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,5x
Yield 2021 0,17%
Capitalization 234 B 234 B -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 13 775
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Average target price 382,61 $
Last Close Price 381,07 $
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION61.95%234 410
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-5.74%273 357
INTEL CORPORATION-0.38%254 421
BROADCOM INC.-0.78%126 101
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-2.39%114 933
QUALCOMM, INC.0.66%100 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group