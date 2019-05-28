NVIDIA : 17 New NVIDIA RTX Studio Laptops Provide Artists with Desktop-Class Performance on the Go

Creative workflows are riddled with hurry up and wait.

Repetitive tasks can take up to 80 percent of a creator's time, leaving them watching progress bars instead of making adjustments and improvements. And content like ray-traced 3D models and RED RAW video require massive computational horsepower that hasn't been available from a laptop. Until now.

New RTX Studio laptops let everyone - from aspiring online creators to freelancers - take content creation to the next level.

At Computex this week, we introduced 17 RTX Studio laptops, starting at $1,599, which are purpose-built for creative workflows to enable desktop-level performance on the go. Inside are NVIDIA GPUs, ranging from the GeForce RTX 2060 up to the newly announced Quadro RTX 5000, that enable real-time ray tracing, AI processing and high-resolution video editing, with performance up to 7 times faster than MacBook Pro.1

RTX Studio laptops are purpose-built for content creation, featuring up to 16GB of graphics memory, up to 4K HDR displays, Max-Q thin and light designs, Core i7 and i9 CPUs, and plenty of fast RAM and SSD storage.

The RTX Studio badge ensures creators can quickly and easily identify the right hardware to meet their stringent demands.

RTX Studio laptops provide artists with GPU acceleration to boost creative workflows, including faster playback for RED Digital Cinema users working in the field.

'From GPU decoding to real-time 8K editing, we continually work with NVIDIA to deliver a better experience for our customers,' said Jarred Land, president of RED Digital Cinema. 'For most of them, the ability to view and edit video on location during filming is critical. With NVIDIA-powered laptops, it's incredible to finally be able to edit 8K video in real time from anywhere you may be thanks to the new RED R3D SDK enhancements and NVIDIA GPUs.'

We've partnered with the world's top OEMs to offer a wide selection of designs for creators to choose from, available starting in June.Acer's ConceptD 7 and ConceptD 9 laptops are now powered by up to a Quadro RTX 5000 GPU, with GeForce RTX configurations that will be available, and brilliant 4K displays, letting creators enjoy true creative freedom.

The ASUS StudioBook 700G3T and W500 both come with up to Quadro RTX graphics. The ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo is equipped with a GeForce RTX GPU and full-width 4K ASUS ScreenPad Plus that works seamlessly with the main 4K UHD OLED display.

Dell's Alienware m15 Creators Edition features multiple configurations including both GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2060 GPUs.

Gigabyte's AERO 17 and AERO 15 both feature up to GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs, while the AERO 15 also packs a beautiful 4K OLED display.

HP's OMEN X 2S - GeForce RTX Studio is equipped with a revolutionary dual-screen design which allows for a variety of multitasking capabilities, while both the OMEN X 2S and OMEN 15 - GeForce RTX Studio feature GeForce RTX 2080 graphics and up to a 4K screen.

MSI offers a wide range of RTX Studio laptops, including the recently announced WS65 with up to a Quadro RTX 5000 GPU - including GeForce RTX configurations - and a brilliant 4K display. Additional RTX Studio laptop models include the WS75, WE75, P75 and P65.

The Razer Blade Studio Edition laptop line features upgraded models of the Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17 in a striking Mercury White finish with a tone-on-tone Razer logo. The Studio Edition Razer Blades come equipped with Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs and a gorgeous 4K display to provide creators with the perfect mobile solution.

To support the newest laptops, NVIDIA is also providing creators with the software needed to ensure the highest standard of reliability. NVIDIA Studio Drivers deliver smooth performance on creative applications and the best possible experience when using NVIDIA GPUs. We conduct extensive multi-app workflow testing and a release cadence aligned to major creative app updates.

Visit the new NVIDIA Studio website to learn more about how we're helping unleash creative potential with RTX Studio laptops and NVIDIA Studio Drivers.



(1) Performance testing conducted by NVIDIA in May 2019 on RTX Studio laptops equipped with 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q compared to 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM, Intel Core i9 CPU and Radeon Pro Vega 20 GPU. GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q laptop was 7x faster in Maya+Arnold and REDCINE-X PRO. Arnold performance measures render time with Maya 2019 and Arnold 3.2.0.2 using the NVIDIA SOL 3D model. REDCINE-X PRO performance measures video playback FPS using an 8K 5:1 REDCODE RAW video.