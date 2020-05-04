MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > NVIDIA Corporation NVDA NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 05/01 04:00:00 pm 282.78 USD -3.25% 03:44a NVIDIA : 2020 - Annual Report PU 04/30 NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results GL 04/30 LETTER FROM JENSEN : Building the New NVIDIA Together PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations NVIDIA : 2020 - Annual Report 0 05/04/2020 | 03:44am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 2020 NVIDIA CORPORATION ANNUAL REVIEW NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING PROXY STATEMENT FORM 10-K "INNOVATIVE COMPANIES LIKE NVIDIA ARE AN AMERICAN TREASURE" THE STREET NVIDIA specializes in accelerated computing, solving important challenges beyond the reach of normal computers. We innovate at the intersection of computer graphics, high performance computing, and AI. At our core we are a real-time simulation company-simulating worlds, physics, and intelligence. JENSEN HUANG CEO and Founder, NVIDIA "KICKING DOWN BARRIERS, NVIDIA HAS AWOKEN THE INDUSTRY TO RAY TRACING" JOHN PEDDIE RESEARCH GeForce RTX has redefined what's possible in gaming. Real-time ray tracing and neural graphics processing come together to create eye-popping images and deliver a level of photorealism never before seen in PC gaming. RTX is bringing a new visual dimension to AAA games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare,Control, andWatch Dogs: Legion. RTX Studio laptops and workstations deliver this performance to digital creators, speeding applications for video editing, 3D animation, and graphic design. More than 60 models are available today from PC makers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo. For professionals, Turing-based Quadro RTX delivers photoreal graphics that the industry didn't expect for another 5-10 years. Quadro RTX GPUs can now accelerate photoreal rendering for large industries that previously only used CPU server farms: film, animation, architecture, product design, and others. NVIDIA has reinvented computer graphics, again. "THE NEXT FRONTIER FOR REAL TIME COLLABORATION FOR 3D CONTENT CREATION" TWITTER TECHNEWS Large-scale 3D design in industries-from media and entertainment to architecture, engineering, and construction-is a giant collaboration and data sharing challenge. Experts from many companies work together across different design tools and file formats. NVIDIA Omniverse is a new collaboration platform to unite these project pipelines and let designers share assets seamlessly across creative applications. Now the work of many can be seen by all, in real time, in the splendor of NVIDIA RTX. "NVIDIA IS INVENTING THE FUTURE OF MACHINE LEARNING RIGHT IN FRONT OF OUR EYES" FORBES NVIDIA is the leading platform to accelerate AI and the world's most demanding supercomputing applications. NVIDIA DGX systems are the world's most powerful tools for AI training, uniting up to 16 GPUs to deliver petaflops of training performance. With the extreme I/O performance of Mellanox InfiniBand networking, DGX systems can quickly scale to supercomputer-class NVIDIA SuperPODs. In 2019, DGX-2 set world records on MLPerf, a new set of industry benchmarks designed to test deep learning performance. NVIDIA GPUs accelerate the U.S.-based Summit supercomputer, the world's fastest, as well as the fastest systems in Europe and Japan. More than 130 supercomputers on the TOP500 list are powered by NVIDIA, including five of the top 10. "what about that one..." AI INFERENCE FOR HYPERSCALE Trained AI applications are deployed in large-scale, highly complex cloud data centers that serve voice, video, image, and recommendation services to billions of users. To be useful to our daily lives, they must work incredibly fast-a demand that is increasing exponentially with the rise of conversational AI. NVIDIA TensorRT software and NVIDIA GPUs converge to optimize, validate, and accelerate the world's most demanding neural networks. "THE SMART EVERYTHING REVOLUTION IS NVIDIA AT ITS BEST" THE STREET AI is spilling out of the cloud and onto the edge, where oceans of raw data are generated by the world's largest industries. On factory floors. In stores. On city streets. In urgent care facilities. These edge locations are equipped with billions of IoT sensors that stream terabytes of data. That information contains valuable insights that can drive decisions in real time. NVIDIA EGX is a state-of-the-artcloud-native platform that enables AI production to move beyond the data center and out to the edge. EGX delivers next-generation AI, IoT, and 5G-based services at large scale with low latency. Early adopters of EGX include Walmart, BMW, Procter & Gamble, Samsung Electronics, and the cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco. DEAR NVIDIANS AND STAKEHOLDERS, As we prepare this annual report, the world is in an all-out war against COVID-19. Unlike anything we've confronted in generations, the COVID-19 pandemic is a medical as well as an economic crisis. Citizens all over the world are sheltered in place. Store shelves are empty. Restaurants are closed. Streets are eerily quiet. And while we battle this virus by staying at home, brave nurses, doctors, and first responders are on the front lines risking their safety and that of their families to protect us. Their courage is breathtaking, and we owe them our thanks and support. At NVIDIA, we exercised an abundance of caution and closed our nearly 60 offices around the world. Employees are working from home to help reduce the spread of the virus. Our extended family of direct hourly contractors is also sheltered in place and will continue to be paid. We are deploying our most powerful weapons to defeat COVID-19: our technology and our scientists. NVIDIA- powered supercomputers all over the world are being called into service to search for Several hundred thousand gamers amassed a 1.5 exaflops supercomputer. That is 1,500,000,000,000,000,000 operations per second! Five times the compute power of Summit, the most powerful supercomputer in the world, and more than the world's top 100 supercomputers combined. No war has ever united the world's scientists like this pandemic. We will get through this together. Rising to the Challenge As we entered the year, our outstanding growth was stopped in its tracks by the simultaneous headwinds of a collapsing cryptocurrency market, a pause in hyperscale spending, and a rapidly deteriorating trade environment with China. Despite being knocked back on our heels at the outset, we finished the year strong. Full-year revenue was $10.9 billion, down 7 percent. Gross margins expanded to 62 percent and GAAP earnings per share were $4.52, down 32 percent. We returned $390 million during the year to shareholders through quarterly cash dividends. The growth trajectory of the fourth quarter tells the story-with revenue of $3.11 billion, up 41 percent from a year ago. GPU revenue, which consists of GeForce gaming, Quadro workstation graphics, and Data Center platforms for HPC and AI, was $2.77 billion during the quarter, up 40 percent from a year ago. Data Center revenue was a record $968 million, up 43 percent from a year ago. Tegra system-on- chip processor revenue, which includes automotive, custom gaming systems, and embedded edge AI platforms, was $331 million, up 47 percent from a year ago. Graphics. Accelerated Computing. AI. Data Centers. Self-Driving Cars. We are innovating at the epicenter of the most important technology trends of our time. We made significant advances in each area last year. Believing in the importance of this work and staying focused despite the setback drove our return to growth. Let me say a few words about each area. new drug compounds that can treat or vaccinate against the virus. NVIDIA's team of computational scientists is joining these THE GROWTH TRAJECTORY OF THE FOURTH QUARTER TELLS THE STORY " researchers to speed their discovery. We're giving COVID-19 researchers free access to our Parabricks genome-sequencing software. So far, 325 institutions, including hospitals, universities, and supercomputing centers, have engaged. Meanwhile, we united gamers around the world to share the GPUs in their gaming rigs, assembling the largest distributed supercomputer ever to run Folding@Home. REVENUE +41% $3.5 $3.11 $3.0 $2.5 $2.21 Billions $2.0 $1.5 in $1.0 $0.5 $0 4Q19 4Q20 GROSS MARGINS EPS +1,020 bps +66% 65% 64.9% 1.75 1.50 $1.53 60% 1.25 1.00 $0.92 54.7% 0.75 55% 0.50 0.25 50% 4Q19 4Q20 0 4Q19 4Q20 GAAP results NVIDIA Omniverse for architecture, engineering, and construction Reinventing Graphics Graphics is the force that fuels NVIDIA's massive R&D engine. NVIDIA invented the GPU and introduced the world to programmable shading nearly 20 years ago. Since then, we have dreamed about creating the next big thing: real-time ray tracing, which simulates the behavior of light more accurately to create photorealistic images. After more than a decade's work, we created the world's first real-timeray-tracing GPU. It combines two new groundbreaking technologies: a ray-tracing accelerator and a deep learning Tensor Core processor. The ray-tracing accelerator finds the intersections of billions of light rays and the objects they illuminate. As a complex shader program computes the surface illumination by the beam, some of the light is absorbed, reflected, or refracted onto other nearby surfaces. This ray- tracing process iterates to produce a photorealistic image. Even with the most powerful GPUs, the computation is too immense to render the images fast enough, let alone beautifully. AI came to the rescue. Using state-of-the-art deep learning methods, we taught an AI to predict the rest of the image from the few rendered pixels. The AI model runs on super-fast Tensor Core processors. Combining programmable shading, ray tracing, and artificial intelligence, we have reinvented computer graphics. We call this new graphics architecture NVIDIA RTX. NVIDIA RTX: Biggest Upgrade in the History of the GPU The graphics industry-including game developers, design tool makers, and film studios-has overwhelmingly adopted NVIDIA RTX. Leaders like Pixar, ILM, Sony, Weta Digital, Epic, Adobe, Autodesk, Dassault, EA, Activision Blizzard, Microsoft, Ubisoft, and many more have added accelerated ray tracing. NVIDIA RTX is a home run. We have created the best reason to upgrade graphics since the invention of the GPU. We have the best lineup of GeForce desktop PC gaming GPUs in our history. The upgrade cycle is well on its way. We estimate that by the end of January some 15 percent of our installed base had upgraded to RTX. We expect this to be one of the most successful GeForce generations. We also expanded the GeForce market this year in three significant ways: RTX Max-Q gaming laptops, RTX Studio creative workstations, and GeForce NOW cloud gaming. With Max-Q, we've created a new gaming device category: thin and light gaming PCs. Gamers want a powerful GPU, but in an elegant laptop design. GeForce RTX with Max-Q technology has broken through the energy-efficiency barrier needed to address the large pent-up demand for gaming laptops. There are more than 125 models of Turing architecture-powered laptops shipping today. NVIDIA RTX is democratizing film-quality rendering for all creators and designers. Photorealistic rendering is no longer solely the realm of professional studios with large server farms. Forty creative and design applications are now RTX-accelerated, including Dimension, Substance Alchemist, and Premiere Pro from Adobe, as well as Chaos Group's V-Ray, Autodesk's Arnold, and Blender's Cycles. And in partnership with leading PC makers Dell, HP, and Lenovo, we built a whole new line of NVIDIA RTX-powered consumer and professional workstations and laptops to run these new design and creative tools. More than 60 models of RTX Studio laptops are now available. GeForce NOW, our cloud gaming service, is out of beta. Hundreds of millions more gamers can now add a virtual GeForce graphics card to their device. GeForce NOW's reach is global via NVIDIA's data centers in North America and Europe, and through partners like Taiwan Mobile, Russia's Rostelcom, Korea's LG U+, and Japan's SoftBank. More than 2 million gamers joined GeForce NOW in the platform's first week. NVIDIA Pioneered Accelerated Computing We pioneered the use of GPUs to accelerate scientific computing. As semiconductor scaling reaches its limits, GPU acceleration has proven to be an excellent path forward. The November 2019 TOP500 list of the world's fastest supercomputers was NVIDIA's best showing to date. Now 136 systems on the TOP500 are NVIDIA- accelerated, including Summit, the world's most powerful supercomputer. The most powerful systems in the United States, Europe, and Japan, and the world's top industrial supercomputer, are all powered by NVIDIA GPUs. From just 10 percent four years ago, NVIDIA GPUs now power 40 percent of this year's new supercomputers. Visualizing NASA's Mars lander simulations in real time with NVIDIA DGX-2 with Magnum IO GPUDirect Storage We expect this trend to continue. Unlike running code on CPUs, accelerated computing is a full-stack approach- optimized across processor, system, software, algorithms, and application for incredible speedups. With each application domain-whether ray tracing, molecular dynamics, fluid dynamics, quantum chemistry, or deep learning-processing time has gone from weeks to days, and from days to hours. Researchers see a boost in productivity. Data center operators enjoy cost reductions. This creates new growth opportunities for our company. This year we achieved significant milestones in several new application domains: NVIDIA RTX for photorealistic rendering for design and film

for photorealistic rendering for design and film NVIDIA Aerial for 5G radio processing

NVIDIA Parabricks for next- generation genome sequencing

NVIDIA RAPIDS for data science and analytics

NVIDIA TensorRT for deep learning inferencing NVIDIA AI AI is the most powerful technology force of our time and the engine driving our data center business. AI is software that learns to automate skills that require intelligence: the ability to perceive, reason, and plan. AI software learns by processing massive amounts of previously collected data to find a complex hierarchy of patterns that can predict what to do when a similar situation arises. AI can learn new skills through examples, trial and error, or adapting skills from similar tasks. AI computers must be incredibly fast to learn from a large amount of data and perform more complex skills. Building fast computers is where NVIDIA comes in. NVIDIA builds the computing platform for the era of AI. We made a giant bet, reimagined the computing stack, and invented a whole new kind of computer. It combines our new GPU with Tensor Core processing, NVLink high-speed interconnects, cuDNN libraries for deep learning, Magnum IO for distributed computing and high-speed data movement, HGX multi-GPU server boards, NVIDIA DGX computer systems, the NGC registry of pre-optimized acceleration libraries, the TensorRT neural network graph compiler, and the Triton Inference Server to deploy models into hyperscale data centers. We have invested tens of thousands of engineering years to advance AI computing. NVIDIA's AI architecture is ideal for training as well as inference and is available anywhere from the cloud to PCs. It scales from a tiny two-watt NVIDIA Jetson computer to the fastest supercomputer in the world. The performance, versatility, broad accessibility, and consistent pace of advance are the pillars of our success. NVIDIA AI for Inference Someday, trillions of connected devices will perceive their environment, infer a response, and do seemingly smart things. We will simply tell these devices what we need. Recent breakthroughs are making this future possible sooner rather than later. Researchers have made advances in speech recognition, natural language understanding, recommendation systems, and natural speech synthesis-the essential elements to have a conversation with an AI. Billions of people each make hundreds of queries every day. The AI models, each processing billions of operations, must respond in a fraction of a second. Inference is an enormous computing challenge-done at hyperscale and processing complex algorithms at light speed. NVIDIA excels at this work. Inference is a big opportunity for us. Inference is the fastest-growing part of our data center business, which itself is our fastest-growing segment. After years of development, we announced NVIDIA TensorRT 7, which can compile and optimize image, speech, and language models. Developers can now train AI models on NVIDIA GPUs, and then optimize them for deployment on NVIDIA GPUs. Develop on NVIDIA-run on NVIDIA. NVIDIA AI at the Edge AI started in the cloud. The next big opportunity will be at the edge, where the action is. IoT sensors connected to AI computers will automate retail stores, warehouses, factories, farms, streets, highways, airports, and subways. AI can orchestrate traffic, adjust and save power, speed checkouts, or direct a fleet of forklifts in a warehouse. Processing AI at the edge is needed to limit the cost of streaming continuous sensor data, protect sensitive information, or respond instantly to the environment. During the year we announced the NVIDIA EGX Intelligent Edge Computing Platform. A full-stack AI platform, EGX is highly secure, is high throughput, runs cloud-native applications, and can be deployed and managed as a distributed fleet. With EGX, we are bringing AI to the world's largest industries. Walmart, BMW, NTT East, Procter & Gamble, and Samsung Electronics are among the first adopters of EGX. 5G is going to turbocharge edge AI. Running on the same EGX platform, and with the NVIDIA Aerial 5G GPU-accelerated software radio, telecommunications service providers can provision 5G services on any standard OEM server. And companies can provide highly reliable and secure AI services in places where Wi-Fi is not available. Ericsson is NVIDIA's development partner to build an industrial-strength solution for 5G. Mellanox Data center technologies are central to our computing platform. In 2019, we announced the purchase of Mellanox Technologies, the world's leading provider of networking technologies for high-performance data centers. Our companies are long-term partners, having built together many of the world's supercomputers and NVIDIA AI systems. Mellanox has fantastic people and culture, and a long history of innovation. Based in Israel, it will be one of our most significant design centers. We have received approval from all necessary regulatory agencies to proceed with the acquisition, and expect it to close on or about April 27, 2020. NVIDIA AI in Autonomous Vehicles and Robotics Every machine that moves will have autonomous capability someday, from vehicles and construction equipment to forklifts and wheelchairs. We created the NVIDIA DRIVE AV platform to enable any company to build autonomous cars. DRIVE is an open platform that includes an end-to-end AV development infrastructure, functional safety, an auto-grade AV computer, and a self-driving car application. Our platform is used worldwide by hundreds of established companies and startups building autonomous cars, shuttles, taxis, trucks, and delivery and logistics robots. During the year, we announced our first truck partnership with Volvo Group, one of the world's largest truck and construction vehicle makers. Volvo is using the DRIVE platform end-to-end-from data center servers to develop, validate, and simulate their self-driving truck application to deploying a fleet of trucks powered by DRIVE computers. We also announced Orin, our second- generation robotics processor. Orin's combination of CPU, GPU, Tensor Core, and computer vision processing offers 10x the performance of our current Xavier SoC. Future self-driving vehicles will demand expanded driving capabilities, improved safety through software and hardware redundancy, and faster response times. Orin's leap in performance and safety architecture will make it possible. Autonomous vehicles represent just one of the opportunities. In the future, warehouses and manufacturing lines will have fleets of Orin-powered robots that work closely and collaboratively with people to move, lift, and make things. CARING FOR OUR COMMUNITIES NVIDIA has a singular goal that remains our mission today: to build one of the world's great companies-one that makes lasting impacts on industry and society, lifting humanity higher, while achieving near-term business goals for long-term sustainability. We do this with our inventions and ideas as well as through our company-wide contributions to our communities. One of many examples of our inventions contributing to society is NVIDIA Clara, a platform that is advancing the science and practice of healthcare. Clara AI helps radiologists develop AI models to detect early signs of disease. This year we introduced Clara AI federated learning, a way to enable multi- organizational AI research collaboration while preserving patient privacy. We are delighted that the American College of Radiology and UCLA Health are early adopters. Clara Genomics is an acceleration platform to analyze the data from gene sequencing. The speedups it provides will significantly accelerate biological and medical research and discovery. We encourage and make it easy for our employees to support charities that most inspire them. Our Inspire 365 initiative offers employees a large variety of volunteer opportunities and time off from work to help their communities. NVIDIA offices around the world held nearly 200 charitable events last year and contributed nearly 12,000 volunteer hours and millions of dollars. LOOKING AHEAD We are living through an extraordinary time in computing. Though computers have steadily become more useful, broader adoption has been limited by skilled programmers who are also domain experts in niche markets. Unless an application has a sufficiently large market-like search or photo editing-it is unlikely to warrant an investment. Now, AI can adapt a previously learned skill and program itself for a niche application. A farmer can teach an AI to pick and sort a harvest of tomatoes into different categories to sell to restaurants, in grocery stores, or to be used for sauce. A radiologist can teach an AI to detect a rare disease. A maker of air conditioners can train an AI to monitor its installed base to ensure energy-efficient operations. AI is democratizing software. Any company can become a technology company. Domain experts will not need to program. They will teach AI to automate repetitive or dangerous tasks. AI will enable automation across the world's largest industries and drive a new wave of computing adoption. NVIDIA will contribute by building the AI computer-for researchers, for inference deployment in the cloud, for AI computing at the edge, and for autonomous machines. NVIDIA's platform will be optimized across full stacks-from chips, systems, software, and algorithms, to data center networking- available anywhere, from every cloud service provider and computer maker. NVIDIA will have deep domain expertise in important markets-transportation, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and public safety-and offer an end-to-end AI platform that makes it easy for companies to develop their own AI services. And we will continue to advance the state of computer graphics for gaming, art, and design while leveraging our expertise and scale to create the future of AI. That's our plan: Graphics, Accelerated Computing, and AI. From Data Centers to Self-Driving Cars. Graphics feeds AI. AI feeds Graphics. We had an extraordinary year. Confronted with adversity as we entered the year, the company rose to the challenge and made it our finest moment. I am incredibly proud of our people and the work we did. And now, as the world faces one of the great tests of our generation, I know that NVIDIA will step up again. We are inspired and driven to create the essential instruments for scientists, researchers, and developers whose work can change the world. It's our purpose, and it is as relevant today as it's ever been. Thank you all for your support. The best, and most amazing, is yet to come. Stay tuned. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA ﬁles with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA ﬁles with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reﬂect future events or circumstances. NOTICE OF 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS Date and time: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time Location: Online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NVIDIA2020 Items of business: • Election of eleven directors nominated by the Board of Directors • Approval of our executive compensation • Ratification of the selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2021 • Approval of an amendment and restatement of our Amended and Restated 2007 Equity Incentive Plan • Approval of an amendment and restatement of our Amended and Restated 2012 Employee Stock Purchase Plan Transaction of other business properly brought before the meeting Record date: You can attend, and vote at, the annual meeting if you were a stockholder of record at the close of business on April 13, 2020. Virtual meeting We will be holding our annual meeting online only this year at admission: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NVIDIA2020. To participate in the annual meeting, you will need the control number included on your notice of proxy materials or printed proxy card. Pre-meeting forum: In order to allow for communication with our stockholders in connection with the annual meeting, we have established a pre-meeting forum located at www.proxyvote.com where you can submit advance questions to us. Your vote is very important. Whether or not you plan to attend the virtual meeting, PLEASE VOTE YOUR SHARES. As an alternative to voting online at the meeting, you may vote via the Internet, by telephone or, if you receive a paper proxy card in the mail, by mailing the completed proxy card. Important notice regarding the availability of proxy materials for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on June 9, 2020. This Notice, our Proxy Statement, our Annual Report on Form10-K,and our Annual Review are available at www.nvidia.com/proxy. By Order of the Board of Directors Timothy S. Teter Secretary 2788 San Tomas Expressway, Santa Clara, California 95051 April 29, 2020 TABLE OF CONTENTS PAGE DEFINITIONS 1 PROXY SUMMARY 2 PROXY STATEMENT 5 Information About the Meeting 5 Proposal1-Electionof Directors 8 Director Qualifications and Nomination of Directors 9 Our Director Nominees 10 Information About the Board of Directors and Corporate Governance 15 Independence of the Members of the Board of Directors 15 Board Leadership Structure 15 Role of the Board in Risk Oversight 15 Corporate Governance Policies of the Board of Directors 16 Stockholder Communications with the Board of Directors 17 Majority Vote Standard 17 Board Meeting Information 17 Committees of the Board of Directors 18 Director Compensation 19 Review of Transactions with Related Persons 21 Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management 22 Proposal2-Approvalof Executive Compensation 24 Executive Compensation 25 Compensation Discussion and Analysis 25 Risk Analysis of Our Compensation Plans 34 Summary Compensation Table for Fiscal 2020, 2019, and 2018 35 Grants ofPlan-BasedAwards For Fiscal 2020 36 Outstanding Equity Awards as of January 26, 2020 37 Option Exercises and Stock Vested in Fiscal 2020 39 Employment, Severance andChange-in-ControlArrangements 39 Potential Payments Upon Termination orChange-in-Control 40 Pay Ratio 41 Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation 41 Compensation Committee Report 41 Proposal3-Ratificationof the Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for Fiscal 42 2021 Fees Billed by the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 43 Report of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors 44 Proposal4-Approvalof an Amendment and Restatement of our Amended and Restated 2007 Equity 45 Incentive Plan Proposal5-Approvalof an Amendment and Restatement of our Amended and Restated 2012 Employee Stock Purchase Plan 57 Equity Compensation Plan Information 62 Additional Information 62 Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports 62 Other Matters 63 APPENDIXA-Amendedand Restated 2007 Equity Incentive Plan A-1 APPENDIXB-Amendedand Restated 2012 Employee Stock Purchase Plan B-1 DEFINITIONS 2007 Plan NVIDIA Corporation Amended and Restated 2007 Equity Incentive Plan 2012 ESPP NVIDIA Corporation Amended and Restated 2012 Employee Stock Purchase Plan AC Audit Committee Base Operating Plan Performance goal necessary to earn the target award under the Variable Cash Plan and for the target number of SY PSUs to become eligible to vest Board The Company's Board of Directors CC Compensation Committee CD&A Compensation Discussion and Analysis CEO Chief Executive Officer CFO Chief Financial Officer Charter The Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation Company NVIDIA Corporation, a Delaware corporation Control Number Identification number for each stockholder included in Notice or proxy card Dodd Frank Act Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act Exchange Act Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended Exequity Exequity LLP, the CC's independent compensation consultant FASB Financial Accounting Standards Board Fiscal 20__ The Company's fiscal year ended on the last Sunday in January of the stated year Form 10-K The Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal 2020 filed with the SEC on February 20, 2020 GAAP Generally accepted accounting principles Internal Revenue Code U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended Lead Director Lead independent director Meeting Annual Meeting of Stockholders MY PSUs Multi-year PSUs with a three-year performance metric Nasdaq The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC NCGC Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee NEOs Named Executive Officers consisting of our CEO, our CFO, and our other three most highly compensated executive officers as of the end of Fiscal 2020 Non-GAAP Operating GAAP operating income adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related and other Income costs, and legal settlement costs, as the Company reports in its respective earnings materials. The net aggregate adjustment to GAAP operating income for these items for Fiscal 2020 was $889 million and for Fiscal 2019 was $603 million. Please see Reconciliation ofNon-GAAPFinancial Measuresin our CD&A for a reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures and GAAP results Notice Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials NYSE New York Stock Exchange PSUs Performance stock units PwC PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP RSUs Restricted stock units S&P 500 Standard & Poor's 500 Composite Index SEC U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Securities Act Securities Act of 1933, as amended Stretch Performance goal necessary for the maximum number of MY PSUs to become eligible to vest Stretch Operating Plan Performance goal necessary to earn the maximum award under the Variable Cash Plan and for the maximum number of SY PSUs to become eligible to vest SY PSUs PSUs with a single-year performance metric, vesting over four years Target Performance goal necessary for the target number of MY PSUs to become eligible to vest Threshold Minimum performance goal necessary to earn an award under the Variable Cash Plan and for SY PSUs and MY PSUs to become eligible to vest TSR Total shareholder return Variable Cash Plan The Company's variable cash compensation plan 1 PROXY SUMMARY This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in the proxy statement. This summary does not contain all of the information that you should consider, and you should read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting. 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Date and time:Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time Location:Online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NVIDIA2020 Record date:Stockholders as of April 13, 2020 are entitled to vote Admission to meeting:You will need your Control Number to attend the annual meeting Voting Matters and Board Recommendations A summary of the 2020 Meeting proposals is below.Every stockholder's vote is important. Our Board urges you to vote your shares FOR each of the proposals. Board Vote Required Effect of Effect of Broker Matter Page Recommendation for Approval Abstentions Non-Votes Management Proposals: FOReach director More FORthan Election of eleven directors 8 nominee WITHHOLD votes None None FOR Majority of Approval of our executive compensation 24 shares present Against None Ratification of the selection of PwC as our independent registered public accounting firm FOR Majority of for Fiscal 2021 42 shares present Against None Approval of an amendment and restatement of FOR Majority of our 2007 Equity Incentive Plan 45 shares present Against None Approval of an amendment and restatement of FOR Majority of our 2012 Employee Stock Purchase Plan 57 shares present Against None Election of Directors (Proposal 1) The following table provides summary information about each director nominee: Name Age Director Occupation Independent Financial Committee Since Expert Membership Robert K. Burgess 62 2011 Independent Consultant ü ü CC Tench Coxe 62 1993 Managing Director, Sutter Hill Ventures ü CC Persis S. Drell 64 2015 Provost, Stanford University ü CC Jen-Hsun Huang 57 1993 President & CEO, NVIDIA Corporation Dawn Hudson 62 2013 Independent Consultant ü ü AC Harvey C. Jones 67 1993 Managing Partner, Square Wave Ventures ü ü CC, NCGC Managing Director, Makena Capital Michael G. McCaffery 66 2015 Management ü ü AC Chairman Emeritus & Senior Counsel, Stephen C. Neal 71 2019 Cooley LLP ü NCGC Mark L. Perry (1) 64 2005 Independent Consultant ü ü AC, NCGC A. Brooke Seawell 72 1997 Venture Partner, New Enterprise Associates ü ü CC Mark A. Stevens 60 2008 (2) Managing Partner, S-Cubed Capital ü AC, NCGC Lead Director Mr. Stevens previously served as a member of our Board from 1993 until 2006 Board Overview and Recent Refreshment Our director nominees exhibit a variety of competencies, professional experience, and backgrounds, and contribute diverse viewpoints and perspectives to our Board. While the Board benefits from the experience and institutional knowledge that 2 our longer-serving directors bring, it has also brought in new perspectives and ideas by appointing three new directors in the last five years. Furthermore, James C. Gaither, who has served on our Board since 1999, is not seeking re-election effective as of the 2020 Meeting. Below are the skills and competencies that our NCGC and Board consider important for our directors to have in light of our current business and future market opportunities, and the number of directors who possess them: Our NCGC and Board also consider diversity in business experience, professional expertise, gender and ethnic background among Board members in recommending nominees to serve as directors. Corporate Governance Highlights Our Board is committed to strong corporate governance to promote the long-term interests of NVIDIA and our stockholders. We seek a collaborative approach to stockholder issues that affect our business and to ensure that our stockholders see our governance and executive pay practices as well-structured. In the Fall of 2019, we contacted stockholders holding approximately 1% or more of our common stock (except for brokerage firms and index funds who we know do not engage in individual conversations with companies), representing an aggregate ownership of 31%, to gain insights into their views on corporate governance, executive compensation and environmental, social and corporate governance issues. Our management and Lead Director met with stockholders holding, in total, 19% of our common stock. Highlights of our corporate governance practices include: Proxy access

Declassified Board

Majority voting for directors

Active Board oversight of risk and risk management

All Board members independent, except for our CEO

Independent Lead Director 75% or greater attendance by each Board member at meetings of the Board and applicable committees

Independent directors frequently meet in executive sessions

At least annual Board and committee self-assessments

self-assessments Annual stockholder outreach, including NCGC participation

Stock ownership guidelines for our directors and executive officers Approval of Executive Compensation for Fiscal 2020 (Proposal 2) We are asking our stockholders to cast a non-binding vote, also known as "say-on-pay," to approve our NEOs' compensation. The Board believes that our compensation policies and practices are effective in achieving our goals of paying for performance; attracting, motivating and retaining a high-caliber executive team; aligning our executives' interests with those of our stockholders to create long-term value; and achieving simplicity and transparency with our compensation program. The Board and our stockholders have approved holding our "say-on-pay" votes annually. Executive Compensation Highlights Our executive compensation program is designed to pay for performance. We utilize compensation elements that align our NEOs' interests with those of our stockholders to create long-term value. Our NEO pay is heavily weighted toward performance-based,"at-risk" variable cash and long-term equity awards that are only earned if the Company achieves pre- established corporate financial metrics, but capped at a maximum of 200% of target (or 150% of target for our CEO's PSUs). 3 For the last several years, approximately 90% of our CEO's, and over 50% of our other NEOs', target pay has been performance- based and at-risk, and 100% of our CEO's equity awards have been in the form of PSUs only. At our 2019 Meeting, over 96% of the votes cast approved the compensation paid to our NEOs for Fiscal 2019. After considering this advisory vote, the feedback from our annual stockholder outreach, and the Company's Fiscal 2020 outlook at the time of its determination, our CC concluded that our program effectively aligned executive pay with stockholder interests. Therefore, the CC maintained the same general executive compensation structure for Fiscal 2020, and kept executive target pay essentially flat with Fiscal 2019. Financial Performance and Link to Executive Pay Despite a challenging start to Fiscal 2020 with excess channel inventory in our Gaming business and a pause in hyperscale spending in our Datacenter business, our business recovered in the second half of the year. As described above, a significant portion of our executive pay opportunities are tied to the achievement of rigorous financial measures that drive business value and contribute to our long-term success. The tables below show our goals and achievement for each of these measures for the applicable period ended Fiscal 2020, and their respective impact on our executive pay: Revenue Non-GAAP Operating Income* 3-Year TSR Payout as a % Shares Eligible to Vest Shares Eligible to Vest Performance of Target Performance as a % of Performance as a % of Goal Opportunity(1) Goal Target Opportunity(1) Goal Target Opportunity(1) 25th Threshold $10.5 billion 50% $3.21 billion 50% percentile 25% Base Operating Plan 50th (Target for MY PSUs) $11.4 billion 100% $3.75 billion 100% percentile 100% Stretch Operating Plan 150% for CEO; 200% 75th 150% for CEO; 200% (Stretch for MY PSUs) $12.0 billion 200% $4.23 billion for our other NEOs percentile for our other NEOs Performance and PayoutAchieved Fiscal 2020 revenue of Achieved Fiscal 2020 Non-GAAP Achieved 3-year TSR of 138% (95th $10.92 billion, resulting in a Operating Income of $3.73 billion, percentile of S&P 500), resulting in Variable Cash Plan payout at resulting in 98.6% of target SY PSUs maximum number of MY PSUs 73.2% of target becoming eligible to vest becoming eligible to vest For achievement between Threshold and Base Operating Plan (or Target for MY PSUs) and between Base Operating Plan (or Target for MY PSUs) and Stretch Operating Plan (or Stretch for MY PSUs), payouts would be determined using straight-line interpolation. Achievement less than Threshold would result in no payout, and exceeding Stretch Operating Plan (or Stretch for MY PSUs) would result in the capped maximum payout. * See Reconciliation ofNon-GAAPFinancial Measuresin our CD&Afor a reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures and GAAP results. Ratification of the Selection of PwC as our Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for Fiscal 2021 (Proposal 3) Although not required, we are asking our stockholders to ratify the AC's selection of PwC as our independent registered public accounting firm for Fiscal 2021 because we believe it is a matter of good corporate practice. If our stockholders do not ratify the selection, the AC will reconsider the appointment, but may nevertheless retain PwC. Even if the selection is ratified, the AC may select a different independent registered public accounting firm at any time if it determines that such a change would be in the best interests of NVIDIA and our stockholders. Approval of an Amendment and Restatement of our 2007 Plan (Proposal 4) We are asking our stockholders to approve an amendment and restatement of our 2007 Plan primarily to increase the share reserve by 14,800,000 shares; to remove a minimum 12-month vesting requirement from the date of grant on awards under the Proposed 2007 Plan; to prohibit paying dividends on unvested awards; and to extend the term of the 2007 Plan to April 2030, which would otherwise expire in March 2022. The Board recommends a vote FOR this proposal because equity awards are an important component of our compensation program and the continued ability to issue these awards is essential to attracting, retaining and motivating our employees. Approval of an Amendment and Restatement of our 2012 ESPP (Proposal 5) We are asking our stockholders to approve an amendment and restatement of our 2012 ESPP to increase the share reserve by 2,000,000 shares. The Board recommends a vote FOR this proposal because our employee stock purchase program is an important employee benefit and is essential to attracting, retaining and motivating our employees. 4 NVIDIA CORPORATION 2788 SAN TOMAS EXPRESSWAY SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA 95051 486-2000

____________________________________________________ PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS - JUNE 9, 2020 ____________________________________________________ INFORMATION ABOUT THE MEETING Your proxy is being solicited for use at the 2020 Meeting on behalf of the Board. Our 2020 Meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Meeting Attendance If you were an NVIDIA stockholder as of the close of business on the April 13, 2020 record date, or if you hold a valid proxy, you can attend, ask questions during, and vote at our 2020 Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NVIDIA2020. Our meeting will be held entirely online; use the Control Number included on your Notice or printed proxy card to enter. Anyone can also listen to the meeting live at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NVIDIA2020. An archived copy of the webcast will be available at www.nvidia.com/proxy through June 23, 2020. Even if you plan to attend the 2020 Meeting online, we recommend that you also vote by proxy as described below so that your vote will be counted if you later decide not to attend. Virtual Meeting Philosophy and Benefits The Board believes that holding the meeting in a virtual format invites participation by a broader group of stockholders, while reducing the costs associated with an in-person meeting. This balance allows the meeting to remain focused on matters directly relevant to the interests of stockholders in a way that makes efficient use of Company resources. To provide our stockholders with a similar level of transparency to an in-person meeting format, we will provide stockholders with the opportunity to submit questions through our pre-meeting forum located at www.proxyvote.com (using the Control Number included on your Notice or printed proxy card) and during the meeting through the 2020 Meeting website. Quorum and Voting To hold our 2020 Meeting, we need a majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote at the close of business on the April 13, 2020 record date, or a quorum, represented at the 2020 Meeting either by attendance online or by proxy. On April 13, 2020, there were 615,135,104 shares of common stock outstanding and entitled to vote, meaning that 307,567,553 shares must be represented at the 2020 meeting or by proxy to have a quorum. A list of stockholders entitled to vote will be available for 10 days prior to the 2020 Meeting. If you would like to view the stockholder list, please contact our Investor Relations Department with an electronic mail message to NVIDIAInvestorRelations@nvidia.com or at (408) 486-2000 to schedule an appointment or for alternative arrangements to the extent office access is impracticable due to COVID-19 orders. In addition, the list of stockholders will be available during the 2020 Meeting for inspection by stockholders of record for any legally valid purpose related to the 2020 Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NVIDIA2020. Your shares will be counted towards the quorum only if you submit a valid proxy or vote at the 2020 Meeting. Abstentions and broker non-votes will be counted towards the quorum requirement. If there is not a quorum, a majority of the votes present may adjourn the meeting to another date. You may vote FORany nominee to the Board, you may WITHHOLDyour vote for any nominee or you may ABSTAINfrom voting. For each other matter to be voted on, you may vote FORor AGAINSTor ABSTAINfrom voting. 5 Stockholder of Record You are a stockholder of record if your shares were registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, Computershare, on April 13, 2020, and can vote shares in any of the following ways: By attending the 2020 Meeting online and voting during the meeting;

Via mail, by signing and mailing your proxy card to us before the 2020 Meeting; or

By telephone or via the Internet, by following the instructions provided in the Notice or your proxy materials. You may change your vote or revoke your proxy before the final vote at the 2020 Meeting in any of the following ways: Attend the 2020 Meeting online and vote during the meeting;

Submit another proxy by telephone or via the Internet after you have already provided an earlier proxy;

Submit another properly completed proxy card with a later date; or

Send a written notice that you are revoking your proxy to NVIDIA Corporation, 2788 San Tomas Expressway, Santa Clara, California 95051, Attention: Timothy S. Teter, Secretary. If you do not vote using any of the ways described above, your shares will notbe voted. Street Name Holder If your shares are held through a nominee, such as a bank or broker, as of April 13, 2020, then you are the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name," and you have the right to direct the nominee how to vote those shares for the 2020 Meeting. The nominee should provide you a separate Notice or voting instructions, and you should follow those instructions to tell the nominee how to vote. To vote by attending the 2020 Meeting online, you must obtain a valid proxy from your nominee. If you are a beneficial holder and do not provide voting instructions to your nominee, the nominee will not be authorized to vote your shares on "non-routine" matters, including elections of directors (even if not contested), executive compensation (including any advisory stockholder votes on executive compensation) and amendments of equity plans. This is called a "broker non-vote." However, the nominee can still register your shares as being present at the 2020 Meeting for determining quorum, and the nominee will have discretion to vote for matters considered by the NYSE to be "routine," including the ratification of our independent registered public accounting firm. Therefore, you MUST give your nominee instructions in order for your vote to be counted on the proposals to elect directors, to conduct an advisory approval of our executive compensation, to amend and restate our 2007 Plan, and to amend and restate our 2012 ESPP. We strongly encourage you to vote. Note that under the rules of the national stock exchanges, any NVIDIA stockholder whose shares are held in street name by a member brokerage firm may revoke a proxy and vote his or her shares at the 2020 Meeting only in accordance with applicable rules and procedures of those exchanges, as employed by the street name holder's brokerage firm. Vote Count On each matter to be voted upon, stockholders have one vote for each share of NVIDIA common stock owned as of April 13, 2020. Votes will be counted by the inspector of election as follows: Proposal Number 1 2 3 4 5 Proposal Description Vote Required for Approval Election of eleven directors Directors are elected if they receive more FOR votes than WITHHOLDvotes Approval of our executive FORvotes from the holders of a majority of shares compensation present and entitled to vote on this matter Ratification of the selection of FORvotes from the holders of a majority of shares PwC as our independent registered public accounting present and entitled to vote on this matter firm for Fiscal 2021 Approval of an amendment and FORvotes from the holders of a majority of shares restatement of our 2007 Plan present and entitled to vote on this matter Approval of an amendment and FORvotes from the holders of a majority of shares restatement of our 2012 ESPP present and entitled to vote on this matter Effect of Effect of Broker Abstentions Non-Votes None None Against None Against None Against None Against None 6 If you are a stockholder of record and you return a signed proxy card without marking any selections, your shares will be voted FOReach of the nominees listed in Proposal 1 and FORthe other proposals. If any other matter is properly presented at the 2020 Meeting, Jen-Hsun Huang or Timothy S. Teter as your proxyholder will vote your shares using his best judgment. Vote Results Preliminary voting results will be announced at the 2020 Meeting. Final voting results will be published in a current report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the SEC by June 15, 2020. Proxy Materials As permitted by SEC rules, we are making our proxy materials available to stockholders electronically via the Internet at www.nvidia.com/proxy. On or about April 29, 2020, we sent stockholders who own our common stock at the close of business on April 13, 2020 (other than those who previously requested electronic or paper delivery) a Notice containing instructions on how to access our proxy materials, vote via the Internet or by telephone, and elect to receive future proxy materials electronically or in printed form by mail. If you choose to receive future proxy materials electronically (via www.proxyvote.com for stockholders of record and www.icsdelivery.com/nvda for street name holders), you will receive an email next year with links to the proxy materials and proxy voting site. SEC rules also permit companies and intermediaries, such as brokers, to satisfy Notice and proxy material delivery requirements for multiple stockholders with the same address by delivering a single Notice or set of proxy materials addressed to those stockholders. We follow this practice, known as "householding," unless we have received contrary instructions from any stockholder at that address. If you received more than one Notice or full set of proxy materials, then your shares are either registered in more than one name or are held in different accounts. Please vote the shares covered by each Notice or proxy card. To modify your instructions so that you receive one Notice or proxy card for each account or name, please contact your broker. Your "householding" election will continue until you are notified otherwise or until you revoke your consent. To make a change regarding the form in which you receive proxy materials (electronically or in print), or to request receipt of a separate set of documents to a household, contact our Investor Relations Department (through our website at www.nvidia.com, with an electronic mail message to NVIDIAInvestorRelations@nvidia.com, by phone at (408) 486-2000 or by mail at 2788 San Tomas Expressway, Santa Clara, California 95051). We will pay the entire cost of soliciting proxies. Our directors and employees may also solicit proxies in person, by telephone, by mail, via the Internet or by other means of communication. Our directors and employees will not be paid any additional compensation for soliciting proxies. We have also retained MacKenzie Partners on an advisory basis for a fee not expected to exceed $20,000 and they may help us solicit proxies from brokers, bank nominees and other institutional owners. We may also reimburse brokerage firms, banks and other agents for the cost of forwarding proxy materials to beneficial owners. 2021 Meeting Stockholder Proposals To be considered for inclusion in next year's proxy materials, your proposal must be submitted in writing by December 30, 2020 to NVIDIA Corporation, 2788 San Tomas Expressway, Santa Clara, California 95051, Attention: Timothy S. Teter, Secretary and must comply with all applicable requirements of Rule 14a-8 promulgated under the Exchange Act. However, if we do not hold our 2021 Meeting between May 10, 2021 and July 9, 2021, then the deadline is a reasonable time before we begin to print and send our proxy materials. If you wish to submit a proposal for consideration at the 2021 Meeting that is not to be included in next year's proxy materials, you must do so in writing following the above instructions not later than the close of business on March 11, 2021, and not earlier than February 9, 2021. We also advise you to review our Bylaws, which contain additional requirements about advance notice of stockholder proposals and director nominations. 7 Proposal 1-Election of Directors What am I voting on?Electing the 11 director nominees identified below to hold office until the 2021 Meeting and until his or her successor is elected or appointed. Vote required: Directors are elected if they receive more FORvotes than WITHHOLDvotes. All of our directors have one-year terms and stand for election annually. James C. Gaither will be retiring and not seek reelection to our Board. Effective upon the start of the 2020 Meeting, our Board will have 11 members. We are deeply grateful to Mr. Gaither for 27 years of service to NVIDIA - since the formation of the company - including 22 years as a Board member. His wisdom, thoughtful guidance, and unwavering belief in our company contributed greatly to our success. He is a testament to the impact a board plays in the building of enduring companies. Our nominees include 10 independent directors, as defined by the rules and regulations of Nasdaq, and one NVIDIA officer: Mr. Huang, who serves as our President and CEO. Each of the nominees listed below is currently a director of NVIDIA previously elected by our stockholders. The Board expects the nominees will be available for election. If a nominee declines or is unable to act as a director, your proxy may be voted for any substitute nominee proposed by the Board or the size of the Board may be reduced. Recommendation of the Board The Board recommends that you vote FORthe election of each of the following nominees: Other Public Director Financial Committee Company Name Age Since Occupation Independent Expert Membership Boards Robert K. Burgess 62 2011 Independent Consultant ü ü CC - Managing Director, Sutter Hill ü CC 1 Tench Coxe 62 1993 Ventures Persis S. Drell 64 2015 Provost, Stanford University ü CC - President & CEO, NVIDIA - Jen-Hsun Huang 57 1993 Corporation Dawn Hudson 62 2013 Independent Consultant ü ü AC 1 Managing Partner, Square Wave ü ü CC, NCGC - Harvey C. Jones 67 1993 Ventures Managing Director, Makena ü ü AC - Michael G. McCaffery 66 2015 Capital Management Chairman Emeritus & Senior ü NCGC 1 Stephen C. Neal 71 2019 Counsel, Cooley LLP Mark L. Perry (1) 64 2005 Independent Consultant ü ü AC, NCGC 2 Venture Partner, New Enterprise ü ü CC 1 A. Brooke Seawell 72 1997 Associates (2) Managing Partner, S-Cubed ü AC, NCGC - Mark A. Stevens 60 2008 Capital Lead Director Mr. Stevens previously served as a member of our Board from 1993 until 2006 8 Director Qualifications and Nomination of Directors The NCGC identifies, reviews and assesses the qualifications of existing and potential directors and selects nominees for recommendation to the Board for approval. The committee is committed to Board diversity and shall consider a nominee's background and experience to ensure that a broad range of perspectives is represented on the Board. The NCGC may conduct any appropriate and necessary inquiries into the backgrounds and qualifications of possible candidates. The NCGC may also engage a professional search firm to identify and assist the NCGC in identifying, evaluating, and conducting due diligence on potential director nominees. The NCGC has not established specific age, gender, education, experience, or skill requirements for potential members, and instead considers numerous factors regarding the nominee taking into account our current and future business models, including the following: Integrity and candor

Independence

Senior management and operational experience

Professional, technical and industry knowledge

Financial expertise

Financial community experience (including as an investor in other companies)

Marketing and brand management

Public company board experience

Experience with emerging technologies and new business models Legal expertise

Diversity, including gender and ethnic background

Experience in academia

Willingness and ability to devote substantial time and effort to Board responsibilities and Company oversight

Ability to represent the interests of the stockholders as a whole rather than special interest groups or constituencies

All relationships between the proposed nominee and any of our stockholders, competitors, customers, suppliers or other persons with a relationship to NVIDIA

Overall service to NVIDIA, including past attendance at Board and committee meetings and participation and contributions to the activities of the Board The NCGC and the Board understand the importance of Board refreshment, and strive to maintain an appropriate balance of tenure, diversity, professional experience and backgrounds, skills, and education on the Board. While the Board benefits from the experience and institutional knowledge that our longer-serving directors bring, it has also brought in new perspectives and ideas by appointing three new directors in the last five years. Our longer-tenured directors are familiar with our operations and business areas and have the perspective of overseeing our activities from a variety of economic and competitive environments. Our newer directors bring expertise in consumer marketing, branding, technology developments at leading academic institutions, and deep knowledge from decades of advising numerous companies that are important to supporting NVIDIA as it competes in new markets and as it faces new regulatory and legal challenges. Each year, the NCGC and Board review each director's individual performance, including the director's past contributions, outside experiences and activities, and committee participation, and make a determination concerning how his or her experience and skills continue to add value to NVIDIA and the Board. The following chart summarizes the skills and competencies of each director nominee that led our Board to conclude that he or she is qualified to serve on our Board. The lack of a check does not mean the director lacks that skill or qualification; rather, a check indicates a specific area of focus or expertise for which the Board relies on such director nominee most. Senior Industry and Financial/Financial Public Emerging Marketing and Legal Management Technical Community Company Technologies Brand important as and Operations Board and Business Management facilitates an assists with review of we are subject Models provides understanding of our operations and helps identify offers guidance to multiple experienced innovations and a financial matters; challenges integral to our on our lawsuits, oversight of our technical those with a venture and risks we growth products regulatory business and assessment of our capital background face as a strategies given directly matters, and with new products and offer shareholder public our unique marketed to new insights services perspectives company business model consumers regulations Burgess ü ü ü ü Coxe ü ü ü Drell ü Huang ü ü ü ü ü Hudson ü ü ü ü Jones ü ü ü ü ü McCaffery ü ü ü Neal ü ü ü Perry ü ü ü ü Seawell ü ü ü ü Stevens ü ü ü ü 9 The NCGC evaluates candidates proposed by stockholders using the same criteria as it uses for other candidates. Stockholders seeking to recommend a prospective nominee should follow the instructions under Stockholder Communications with the Board of Directorsbelow. Stockholder submissions must include the full name of the proposed nominee, a description of the proposed nominee's business experience for at least the previous five years, complete biographical information, a description of the proposed nominee's qualifications as a director and a representation that the nominating stockholder is a beneficial or record owner of our stock. Any such submission must be accompanied by the written consent of the proposed nominee to be named as a nominee and to serve as a director if elected. In addition, our Board voluntarily adopted proxy access. As a result, we will include in our proxy statement information regarding the greater of (a) up to two director candidates or (b) up to 20% of the number of directors in office on the last day that a submission may be delivered, if nominated by a stockholder (or group of up to 20 stockholders) owning at least 3% of the voting power of our outstanding capital stock for at least three continuous years. The stockholder(s) must provide timely written notice of such nomination and the stockholder(s) and nominee must satisfy the other requirements specified in our Bylaws. This summary of our proxy access rules is not intended to be complete and is subject to limitations set forth in our Bylaws and Corporate Governance Policies. Stockholders are advised to review these documents, which contain the requirements for director nominations. The NCGC did not receive any stockholder nominations during Fiscal 2020. Our Director Nominees The biographies below include information, as of the date of this proxy statement, regarding the particular experience, qualifications, attributes or skills of each director, relative to the skills matrix above, that led the NCGC and Board to believe that he or she should continue to serve on the Board. ROBERT K. BURGESS Independent Consultant Age: 62 Director Since: 2011 Committees: CC Independent Director Financial Expert TENCH COXE Managing Director, Sutter Hill Ventures Age: 62 Director Since: 1993 Committees: CC Independent Director Robert K. Burgess has served as an independent investor and board member to technology companies since 2005. He was chief executive officer from 1996 to 2005 of Macromedia, Inc., a provider of internet and multimedia software, which was acquired by Adobe Systems Incorporated; he also served from 1996 to 2005 on its board of directors, as chairman of its board of directors from 1998 to 2005 and as executive chairman for his final year. Previously, he held key executive positions from 1984 to 1991 at Silicon Graphics, Inc. (SGI), a graphics and computing company; from 1991 to 1995, served as chief executive officer and a board member of Alias Research, Inc., a publicly traded 3D software company, until its acquisition by SGI; and resumed executive positions at SGI during 1996. Mr. Burgess was a director of IMRIS Inc., a provider of image guided therapy solutions, from 2010 until 2013; of Adobe from 2005 to 2019; and of Rogers Communications Inc., a communications and media company, from 2016 to 2019. He holds a BCom degree from McMaster University. Mr. Burgess brings to the Board senior management and operating experience and expertise in the areas of financial- and risk- management. He has a broad understanding of the roles and responsibilities of a corporate board and provides valuable insight on a range of issues in the technology industry. Tench Coxe has been a managing director of Sutter Hill Ventures, a venture capital investment firm, since 1989, where he focuses on investments in the IT sector. Prior to joining Sutter Hill Ventures in 1987, he was director of marketing and MIS at Digital Communication Associates. He serves on the board of directors of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc., an institutional money management firm, and several privately held technology companies. He served on the board of directors of Mattersight Corp., a customer loyalty software firm from 2000 to 2018. Mr. Coxe holds a BA degree in Economics from Dartmouth College and an MBA degree from Harvard Business School. Mr. Coxe brings to the Board expertise in financial and transactional analysis and provides valuable perspectives on corporate strategy and emerging technology trends. His significant financial community experience gives the Board an understanding of the methods by which companies can increase value for their stockholders. 10 PERSIS S. DRELL Provost, Stanford University Age: 64 Director Since: 2015 Committees: CC Independent Director Persis S. Drell has been the Provost of Stanford University since 2017. A Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and Professor of Physics, as well as Vice President for the U.S. Department of Energy SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Dr. Drell has been on the faculty at Stanford since 2002, and was the Dean of the Stanford School of Engineering from 2014 to 2017. She also served as the Director of SLAC from 2007 to 2012. Dr. Drell is a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and is a fellow of the American Physical Society. She has been the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and a National Science Foundation Presidential Young Investigator Award. Dr. Drell holds a Ph.D. from the University of California Berkeley and an AB degree in Mathematics and Physics from Wellesley College. An accomplished researcher and educator, Dr. Drell brings to the Board expert leadership in guiding innovation in science and technology. JEN-HSUN HUANG President and Chief Executive Officer, NVIDIA Corporation Age: 57 Director Since: 1993 Committees: None DAWN HUDSON Independent Consultant Age: 62 Director Since: 2013 Committees: AC Independent Director Financial Expert Jen-Hsun Huang founded NVIDIA in 1993 and has served since its inception as president, chief executive officer, and a member of the board of directors. Prior to founding NVIDIA, Mr. Huang held a variety of positions from 1985 to 1993 at LSI Logic Corp., a computer chip manufacturer, and from 1984 to 1985 at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., a semiconductor company. In 2017, he was named Fortune's Businessperson of the Year. In 2019, Harvard Business Review ranked him No. 1 on its list of the world's 100 best-performing CEOs over the lifetime of their tenure. Mr. Huang holds a BSEE degree from Oregon State University and an MSEE degree from Stanford University. Mr. Huang is one of the technology industry's most respected executives, having taken NVIDIA from a startup to a world leader in visual computing. Under his guidance, NVIDIA has compiled a record of consistent innovation and sharp execution, marked by products that have gained strong market share. Dawn Hudson serves on the boards of various companies. From 2014 to 2018, Ms. Hudson served as Chief Marketing Officer for the National Football League. Previously, she served from 2009 to 2014 as vice chairman of The Parthenon Group, an advisory firm focused on strategy consulting. She was president and chief executive officer of Pepsi-Cola North America, the beverage division of PepsiCo, Inc. for the U.S. and Canada, from 2005 to 2007 and president from 2002, and simultaneously served as chief executive officer of the foodservice division of PepsiCo, Inc. from 2005 to 2007. Previously, she spent 13 years in marketing, advertising and branding strategy, holding leadership positions at major agencies, such as D'Arcy Masius Benton & Bowles and Omnicom. Ms. Hudson currently serves on the board of directors of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc., an advertising holding company, and a private skincare company. She was a director of P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Inc., a restaurant chain, from 2010 until 2012; of Allergan, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, from 2008 until 2014; of Lowes Companies, Inc., a home improvement retailer, from 2001 until 2015; and of Amplify Snack Brands, Inc., a snack food company, from 2014 until 2018. She holds a BA degree in English from Dartmouth College. Ms. Hudson brings to the board experience in executive leadership. As a longtime marketing executive, she has valuable expertise and insights in leveraging brands, brand development and consumer behavior. She also has considerable corporate governance experience, gained from more than a decade of serving on the boards of public companies. 11 HARVEY C. JONES Managing Partner, Square Wave Ventures Age: 67 Director Since: 1993 Committees: CC, NCGC Independent Director Financial Expert Harvey C. Jones has been the managing partner of Square Wave Ventures, a private investment firm, since 2004. Mr. Jones has been an entrepreneur, high technology executive and active venture investor for over 30 years. In 1981, he co-founded Daisy Systems Corp., a computer-aided engineering company, ultimately serving as its president and chief executive officer until 1987. Between 1987 and 1998, he led Synopsys. Inc., a major electronic design automation company, serving as its chief executive officer for seven years and then as executive chairman. In 1997, Mr. Jones co- founded Tensilica Inc., a privately held technology IP company that developed and licensed high performance embedded processing cores. He served as chairman of the Tensilica board of directors from inception through its 2013 acquisition by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. In 2016, Mr. Jones joined the board of directors of and invested in TempoQuest, a private company seeking to develop advanced weather forecasting systems that exploit accelerated GPU technology. He was a director of Tintri Inc., a company that builds data storage solutions for virtual and cloud environments, from 2014 until 2018. Mr. Jones holds a BS degree in Mathematics and Computer Sciences from Georgetown University and an MS degree in Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Mr. Jones brings to the board an executive management background, an understanding of semiconductor technologies and complex system design. He provides valuable insight into innovation strategies, research and development efforts, as well as management and development of our technical employees. His significant financial community experience gives the Board an understanding of the methods by which companies can increase value for their stockholders. MICHAEL G. McCAFFERY Managing Director, Makena Capital Management Age: 66 Director Since: 2015 Committees: AC Independent Director Financial Expert Michael G. McCaffery is the Managing Director of Makena Capital Management, an investment management firm. From 2005 to 2013, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Makena Capital Management. From 2000 to 2006, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Stanford Management Company, the university subsidiary charged with managing Stanford University's financial and real estate investments. Prior to Stanford Management Company, Mr. McCaffery was President and Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens and Company, a San Francisco-based investment bank and investment management firm, from 1993 to 2009, and also served as Chairman in 2000. Mr. McCaffery serves on the board of directors, or on the advisory boards, of several privately held companies and non-profits. He was a director of KB Home, a homebuilding company, from 2003 until 2015. Mr. McCaffery is a Trustee Emeritus of the Rhodes Scholarship Trust. He holds a BA degree from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University, a BA Honours degree and an MA degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Merton College, Oxford University, Oxford, England, and an MBA degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Mr. McCaffery brings to the Board a broad array of business, investment and real estate experience and recognized expertise in financial matters, as well as a demonstrated commitment to good corporate governance. 12 STEPHEN C. NEAL Chairman Emeritus and Senior Counsel, Cooley LLP Age: 71 Director Since: 2019 Committees: NCGC Independent Director Stephen C. Neal serves as Chairman Emeritus and Senior Counsel of the law firm Cooley LLP, where he was also Chief Executive Officer from 2001 until 2008. In addition to his extensive experience as a trial lawyer on a broad range of corporate issues, Mr. Neal has represented and advised numerous boards of directors, special committees of boards and individual directors on corporate governance and other legal matters. Prior to joining Cooley in 1995, Mr. Neal was a partner of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Mr. Neal serves as chairman of the board of directors of Levi Strauss & Co., an apparel company. Mr. Neal holds an AB degree from Harvard University and a JD degree from Stanford Law School. Mr. Neal brings to the Board deep knowledge and broad experience in corporate governance as well as his perspectives drawn from advising many companies throughout his career. MARK L. PERRY Independent Consultant Age: 64 Director Since: 2005 Committees: AC, NCGC Lead Director Financial Expert Mark L. Perry serves on the boards of, and consults for, various companies and non-profit organizations. From 2012 to 2013, Mr. Perry served as an Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Third Rock Ventures, a venture capital firm. He served from 2007 to 2011 as president and chief executive officer of Aerovance, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company. He was an executive officer from 1994 to 2004 at Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, serving in a variety of capacities, including general counsel, chief financial officer, and executive vice president of operations, responsible for worldwide sales and marketing, legal, manufacturing and facilities; he was also its senior business advisor until 2007. From 1981 to 1994, Mr. Perry was with the law firm Cooley LLP, where he was a partner for seven years. He serves on the board of directors and as lead independent director of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. and on the board of directors and as chairman of MyoKardia, Inc., both biopharmaceutical companies. Mr. Perry holds a BA degree in History from the University of California, Berkeley, and a JD degree from the University of California, Davis. Mr. Perry brings to the Board operating and finance experience gained in a large corporate setting. He has varied experience in legal affairs and corporate governance, and a deep understanding of the roles and responsibilities of a corporate board. A. BROOKE SEAWELL Venture Partner, New Enterprise Associates Age: 72 Director Since: 1997 Committees: CC Independent Director Financial Expert A. Brooke Seawell has served since 2005 as a venture partner at New Enterprise Associates, and was a partner from 2000 to 2005 at Technology Crossover Ventures. He was executive vice president from 1997 to 1998 at NetDynamics, Inc., an application server software company, which was acquired by Sun Microsystems, Inc. He was senior vice president and chief financial officer from 1991 to 1997 of Synopsys, Inc., an electronic design automation software company. He serves on the board of directors of Tenable Holdings, Inc., a cybersecurity company, and several privately held companies. Mr. Seawell served on the board of directors of Glu Mobile, Inc., a publisher of mobile games, from 2006 to 2014; of Informatica Corp., a data integration software company, from 1997 to 2015; and of Tableau Software, Inc., a business intelligence software company, from 2011 to August 2019. He also previously served as a member of the Stanford University Athletic Board and on the Management Board of the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Mr. Seawell holds a BA degree in Economics and an MBA degree in Finance from Stanford University. Mr. Seawell brings to the Board operational expertise and senior management experience, including knowledge of the complex issues facing public companies, and a deep understanding of accounting principles and financial reporting. His significant financial community experience gives the Board an understanding of the methods by which companies can increase value for their stockholders. 13 MARK A. STEVENS Managing Partner, S-Cubed Capital Age: 60 Director Since: 2008 (previously served1993-2006) Committees: AC, NCGC Independent Director Mark A. Stevens has been the managing partner of S-Cubed Capital, a private family office investment firm, since 2012. He was a managing partner from 1993 to 2011 of Sequoia Capital, a venture capital investment firm, where he had been an associate for the preceding four years. Previously, he held technical sales and marketing positions at Intel Corporation, and was a member of the technical staff at Hughes Aircraft Co. Mr. Stevens was a director of Quantenna Communications, Inc., a provider of Wi-Fi solutions, from 2016 until 2019. He is a Trustee of the University of Southern California. Mr. Stevens holds a BSEE degree, a BA degree in Economics and an MS degree in Computer Engineering from the University of Southern California and an MBA degree from Harvard Business School. Mr. Stevens brings to the Board a deep understanding of the technology industry, and the drivers of structural change and high- growth opportunities. He provides valuable insight regarding corporate strategy development and the analysis of acquisitions and divestitures. His significant financial community experience gives the Board an understanding of the methods by which companies can increase value for their stockholders. 14 Information About the Board of Directors and Corporate Governance Independence of the Members of the Board of Directors Nasdaq rules and our Corporate Governance Policies require that a majority of our directors not have a relationship that would interfere with their exercise of independent judgment in carrying out their responsibilities and that they meet any other qualification requirements required by the SEC and Nasdaq. After considering all relevant relationships and transactions, our Board determined that all of our directors are "independent" as defined by Nasdaq's rules and regulations, except for Mr. Huang. The Board also determined that all members of our AC, CC and NCGC are independent under applicable Nasdaq listing standards. In addition, Messrs. McCaffery and Perry and Ms. Hudson of the AC are "audit committee financial experts" based on SEC rules. Board Leadership Structure Our Board believes that all of its members should have an equal voice in the affairs and the management of NVIDIA, and therefore, our stockholders are best served at this time by having an independent Lead Director, who is an integral part of our Board structure and a critical aspect of our effective corporate governance, rather than having a chairperson. The independent directors consider the role and designation of the Lead Director on an annual basis, and Mr. Perry was appointed as our Lead Director in 2018. In addition, Mr. Perry serves on both the NCGC and the AC, which affords him increased engagement with Board governance and composition as well as with risk assessment and management, and financial and regulatory matters of the Company. While the CEO has primary responsibility for preparing the agendas for Board meetings and presiding over the portion of the meetings of the Board where he is present, our Lead Director has significant responsibilities, which are set forth in our Corporate Governance Policies, and include, in part: Determining an appropriate schedule of Board meetings, and seeking to ensure that the independent members of the Board can perform their duties responsibly while not interfering with the flow of our operations;

Working with the CEO, and seeking input from all directors and other relevant management, as to the preparation of the agendas for Board meetings;

Advising the CEO on a regular basis as to the quality, quantity and timeliness of the flow of information requested by the Board from our management with the goal of providing what is necessary for the independent members of the Board to effectively and responsibly perform their duties, and, although our management is responsible for the preparation of materials for the Board, the Lead Director may specifically request the inclusion of certain material; and

Coordinating, developing the agenda for, and moderating executive sessions of the independent members of the Board, and acting as principal liaison between them and the CEO on sensitive issues. The active involvement of our independent directors, combined with the qualifications and significant responsibilities of our Lead Director, provide balance on the Board and promote strong, independent oversight of our management and affairs. Role of the Board in Risk Oversight The Board is responsible for overseeing risk management at NVIDIA and delegates oversight of appropriate topics to its committees. Our AC has the responsibility to consider and discuss our major financial risk exposures and the steps our management has taken to monitor and control these exposures. The AC also monitors compliance with certain legal and regulatory requirements and oversees the performance of our internal audit function. Our NCGC monitors the effectiveness of our anonymous tip process and corporate governance guidelines, including whether they are successful in preventing illegal or improper liability-creating conduct, and oversees environmental, social and corporate governance risks, ranging from artificial intelligence to diversity and inclusion. Our CC assesses and monitors whether any of our compensation policies and programs has the potential to encourage excessive risk-taking. The Board exercises direct oversight of strategic risks to NVIDIA and other risk areas not delegated to one of its committees, including business continuity and cybersecurity. Management periodically provides information, including guidance on risk management and mitigation, to the Board or a relevant committee. Each committee also reports to the Board on those matters. 15 Corporate Governance Policies of the Board of Directors The Board has documented our governance practices by adopting Corporate Governance Policies to ensure that the Board has the necessary authority and processes in place to review and evaluate our business operations as needed and to make decisions that are independent of our management. Our Corporate Governance Policies set forth the practices the Board follows with respect to board composition and selection, regular evaluations of the Board and its committees, board meetings and involvement of senior management, chief executive officer performance evaluation, and board committees and compensation. Our Corporate Governance Policies may be viewed under Governance in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nvidia.com. Executive Sessions of the Board As required under Nasdaq's listing standards, our independent directors have in the past met, and will continue to meet, regularly in scheduled executive sessions at which only independent directors are present. In Fiscal 2020, our independent directors met in executive session at all four of our scheduled quarterly Board meetings. In addition, independent directors have in the past met, and will continue to meet, regularly in scheduled executive sessions with our CEO. In Fiscal 2020, our independent directors met in executive session with the CEO at all four of our scheduled quarterly Board meetings. Director Attendance at Annual Meeting We do not have a formal policy regarding attendance by members of the Board at our annual meetings. We generally schedule a Board meeting in conjunction with our annual meeting and expect that all of our directors will attend each annual meeting, absent a valid reason. All of our Board members attended our 2019 Meeting. Board Self-Assessments In Fiscal 2020, the NCGC oversaw an evaluation process, conducted at least annually, whereby outside corporate counsel for NVIDIA interviewed each director to obtain his or her evaluation of the Board as a whole, and of the committees on which he or she serves. The interviews solicited ideas from the directors about, among other things, improving the quality of Board and/or committee oversight effectiveness regarding strategic direction, financial and audit matters, executive compensation and other key matters. The interviews also focused on Board process and identifying specific issues which should be discussed in the future. After these evaluations were complete, our outside corporate counsel summarized the results, reviewed with our Lead Director, and then submitted the summary for discussion by the NCGC. In response to the evaluations conducted in Fiscal 2020, our Board determined to strengthen oversight of the Company's overall financial outlook process by the AC and the full Board, and to continue to prioritize its focus on the overall strength and competence of the Board and the diversity of experience, gender and ethnic background of its members. Director Orientation and Continuing Education The NCGC and our General Counsel are responsible for director orientation programs and for director continuing education programs. Continuing education programs for directors may include a combination of internally developed materials and presentations, programs presented by third parties, and financial and administrative support for attendance at qualifying academic or other independent programs. Director Stock Ownership Guidelines The Board believes that directors should hold a significant equity interest in NVIDIA. Our Corporate Governance Policies require each non-employee director to hold a number of shares of our common stock with a value equal to six times the annual cash retainer for Board service during the period in which he or she serves as a director (or six times the base salary, in the case of the CEO). The shares may include vested deferred stock, shares held in trust and shares held by immediate family members. Non-employee directors have five years after their Board appointment to reach the ownership threshold. Our stock ownership guidelines are intended to further align director interests with stockholder interests. Each of our non-employee directors and Mr. Huang currently meets or exceeds the stock ownership requirements, with the exception of Mr. Neal, who joined our Board in 2019. Hedging and Pledging Policy Under our Insider Trading Policy, our directors, executive officers, employees, and their designees may not hedge their ownership of NVIDIA stock, including but not limited to trading in options, puts, calls, or other derivative instruments related to NVIDIA stock or debt to protect against a decline in the value of the Company's stock. Additionally, directors, executive 16 officers and employees may not purchase NVIDIA stock on margin, borrow against NVIDIA stock held in a margin account, or pledge NVIDIA stock as collateral for a loan. We allow for certain portfolio diversification transactions, such as investments in exchange funds. Outside Advisors The Board and each of its principal committees may retain outside advisors and consultants of their choosing at our expense. The Board need not obtain management's consent to retain outside advisors. In addition, the principal committees need not obtain either the Board's or management's consent to retain outside advisors. Code of Conduct We expect our directors, executives and employees to conduct themselves with the highest degree of integrity, ethics and honesty. Our credibility and reputation depend upon the good judgment, ethical standards and personal integrity of each director, executive and employee. We have a Code of Conduct that applies to our executive officers, directors and employees, including our principal executive officer, principal financial officer and principal accounting officer. We also have a Financial Team Code of Conduct that applies to our executive officers, directors and members of our finance department. We regularly review our Code of Conduct and related policies to ensure that they provide clear guidance to our directors, executives and employees. The Code of Conduct and the Financial Team Code of Conduct are available under Governance in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nvidia.com. If we make any amendments to the Code of Conduct or the Financial Team Code of Conduct or grant any waiver from a provision of either code to any executive officer or director, we will promptly disclose the nature of the amendment or waiver on our website. Corporate Hotline We have established an independent corporate hotline to allow any employee to confidentially and anonymously lodge a complaint about any accounting, internal control, auditing, Code of Conduct or other matter of concern (unless prohibited by local privacy laws for employees located in the European Union). Stockholder Communications with the Board of Directors Stockholders who wish to communicate with the Board regarding nominations of directors or other matters may do so by sending written communications addressed to Timothy S. Teter, our Secretary, at NVIDIA Corporation, 2788 San Tomas Expressway, Santa Clara, California 95051. All stockholder communications we receive that are addressed to the Board will be compiled by our Secretary. If no particular director is named, letters will be forwarded, depending on the subject matter, to the chairperson of the AC, CC or NCGC. Matters put forth by our stockholders will be reviewed by the NCGC, which will determine whether these matters should be presented to the Board. The NCGC will give serious consideration to all such matters and will make its determination in accordance with its charter and applicable laws. Majority Vote Standard Under our Bylaws, if the votes cast FORan incumbent director in a non-contested election do not exceed the number of WITHHOLDvotes, such incumbent director shall promptly tender a resignation to the Board. The NCGC will then review the circumstances surrounding the WITHHOLDvote and promptly make a recommendation to the Board on whether to accept or reject the resignation or whether other action should be taken. The Board will act on the NCGC's recommendation and publicly disclose its decision and the rationale behind it within 90 days from the date of certification of the stockholder vote. In a contested election, in which the number of nominees exceeds the number of directors to be elected, our directors will be elected by a plurality of the shares represented at any such meeting or by proxy and entitled to vote on the election of directors at that meeting. The directors receiving the greatest number of FORvotes will be elected. Board Meeting Information The Board met seven times during Fiscal 2020, including meetings during which the Board discussed the strategic direction of NVIDIA, explored and discussed new business and strategic opportunities and the product roadmap, and other matters facing NVIDIA. We expect each Board member to attend each meeting of the Board and the committees on which he or she serves. Each Board member attended 75% or more of the meetings of the Board and of each committee on which he or she served. 17 Committees of the Board of Directors The Board has three standing committees: an AC, a CC and a NCGC. Each of these committees operates under a written charter, which may be viewed under Governance in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.nvidia.com. The composition and functions of our committees are set forth below. Committee assignments are determined based on background and the expertise which individual directors can bring to a committee. Our Board believes that rotations among committees are a good corporate governance practice which allows its members to be more fully informed regarding the full scope of the Board and our activities, and benefits each committee and the Board as a whole, as a result of diverse perspectives and ideas that are introduced through new committee formations. In February 2020, upon the recommendation of the NCGC, the Board determined to rotate Mr. Seawell off of the CC and onto the AC, effective as of the 2020 Meeting. AC Michael G. McCaffery (Chair), Dawn Hudson, Mark L. Perry, and Mark A. Stevens In Fiscal 2020, the AC met four times and selected highlights from its agenda topics included: cash usage and strategy, critical audit matters, and business continuity, tax, treasury, and information technology reviews. Committee Role and Responsibilities Oversees our corporate accounting and financial reporting process;

Oversees our internal audit function;

Determines and approves the engagement, retention and termination of the independent registered public accounting firm;

Evaluates the performance of and assesses the qualifications of our independent registered public accounting firm;

Reviews and approves the retention of the independent registered public accounting firm for permissible non-audit services;

non-audit services; Confers with management and our independent registered public accounting firm regarding the results of the annual audit, the results of our quarterly financial statements and the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting;

Reviews the financial statements to be included in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K;

10-Q and annual report on Form 10-K; Reviews earnings press releases and the substance of financial information and outlook provided to analysts on earnings calls;

Prepares the report required to be included by SEC rules in our annual proxy statement or Form 10-K; and

10-K; and Establishes procedures for the receipt, retention and treatment of complaints we receive regarding accounting, internal accounting controls or auditing matters and the confidential and anonymous submission by employees of concerns regarding questionable accounting or auditing matters. CC Robert K. Burgess (Chair), Tench Coxe, Persis S. Drell, Harvey C. Jones, and A. Brooke Seawell In Fiscal 2020, the CC met four times and selected highlights from its agenda topics included: executive and employee compensation practices, review of pay equity, employee retention, and the Company's share usage and strategy. Committee Role and Responsibilities Reviews and approves our overall compensation strategy and policies;

Reviews and recommends to the Board the compensation of our Board members;

Reviews and approves the compensation and other terms of employment of Mr. Huang and other executive officers;

Reviews and approves corporate performance goals and objectives relevant to the compensation of our executive officers and other senior management;

Reviews and approves the disclosure contained in CD&A and for inclusion in the proxy statement and Form 10-K;

10-K; Administers our stock purchase plans, variable compensation plans and other similar programs; and

Assesses and monitors whether our compensation policies and programs have the potential to encourage excessive risk-taking. NCGC Harvey C. Jones (Chair), James C. Gaither, Stephen C. Neal, Mark L. Perry, and Mark A. Stevens In Fiscal 2020, the NCGC met three times and selected highlights from its agenda topics included: consideration of Board recruiting matters, review of diversity and inclusion initiatives, the Company's environmental, social, and corporate governance efforts, and addressing stockholder concerns. Committee Role and Responsibilities Identifies, reviews and evaluates candidates to serve as directors;

Recommends candidates for election to our Board;

Makes recommendations to the Board regarding committee membership and chairs;

Assesses the performance of the Board and its committees;

Reviews and assesses our corporate governance principles and practices;

Monitors changes in corporate governance practices and rules and regulations;

Approves related party transactions;

Reviews and assesses our environmental, social and corporate governance matters periodically;

Establishes procedures for the receipt, retention and treatment of complaints we receive regarding violations of our Code of Conduct; and

Monitors the effectiveness of our anonymous tip process. 18 Director Compensation The CC reviews our non-employee director compensation program each year with the assistance of Exequity, who prepares a comprehensive assessment of our program, including comparison to our Fiscal 2019 peer group used for executive compensation purposes, an update on recent trends in director compensation, and a review of related corporate governance best practices. Following this review, the CC recommended no changes to our non-employee director compensation program for the year starting on the date of our 2019 Meeting, which we refer to as the 2019 Program. The CC subsequently recommended, and the Board approved, a mix of cash and equity awards with an approximate annual value of $300,000, which was slightly below the median total annual compensation paid by similarly-sized technology peer companies to their non-employee directors. We do not pay additional fees for serving as a chairperson or member of Board committees or for meeting attendance. Directors who are also employees do not receive fees or equity compensation for service on the Board. Cash Compensation The cash portion of the annual retainer, representing $75,000 on an annualized basis, was paid quarterly. Mr. Neal was paid the pro-rata portion of the annual cash retainer for his service on the Board from the date of his appointment in March 2019 to the date of our 2019 Meeting. Equity Compensation The value of the annual equity award, in the form of RSUs, or the 2019 Program RSUs, was $225,000. The number of shares subject to each RSU award equaled this value, divided by the average closing market price of our common stock over the 60 calendar days ending the business day before the 2019 Meeting. The RSUs were granted on the first trading day following the date of our 2019 Meeting. To correlate the vesting of the RSUs to the non-employee directors' service on the Board and its committees over the following year, the RSUs vested as to 50% on November 20, 2019 (the third Wednesday in November 2019) and will vest as to the remaining 50% on May 20, 2020 (the third Wednesday in May 2020). If a non-employee director's service terminates due to death, his or her RSU grants will immediately vest in full for the benefit of his or her beneficiary. Non-employee directors do not receive dividend equivalents on unvested RSUs. In connection with Mr. Neal's appointment to the Board in March 2019, he was granted on April 8, 2019: (a) an initial RSU grant with a value of $225,000, which vests as to 1/6th of the shares approximately every six months, or the Initial Neal RSUs, and (b) the pro-rata portion of the annual RSUs for his service on the Board from the date of his appointment in March 2019 to the date of our 2019 Meeting, which vested in full on May 15, 2019, or the 2018 Program Neal RSUs. If Mr. Neal's service terminates due to death, his RSU grants will immediately fully vest. He does not receive dividend equivalents on unvested RSUs. Deferral of Settlement Non-employee directors could elect to defer settlement of RSUs upon vesting, to be issued on the earliest of (a) the date of the director's "separation from service" (as defined under Treasury Regulation Section 1.409A-1(h)), unless a six month delay would be required under such Section, (b) the date of a change in control of NVIDIA that also would constitute a "change in control event" (as defined under Treasury Regulation Section 1.409A-3(i)(5)), and (c) the third Wednesday in March of the year elected by the director, which year must have been or be no earlier than (i) 2020 for the 2018 Program Neal RSUs, (ii) 2021 for the 2019 Program RSUs, or (iii) 2023 for the Initial Neal RSUs. Messrs. Gaither, Jones, McCaffery, and Neal, Dr. Drell, and Ms. Hudson elected to defer settlement of the RSUs granted to them in Fiscal 2020. Other Compensation/Benefits Our non-employee directors are reimbursed for expenses incurred in attending Board and committee meetings and continuing educational programs pursuant to our Corporate Governance Policies. However, we do not offer change-incontrol benefits to our directors, except for the vesting acceleration provisions in our equity plans that apply to all holders of stock awards under such plans in the event that an acquirer does not assume or substitute for such awards. 19 Director Compensation for Fiscal 2020 Fees Earned or Paid in Cash Stock Awards ($) (1) Name ($) Total ($) Robert K. Burgess 75,000 184,536 259,536 Tench Coxe 75,000 184,536 259,536 Persis S. Drell 75,000 184,536 259,536 James C. Gaither 75,000 184,536 259,536 Dawn Hudson 75,000 184,536 259,536 Harvey C. Jones 75,000 184,536 259,536 Michael G. McCaffery 75,000 184,536 259,536 Stephen C. Neal (2) 67,140 480,776 (3) 547,916 Mark L. Perry 75,000 184,536 259,536 A. Brooke Seawell 75,000 184,536 259,536 Mark A. Stevens 75,000 184,536 259,536 On May 23, 2019, each non-employee director received his or her RSU grant for 1,258 shares. Amounts shown in this column do not reflect dollar amounts actually received by the director. Instead, these amounts reflect the aggregate full grant date fair value calculated in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, or FASB ASC Topic 718, for awards granted during Fiscal 2020. The assumptions used in the calculation of values of the awards are set forth under Note 4 to our consolidated financial statements titled Stock-Based Compensation in our Form 10-K. The grant date fair value per share for these awards as determined under FASB ASC Topic 718 was $146.69. Mr. Neal joined the Board in March 2019. On April 8, 2019, Mr. Neal received: (a) in connection with his appointment, an initial RSU grant for 1,419 shares, with a grant date fair value per share as determined under FASB ASC Topic 718 of $189.98, and (b) as compensation for his service on the Board through the date of the 2019 Meeting, an RSU grant for 139 shares, with a grant date fair value per share as determined under FASB ASC Topic 718 of $191.79. The following table provides information regarding the aggregate number of RSUs and stock options held by each of our non-employee directors as of January 26, 2020: Name RSUs Stock Options Name RSUs Stock Options Robert K. Burgess 629 58,041 Michael G. McCaffery 2,221 - Tench Coxe 629 - Stephen C. Neal 2,816 - Persis S. Drell 2,221 - Mark L. Perry 629 - James C. Gaither 2,221 - A. Brooke Seawell 629 30,000 Dawn Hudson 27,985 83,177 Mark A. Stevens 629 - Harvey C. Jones 4,279 - The following aggregate number of RSUs for which settlement was previously deferred were ultimately issued in Fiscal 2020: 6,213 RSUs for Mr. Burgess, 10,656 RSUs for Dr. Drell, 2,058 RSUs for Mr. Gaither, and 12,714 RSUs for Mr. McCaffery. 20 Review of Transactions with Related Persons It is our policy that all employees, officers and directors must avoid any activity that is in conflict with, or has the appearance of conflicting with, our interests. This policy is included in our Code of Conduct and our Financial Team Code of Conduct. We conduct a review of all related party transactions for potential conflict of interest situations on an ongoing basis and all transactions involving executive officers or directors must be approved by the NCGC in compliance with the Company's policies and the Listing Standards of The Nasdaq Global Select Market. Except as discussed below, we did not conduct any transactions with related persons in Fiscal 2020 that would require disclosure in this proxy statement or approval by the NCGC. Transactions with Related Persons We have entered into indemnity agreements with our executive officers and directors which provide, among other things, that we will indemnify such executive officer or director, under the circumstances and to the extent provided for therein, for expenses, damages, judgments, fines and settlements he or she may be required to pay in actions or proceedings which he or she is or may be made a party by reason of his or her position as a director, executive officer or other agent of NVIDIA, and otherwise to the fullest extent permitted under Delaware law and our Bylaws. We intend to execute similar agreements with our future executive officers and directors. See the section below titledEmployment, Severance and Change-in-Control Arrangements for a description of the terms of the 2007 Plan, related to achange-in-controlof NVIDIA. During Fiscal 2020, we granted RSUs to our non-employee directors, and RSUs and PSUs to our executive officers. See the section above titled Director Compensationand the section below titled Executive Compensation. 21 Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management The following table sets forth information as of March 22, 2020 as to shares of our common stock beneficially owned by each of our NEOs, each of our directors, all of our directors and executive officers as a group, and all known by us to be beneficial owners of 5% or more of our common stock. Beneficial ownership is determined in accordance with the SEC's rules and generally includes voting or investment power with respect to securities as well as shares of common stock subject to options exercisable, or PSUs or RSUs that will vest, within 60 days of March 22, 2020. This table is based upon information provided to us by our executive officers and directors. Information about principal stockholders, other than percentages of beneficial ownership, is based solely on Schedules 13G/A filed with the SEC. Unless otherwise indicated and subject to community property laws where applicable, we believe that each of the stockholders named in the table has sole voting and investment power with respect to the shares indicated as beneficially owned. Percentages are based on 615,108,308 shares of our common stock outstanding as of March 22, 2020, adjusted as required by SEC rules. Name of Beneficial Owner NEOs: Jen-Hsun Huang Colette M. Kress Ajay K. Puri Debora Shoquist Timothy S. Teter Directors, not including Mr. Huang: Shares Total Shares Issuable Within Beneficially Shares Owned 60 Days Owned Percent 21,462,889 (1) 1,825,000 23,287,889 3.77% 81,792 - 81,792 * 201,723 (2) - 201,723 * 98,351 - 98,351 * 23,127 - 23,127 * Robert K. Burgess 5,265 38,670 43,935 * Tench Coxe 1,266,596 (3) 629 1,267,225 * Persis S. Drell 16,601 - 16,601 * James C. Gaither 102,712 (4) - 102,712 * Dawn Hudson 22,603 48,000 70,603 * Harvey C. Jones 255,674 (5) - 255,674 * Michael G. McCaffery 15,173 - 15,173 * Stephen C. Neal 19 (6) - 19 * Mark L. Perry 63,602 (7) 629 64,231 * A. Brooke Seawell 130,000 (8) 10,629 140,629 * Mark A. Stevens 1,924,228 (9) 629 1,924,857 * Directors and executive officers as a group (16 persons) 25,670,355 (10) 1,924,186 27,594,541 4.47% 5% Stockholders: The Vanguard Group, Inc. 47,243,149 FMR LLC 44,789,216 BlackRock, Inc. 40,314,221 (11) (12) (13) - 47,243,149 7.68% - 44,789,216 7.28% - 40,314,221 6.55% Represents less than 1% of the outstanding shares of our common stock. Includes (a) 15,772,615 shares of common stock held by Jen-Hsun Huang and Lori Huang, as co-trustees of the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Living Trust, u/a/d May 1, 1995, or the Huang Trust; (b) 1,237,239 shares of common stock held by J. and L. Huang Investments, L.P., of which the Huang Trust is the general partner; (c) 557,000 shares of common stock held by The Huang 2012 Irrevocable Trust, of which Mr. Huang and his wife are co-trustees; (d) 748,012 shares of common stock held by The Jen-Hsun Huang 2016 Annuity Trust II, of which Mr. Huang is trustee; (e) 748,012 shares of common stock held by The Lori Lynn Huang 2016 Annuity Trust II, of which Mr. Huang's wife is trustee; and (f) 1,251,950 shares of common stock held by The Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust u/a/d 2/19/2016, of which Mr. Huang and his wife are co-trustees. By virtue of their status as co- trustees of the Huang Trust, The Huang 2012 Irrevocable Trust, and The Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust, each of Mr. Huang and his wife may be deemed to have shared beneficial ownership of the shares referenced in (a), (b), (c) and (f), and to have shared power to vote or to direct the vote or to dispose of or direct the disposition of such shares. 22 Includes (a) 90,722 shares of common stock held by the Ajay K Puri Revocable Trust dtd 12/10/2015, of which Mr. Puri is the trustee and of which Mr. Puri exercises sole voting and investment power, and (b) 94,870 shares of common stock held by The Puri 2019 Irrevocable Children's Trust dtd 12/06/2019, of which Mr. Puri is one of the trustees. Mr. Puri disclaims beneficial ownership of the shares held by the The Puri 2019 Irrevocable Children's Trust, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein. Includes (a) 171,312 shares of common stock held in a retirement trust over which Mr. Coxe exercises sole voting and investment power, and (b) 1,085,421 shares of common stock held in The Coxe Revocable Trust, of which Mr. Coxe and his wife are co-trustees and of which Mr. Coxe exercises shared voting and investment power. Mr. Coxe disclaims beneficial ownership on the shares held by The Coxe Revocable Trust, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein. Mr. Coxe shares pecuniary interest in shares held in his individual name pursuant to a contractual relationship. Mr. Coxe disclaims beneficial ownership of these shares, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein. Includes 99,691 shares of common stock held by the James C. Gaither Revocable Trust U/A/D 9/28/2000, of which Mr. Gaither is the trustee and of which Mr. Gaither exercises sole voting and investment power. Includes 226,970 shares of common stock held in the H.C. Jones Living Trust, of which Mr. Jones is trustee and of which Mr. Jones exercises sole voting and investment power. Consists of shares of common stock held by the 2013 Stephen C. Neal Revocable Trust, of which Mr. Neal is trustee and of which Mr. Neal exercises sole voting and investment power. Includes 40,000 shares of common stock held by The Perry & Pena Family Trust, of which Mr. Perry and his wife are co-trustees and of which Mr. Perry exercises shared voting and investment power. Consists of shares of common stock held by the Rosemary & A. Brooke Seawell Revocable Trust U/A dated 1/20/2009, of which Mr. Seawell and his wife are co-trustees and of which Mr. Seawell exercises shared voting and investment power. Includes 1,764,312 shares of common stock held by the 3rd Millennium Trust, of which Mr. Stevens and his wife are co-trustees and of which Mr. Stevens exercises shared voting and investment power. Includes shares owned by all directors and executive officers. This information is based solely on a Schedule 13G/A, dated February 10, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 12, 2020 by The Vanguard Group, Inc. reporting its beneficial ownership as of December 31, 2019. The Schedule 13G/A reports that Vanguard has sole voting power with respect to 930,029 shares and sole dispositive power with respect to 46,211,721 shares. Vanguard is located at 100 Vanguard Boulevard, Malvern, Pennsylvania 19355. This information is based solely on a Schedule 13G/A, dated February 6, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020 by FMR LLC reporting its beneficial ownership as of December 31, 2019. The Schedule 13G/A reports that FMR has sole voting power with respect to 11,560,937 shares and sole dispositive power with respect to 44,789,216 shares. FMR is located at 245 Summer Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02210. This information is based solely on a Schedule 13G/A, dated February 5, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 5, 2020 by BlackRock, Inc. reporting its beneficial ownership as of December 31, 2019. The Schedule 13G/A reports that BlackRock has sole voting power with respect to 34,580,989 shares and sole dispositive power with respect to 40,314,221 shares. BlackRock is located at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, New York 10055. 23 Proposal 2-Approval of Executive Compensation What am I voting on?A non-binding vote, known as "say-on-pay," to approve our Fiscal 2020 NEO compensation. Vote required: A majority of the shares present or represented by proxy. Effect of abstentions: Same as a vote AGAINST. Effect of broker non-votes:None. In accordance with Section 14A of the Exchange Act, we are asking our stockholders to vote on an advisory basis, commonly referred to as "say-on-pay", to approve the compensation paid to our NEOs as disclosed in the CD&A, the compensation tables and the related narrative disclosure contained in this proxy statement. In response to our stockholders' preference, our Board has adopted a policy of providing for annual "say-on-pay" votes. This vote is not intended to address any specific item of compensation, but rather the overall compensation of our NEOs and the philosophy, policies and practices described in this proxy statement. This advisory proposal is not binding on the Board or us. Nevertheless, the views expressed by the stockholders, whether through this vote or otherwise, are important to management and the Board and, accordingly, the Board and the CC intend to consider the results of this vote in making determinations in the future regarding NEO compensation arrangements. Recommendation of the Board The Board recommends that our stockholders adopt the following resolution: "RESOLVED, that the compensation paid to the Company's named executive officers, as disclosed pursuant to Item 402 of Regulation S-K, including the Compensation Discussion and Analysis, compensation tables and narrative discussion is hereby APPROVED." 24 Executive Compensation Compensation Discussion and Analysis This CD&A describes our Fiscal 2020 executive compensation goals, philosophies and program design, including the CC's process for determining compensation, the various components of pay, and how our corporate results affected performance- based payout. Our Fiscal 2020 NEOs were: Name Current Title Jen-Hsun Huang President and CEO Colette M. Kress Executive Vice President and CFO Ajay K. Puri Executive Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President, Operations Timothy S. Teter Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary The CC will consider the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's Fiscal 2021 business and financial results in evaluating executive compensation, and any resulting decisions will be described in the proxy statement for the 2021 Meeting. Executive Summary Executive Compensation Goals and Philosophies NVIDIA's mission is to develop revolutionary technology that improves lives. To achieve this vision, we must attract, motivate and retain a high-caliber executive team while balancing our stockholders' interests. While our CC considers numerous factors in making executive pay decisions, our compensation program is guided by the following goals and philosophies: Pay for Performance : emphasize at-risk and performance-based cash and equity for NEOs based on multiple corporate metrics.

: emphasize at-risk and performance-based cash and equity for NEOs based on multiple corporate metrics. Motivation and Retention : NEO target compensation should be competitive with our peers; reflects job impact, scope, and responsibilities; and is structured to retain talent.

: NEO target compensation should be competitive with our peers; reflects job impact, scope, and responsibilities; and is structured to retain talent. Stockholder Alignment : structure NEO pay to align with stockholders' long-term interests and make adjustments in response to feedback received through our annual stockholder engagement and our annual "say-on-pay" vote.

: structure NEO pay to align with stockholders' long-term interests and make adjustments in response to feedback received through our annual stockholder engagement and our annual "say-on-pay" vote. Simplicity and Transparency : utilize clear, simple performance metrics that are defined and reported publicly. Fiscal 2020 Executive Compensation Program Design Taking into account (i) the Company's Fiscal 2020 outlook at the time of determining executive compensation, (ii) stockholder feedback from our annual outreach efforts, and (iii) strong Fiscal 2019 say-on-pay approval, the CC determined to keep target pay essentially flat with Fiscal 2019. Our primary Fiscal 2020 executive compensation components were: Fixed or Performance % of Fiscal 2020 Target Pay* Element Purpose At-Risk Measure CEO Other NEOs CASH Base Salary Compensate for expected day-to-day performance Fixed N/A 8% 22% Variable Motivate and reward for annual corporate At-Risk Annual Revenue 9% 9% Cash financial performance EQUITY RSUs Align with stockholder interests by linking NEO At-Risk N/A N/A 24% pay to the performance of our common stock SY PSUs MY PSUs Align with stockholder interests by linking NEO pay to annual operational performance Align with long-term stockholder interests by linking NEO pay to multi-year relative shareholder return At-Risk Annual Non-GAAP 55% 41% Operating Income At-Risk 3-Year TSR 28% 4% Relative to S&P 500 % OF PERFORMANCE-BASED PAY: 92% 54% % OF AT-RISK PAY: 92% 78% Based on total target pay as approved by the CC, consisting of base salary, target opportunity under our Variable Cash Plan, and target value of equity opportunities the CC intended to deliver. 25 Financial Performance and Link to Executive Pay Despite a challenging start to Fiscal 2020 with excess channel inventory in our Gaming business and a pause in hyperscale spending in our Datacenter business, our business recovered in the second half of the year. A significant portion of our executive pay opportunities are tied to achievement of rigorous financial measures that drive business value and contribute to our long-term success. The tables below show our goals and achievement for each of these measures for the applicable period ended Fiscal 2020, and their respective impact on our executive pay: Revenue Non-GAAP Operating Income* 3-Year TSR Payout as a % of Shares Eligible to Vest Shares Eligible to Vest Performance Target Performance as a % of Performance as a % of Goal Opportunity(1) Goal Target Opportunity(1) Goal Target Opportunity(1) Threshold 25th $10.5 billion 50% $3.21 billion 50% percentile 25% Base Operating Plan 50th (Target for MY PSUs) $11.4 billion 100% $3.75 billion 100% percentile 100% Stretch Operating Plan 150% for CEO; 200% for 75th 150% for CEO; 200% for (Stretch for MY PSUs) $12.0 billion 200% $4.23 billion our other NEOs percentile our other NEOs Performance and Achieved Fiscal 2020 revenue of Achieved Fiscal 2020 Non-GAAP Achieved 3-year TSR of 138% (95th Payout $10.92 billion, resulting in a Operating Income of $3.73 billion, percentile of S&P 500), resulting in Variable Cash Plan payout at resulting in 98.6% of target SY PSUs maximum number of MY PSUs 73.2% of target becoming eligible to vest becoming eligible to vest For achievement between Threshold and Base Operating Plan (or Target for MY PSUs) and between Base Operating Plan (or Target for MY PSUs) and Stretch Operating Plan (or Stretch for MY PSUs), payouts would be determined using straight-line interpolation. Achievement less than Threshold would result in no payout, and exceeding Stretch Operating Plan (or Stretch for MY PSUs) would result in the capped maximum payout. * See Reconciliation ofNon-GAAPFinancial Measuresin this CD&A for a reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures and GAAP results. Our Compensation Practices Our executive compensation program adheres to the following practices: What We Do üEmphasize at-risk,performance-based compensation, with objective and distinct goals for each such component üInclude multi-year PSU awards üUse objective annual and 3-year performance targets to determine SY PSU and MY PSU awards earned, respectively üRequire NEOs to provide continuous service for 12 months to vest in any equity awards and 4 years to fully vest in SY PSU and RSU awards üReevaluate and adjust our program annually based on stockholder and corporate governance group feedback üMinimize inappropriate risk-taking üCap performance-based variable cash and PSU payouts üRetain an independent compensation consultant reporting directly to the CC üRequire NEOs to maintain meaningful stock ownership üMaintain a clawback policy for performance-based compensation How We Determine Executive Compensation What We Don't Do XEnter into agreements with NEOs providing for specific terms of employment or severance benefits XGive our executive officers special change-in-control benefits XProvide automatic equity vesting upon a change-incontrol (except for the provisions in our equity plans that apply to all employees if an acquiring company does not assume or substitute our outstanding stock awards) XGive NEOs supplemental retirement benefits or perquisites that are not available to all employees XProvide tax gross-ups XReprice stock options without stockholder approval XPay dividends or the equivalent on unearned or unvested shares XPermit executive officers, employees or directors to hedge their ownership of NVIDIA stock or to pledge NVIDIA stock as collateral for a loan Our CC manages our executive compensation program according to the cycle below: Nov - Dec 2018 Dec 2018 Feb - Mar 2019 Apr 2020 Management and our CC determined peer CC determined performance Completed compensation Lead Director companies goals and compensation; risk assessment; disclose conducted outreach approved prior year executive compensation to stockholders achievement and payments program details 26 In the Fall of 2019, management and our Lead Director again conducted outreach to stockholders regarding executive pay, which the CC considered as it determined our compensation program for the ongoing Fiscal 2021 year. Feedback from conversations with our stockholders is further described in Compensation Actions and Achievementsbelow. Roles of the CC, Compensation Consultant and Management Our CC solicits the input of Mr. Huang and the CC's independent compensation consultant, Exequity, which reports directly to our CC. The roles of our CC, Exequity, and management, including our CEO, CFO, and Human Resources and Legal departments, in setting our Fiscal 2020 NEO compensation program are summarized below. At the CC's direction, Exequity and management recommended a peer group for our program, which was approved by the Management then gathered peer data from the Radford Global Technology Survey, which was considered by Exequity in its analysis of Mr. Huang's compensation, and by Mr. Huang in his recommendations on our other NEOs' compensation, for Fiscal 2020. The CC considered Exequity's advice, Mr. Huang's recommendations, and management's proposed Fiscal 2020 performance goals prior to making its final and sole decision on all Fiscal 2020 NEO compensation. Additionally, Exequity advised the CC on the Fiscal 2020 compensation risk analysis prepared by management. The CC also certified performance-based Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2020 compensation payouts. During Fiscal 2020, our CC continued to use Exequity for its experience working with our CC and with compensation committees at other technology companies. Our CC analyzed whether Exequity's role raised any conflict of interest, considering: (i) Exequity does not provide any services directly to NVIDIA (although we pay Exequity on the CC's behalf), (ii) the percentage of Exequity's total revenue resulting from fees paid by us on the CC's behalf, (iii) Exequity's conflict of interest policies and procedures, (iv) any business or personal relationship between Exequity and an NEO, or between Exequity's individual compensation advisors and an NEO or any member of our CC, and (v) any NVIDIA stock owned by Exequity or its individual compensation advisors. After considering these factors, our CC determined that Exequity's work did not create any conflict of interest. Peer Companies and Market Compensation Data We believe our peers should be companies that (1) compete with us for executive talent; (2) have established businesses, market presence, and complexity similar to us; and (3) are generally of similar size to us, as measured by revenue and/or market capitalization at roughly 0.5-3.5x of us. Accordingly, we made significant updates to our peer group for Fiscal 2020: Fiscal 2020 Peer Group (1) Adobe Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc. (2) Intuit Inc. Qualcomm Incorporated Tesla, Inc. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. IBM (2) Oracle Corporation (2) Salesforce.com, Inc. Texas Instruments Broadcom Limited Intel Corporation (2) PayPal (2) SAP (2) VMware, Inc. Activision Blizzard, Analog Devices, Applied Materials, eBay, Electronic Arts, Lam Research, Micron Technology, Symantec, and Western Digital, each a Fiscal 2019 peer, were removed for Fiscal 2020 because their respective market capitalizations fell below our targeted range and/or for lack of competition for talent. Added as a Fiscal 2020 peer for similar market capitalization to us. The CC determined our Fiscal 2020 peer group in December 2018. At that time, our revenue and market capitalization compared to our peer group companies as follows: Revenue Market Capitalization Fiscal 2020 Peer Group Median $14.97 billion $100.18 billion NVIDIA $9.71 billion $96.10 billion Our CC reviews market practices and compensation data from the Radford survey for peer companies' comparably situated executives when determining the components of our executive compensation program as well as total compensation. The compares the total compensation opportunity for our NEOs and similarly situated executives at the 50th and 75th percentiles of peer company data, and also considers the factors below in determining NEO compensation opportunities. 27 Factors Used in Determining Executive Compensation In addition to peer data, our CC considers the following factors in making executive compensation decisions. The weight given to each factor may differ among NEOs and each component of pay, and is subject to the CC's sole discretion. The need to attract and retain talent in a highly competitive industry

Stockholder feedback regarding our executive pay

The simplicity of the overall program and the transparency of the performance metrics

An NEO's past performance and anticipated future contributions

Our financial performance and forecasted results

The need to motivate NEOs to address new business challenges

Each NEO's current total compensation

Each NEO's unvested equity Internal pay equity relative to similarly situated executives and the scope and complexity of the department or function the NEO manages

Our CEO's recommendations for the other NEOs, including his understanding of each NEO's performance, capabilities, contributions

Our CC's independent judgment

Our philosophy that an NEO's total compensation opportunity and percentage of at-risk pay should increase with responsibility

at-risk pay should increase with responsibility The total compensation cost and stockholder dilution from executive compensation, to maintain a responsible cost structure for our compensation programs* * See Note 4, Stock-BasedCompensationof our Form 10-K consolidated financial statements for a discussion of stock-based compensation cost. Components of Pay The primary components of NVIDIA's Fiscal 2020 executive compensation program are summarized below: Fixed Compensation At-Risk Compensation Base Salary Variable Cash SY PSUs MY PSUs RSUs* Form Cash Cash Equity Equity Equity Who NEOs NEOs NEOs NEOs NEOs except Mr. Huang Receives When Annually in Annually in On the 6th business day of Granted or Fiscal Q1 Fiscal Q1 March (March 8, 2019) Determined On the 6th business day of March (March 8, 2019) On the 6th business day of March (March 8, 2019) When Paid, Retroactively If at least Shares eligible to vest Shares eligible to vest Issued on each vesting Earned, or paid to start of Threshold determined after fiscal year end determined after 3rd fiscal year date, subject to the Issued fiscal year, via goal achieved, based on performance achieved; end based on performance NEO's continued service biweekly earned after if at least Threshold achieved, achieved; if at least Threshold on each such date payroll fiscal year issued on each vesting date, achieved, issued on the sole end, paid in subject to the NEO's continued vesting date, subject to the NEO's March service on each such date continued service on such date Performance N/A Revenue Non-GAAP Operating Income Measure (determines (determines number of shares cash payout) eligible to vest) Performance N/A 1 year 1 year Period TSR relative to the S&P 500 N/A (determines number of shares eligible to vest) 3 years N/A Vesting N/A N/A 4 years from grant 3 years from grant 4 years from grant Period Vesting N/A N/A If at least Threshold achieved, If at least Threshold achieved, 25% on approximately Terms 25% on approximately the 1-year 100% on approximately the 3- the 1-year anniversary anniversary of the grant date; year anniversary of the grant of the grant date; 6.25% 6.25% quarterly thereafter date quarterly thereafter Timeframe Annual Annual Long-term Long-term Long-term Emphasized Maximum N/A 200% of 150% of Mr. Huang's SY PSU 150% of Mr. Huang's MY PSU 100% of grant Amount That target award target opportunity and 200% of target opportunity and 200% of Can Be opportunity our other NEOs' respective SY our other NEOs' respective MY Ultimate value delivered Earned under our PSU target opportunity PSU target opportunity depends on stock price Variable Cash on date shares vest Plan Ultimate value delivered Ultimate value delivered depends on stock price on date depends on stock price on date earned shares vest earned shares vest * Our CC considers RSUs to be at-risk pay because the realized value depends on our stock price, which is a financial performance measure. In addition, we maintain medical, vision, dental, and accidental death and disability insurance as well as time off and paid holidays for all of our NEOs, on the same basis as our other employees. Like our other full-time employees, our NEOs are 28 eligible to participate in our 2012 ESPP, unless otherwise prohibited by the rules of the Internal Revenue Service, and our 401(k) plan, which included a Company match of salary deferral contributions of up to $6,000 for calendar 2019 and up to $6,500 for calendar 2020. For Fiscal 2020, Mr. Puri, Mr. Teter and Ms. Kress each received a $6,500 401(k) match, while our other NEOs each received a $6,000 401(k) match. Compensation Actions and Achievements Stockholder Outreach and Feedback We value stockholder feedback and conduct an annual stockholder outreach program. During the Fall of 2018, in preparing for Fiscal 2020 compensation decisions, we contacted our top 14 institutional stockholders (except for brokerage firms and index funds who we know do not engage in direct conversations with companies), with an aggregate ownership of approximately 27% of our shares. Our Lead Director and members of management ultimately discussed executive compensation with representatives of stockholders holding an aggregate of approximately 26% of our common stock. Our stockholders generally provided positive feedback on our pay for performance alignment and the proportion of variable versus fixed pay. While some stockholders encouraged our use of TSR as a relative performance figure and its tie to a transparent index, others expressed reservations about TSR due to NVIDIA's lack of control over stock price. After considering their feedback, and our Fiscal 2019 say-on-pay approval rate of 96%, our CC concluded that the use of our multi-year relative TSR performance metric continued to, in combination with our annual performance metrics of revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Income, effectively align executive compensation with stockholder interests. Therefore, the CC maintained the same general elements and metrics for our Fiscal 2020 NEO pay program, but adjusted the corporate goals to appropriately motivate our executives, as further described below. In the Fall of 2019, our management and Lead Director again engaged in stockholder outreach. The CC considered the feedback from these meetings in making decisions regarding the current Fiscal 2021 executive compensation program. Total Target Compensation Approach In deciding Fiscal 2020 compensation, our CC reviewed each NEO's total target pay opportunity and distribution across different pay elements. Our CC compared Mr. Huang's base salary, target variable cash opportunity, target equity opportunity, and total target pay against chief executives of our peer companies. For our other NEOs, our CC reviewed their respective total target pay against similarly situated executives of our peer companies. The CC also considered the factors discussed above in Factors Used in Determining Executive Compensationand the CC's specific compensation objectives for Fiscal 2020. Our CC did not use a single formula or assign a specific weight to any one factor in determining each NEO's target pay. Rather, our CC used its business judgment and experience to set total target compensation, mix of cash and equity, and fixed and at-risk pay opportunities for each NEO to achieve our program's objectives. When the CC set each element of pay for an NEO, it considered the context of the levels of the other pay elements, and the resulting total target pay for such NEO. These amounts and structure allowed our NEOs to realize above-market value from equity awards and variable cash incentives only upon exceptional corporate performance. After also considering the Company's forecast of flat to slightly down revenue for Fiscal 2020, the CC ultimately kept our NEOs' target pay essentially flat with Fiscal 2019. There were no increases to base salaries or variable cash targets and only very minor adjustments to target equity values. Continued Emphasis on Long-Term,At-Risk,Performance-Based Equity Awards For Fiscal 2020, the CC decided that the largest portion of NEOs' total target pay would again be in the form of at-risk,performance-based equity. The CC believes an emphasis on long-term,at-risk opportunities drives results and increases NEO and stockholder alignment, while providing sufficient annual cash compensation to be competitive and retain our NEOs. The PSUs and RSUs provide long-term incentives and retention benefits because our NEOs must achieve, for PSUs, the predetermined performance goal and also, for both PSUs and RSUs, remain with us for a multi-year period (3 years for MY PSUs and 4 years for SY PSUs and RSUs) to fully vest in the awards. The CC concluded that, given Mr. Huang's position as CEO, 100% of his equity grants should be at-risk and performance- based, tightly aligning his interests with stockholders. Consistent with its practice over the last five years, the CC granted Mr. Huang's target equity opportunity 100% in the form of SY PSUs (which value is aligned with our Non-GAAP Operating Income performance) and MY PSUs (which value is aligned with our relative stock price performance). For our other NEOs, the CC provided roughly 65% of the target equity opportunity in the form of PSUs and 35% of the target equity opportunity in the form of RSUs, subject to individual adjustments determined appropriate by the CC. The CC evaluated market positioning, internal pay equity, individual performance, and level of unvested equity to determine a target equity opportunity value for our NEOs, which was set substantially equivalently to the target equity values for Fiscal 2019. To determine actual shares awarded, the CC used the 120-day trailing average of our stock price, reducing the impact of daily volatility on compensation decisions. This average determined the number of RSUs and the target number of SY PSUs and MY PSUs. 29 The target numbers of SY PSU and MY PSU shares were eligible to vest upon our achievement of the Base Operating Plan Non-GAAP Operating Income performance goal for Fiscal 2020, and the Target TSR performance goal relative to the S&P 500 over a 3-year period starting at the beginning of Fiscal 2020, respectively. No shares were eligible to vest if at least Threshold performance was not achieved. Shares underlying any PSUs that are not earned are cancelled. If the Company achieved at least Threshold performance, the minimum number of shares eligible to vest was 50% of the SY PSU target opportunity and 25% of the MY PSU target opportunity. If the Company achieved at least Stretch Operating Plan performance for SY PSUs (or Stretch performance for MY PSUs), the maximum number of shares eligible to vest was capped at 150% of Mr. Huang's, and 200% of our other NEOs' respective, PSU target opportunities. Goals for and Achievement of Performance-Based Compensation Based on the Fiscal 2020 strategic plan as approved by the Board, the CC set performance metrics and goals, and the Company achieved certain performance and paid out to our NEOs, as set forth below: Variable Cash Plan SY PSUs MY PSUs PERFORMANCE METRICS Metric Revenue Non-GAAP Operating Income* TSR relative to the S&P 500 Timeframe 1 year 1 year 3 years CC's Rationale for Metric Annual performance indicator Annual performance indicator Aligns directly with long-term which drives value, contributes to which drives value, contributes to shareholder value creation Company's long-term success Company's long-term success Provides direct comparison of our Our executives focus on growth in Reflects both our annual revenue stock price performance (with the Company's specialized generation and effective operating dividends) against an index that markets where our technologies expense management represents a broader capital did not previously exist; revenue To ensure long-term performance market with which we compete growth is a strong predictor of emphasis, structured to vest over Relative (versus absolute) nature the Company's future success a 4-year period of goals accounts for Distinct, separate metric from macroeconomic factors impacting Non-GAAP Operating Income the broader market PERFORMANCE LEVELS Shares Eligible Shares Eligible Payout as a % to Vest as a % to Vest as a % Performance of Target Performance of Target Performance of Target Goal Opportunity(1) Goal Opportunity(1) Goal Opportunity(1) Threshold $10.5 billion 50% $3.21 billion 50% 25th percentile 25% Appropriately decelerated payout for performance below Base Operating Plan (Target for MY PSUs); uncertain, but attainable and high enough to create modest value Base Operating Plan (Target for MY PSUs) $11.4 billion 100% $3.75 billion 100% 50th percentile 100% Uncertain, but attainable with significant effort and execution success. Included budgeted investments in future businesses and revenue growth (and for PSUs, gross margin growth) considering macroeconomic conditions and reasonable but challenging growth estimates for ongoing and new businesses (2) Stretch Operating Plan 150% for CEO; 150% for CEO; 200% for our 200% for our (Stretch for MY PSUs) $12.0 billion 200% $4.23 billion other NEOs 75th percentile other NEOs Required exceptional achievement; only possible with strong market factors and a very high level of management execution and corporate performance 30 Variable Cash Plan SY PSUs MY PSUs ACTUAL RESULTS Performance and Payout Achieved Fiscal 2020 revenue of Achieved Fiscal 2020 Non-GAAP Achieved 3-year TSR ending $10.92 billion, resulting in a Operating Income of $3.73 billion, Fiscal 2020 of 138% (95th Variable Cash Plan payout at resulting in 98.6% of target SY percentile of S&P 500), resulting 73.2% of target. PSUs becoming eligible to vest. in maximum number of MY PSUs 25% of the eligible SY PSU shares becoming eligible to vest. 100% vested on March 18, 2020, of the eligible MY PSUs vested on approximately one year after March 18, 2020, after the 3-year grant, and 6.25% will vest every performance period. quarter thereafter for the next three years. The remaining shares that were ineligible to vest were cancelled in February 2020. For achievement between Threshold and Base Operating Plan (or Target for MY PSUs) and between Base Operating Plan (or Target for MY PSUs) and Stretch Operating Plan (or Stretch for MY PSUs), payouts would be determined using straight-line interpolation. Achievement less than Threshold would result in no payout, and exceeding Stretch Operating Plan (or Stretch for MY PSUs) would result in the capped maximum payout. Goals for Variable Cash Plan and SY PSUs were lower than in Fiscal 2019 to account for headwinds from excess channel inventory and hyperscale spending pause. * See Reconciliation ofNon-GAAPFinancial Measuresin this CD&A for a reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures and GAAP results. Achievement of goals for Fiscal 2019 and Fiscal 2020 MY PSU grants will be determined after January 2021 and January 2022, respectively. Target Fiscal 2020 Compensation Actions The CC's target Fiscal 2020 compensation actions are summarized below for each NEO, reflecting the target value of the variable cash and equity opportunities the CC intended to deliver. The CC considered the factors set forth in Factors Used in Determining Executive Compensationabove and focused primarily on the total target pay opportunity for each NEO. JEN-HSUN HUANG Target Pay ($) Fiscal 2020 Compensation Actions President, CEO & Director Base Salary 1,000,000 No change from Fiscal 2019 Variable Cash 1,100,000 No change from Fiscal 2019 target; earned at $805,444 Equity 9,921,120 Essentially flat with Fiscal 2019 SY PSUs 6,614,080 44,000 shares Target opportunity; 43,389 shares became eligible to vest MY PSUs 3,307,040 22,000 shares Target opportunity Total 12,021,120 Essentially flat with Fiscal 2019 COLETTE M. KRESS Target Pay ($) Fiscal 2020 Compensation Actions EVP & CFO Base Salary 900,000 No change from Fiscal 2019 Variable Cash 300,000 No change from Fiscal 2019 target; earned at $219,667 Equity 3,307,040 Essentially flat with Fiscal 2019 SY PSUs 1,924,096 12,800 shares Target opportunity; 12,622 shares became eligible to vest MY PSUs 195,416 1,300 shares Target opportunity RSUs 1,187,528 Granted 7,900 shares Total 4,507,040 Essentially flat with Fiscal 2019 AJAY K. PURI Target Pay ($) Fiscal 2020 Compensation Actions EVP, WW Field Operations Base Salary 950,000 No change from Fiscal 2019 Variable Cash 650,000 No change from Fiscal 2019 target; earned at $475,944 Equity 3,412,264 Essentially flat with Fiscal 2019 SY PSUs 1,969,192 13,100 shares Target opportunity; 12,918 shares became eligible to vest MY PSUs 195,416 1,300 shares Target opportunity RSUs 1,247,656 Granted 8,300 shares Total 5,012,264 Essentially flat with Fiscal 2019 31 DEBORA SHOQUIST Target Pay ($) Fiscal 2020 Compensation Actions EVP, Operations Base Salary 850,000 No change from Fiscal 2019 Variable Cash 250,000 No change from Fiscal 2019 target; earned at $183,056 Equity 2,405,120 Essentially flat with Fiscal 2019 SY PSUs 1,428,040 9,500 shares Target opportunity; 9,368 shares became eligible to vest MY PSUs 150,320 1,000 shares Target opportunity RSUs 826,760 Granted 5,500 shares Total 3,505,120 Essentially flat with Fiscal 2019 TIMOTHY S. TETER Target Pay ($) Fiscal 2020 Compensation Actions EVP, GC & Secretary Base Salary 850,000 No change from Fiscal 2019 Variable Cash 250,000 No change from Fiscal 2019 target; earned at $183,056 Equity 1,909,064 Essentially flat with Fiscal 2019 SY PSUs 1,202,560 8,000 shares Target opportunity; 7,889 shares became eligible to vest MY PSUs 150,320 1,000 shares Target opportunity RSUs 556,184 Granted 3,700 shares Total 3,009,064 Essentially flat with Fiscal 2019 32 Additional Executive Compensation Practices, Policies, and Procedures Stock Ownership Guidelines The Board believes that executive officers should hold a significant equity interest in NVIDIA. Our Corporate Governance Policies require the CEO to hold shares of our common stock valued at six times his base salary, and our other NEOs to hold shares of our common stock valued at the NEO's respective base salary. NEOs have up to five years from appointment to reach the ownership threshold. The stock ownership guidelines are intended to further align NEO interests with stockholder interests. Each of our NEOs currently exceeds the stock ownership requirements. Compensation Recovery ("Clawback") Policy We maintain a Compensation Recovery Policy for all employees. Under this policy, if we are required to prepare an accounting restatement to correct an accounting error on an interim or annual financial statement included in a report on Form 10-Q or Form 10-K due to material noncompliance with any financial reporting requirement under the federal securities laws, or a Restatement, and if the Board or a committee of independent directors concludes that our CEO, our CFO or any other employee received a variable compensation payment that would not have been payable if the original interim or annual financial statements had reflected the Restatement, which we refer to as the Overpayment, then: Our CEO and our CFO will disgorge the net after-tax portion of the Overpayment; and

after-tax portion of the Overpayment; and The Board or the committee of independent directors in its sole discretion may require any other employee to repay the Overpayment. In using its discretion, the Board or the independent committee may consider whether such person was involved in the preparation of our financial statements or otherwise caused the need for the Restatement and may, to the extent permitted by applicable law, recoup amounts by (1) requiring partial or full repayment by such person of any variable or incentive compensation or any gains realized on the exercise of stock options or on the open-market sale of vested shares, (2) canceling up to all and any outstanding equity awards held by such person and/or (3) adjusting the future compensation of such person. We will review and update the Compensation Recovery Policy as necessary for compliance with the clawback policy provisions of the Dodd Frank Act when the final regulations related to that policy are issued. Tax and Accounting Implications Under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, or Section 162(m), compensation paid to any publicly-held corporation's "covered employees" that exceeds $1 million per taxable year for any covered employee is generally non-deductible. Prior to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Section 162(m) provided an exception pursuant to which the deduction limit did not apply to any compensation that qualified as "performance-based compensation" under Section 162(m). With the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the performance-based compensation exception under Section 162(m) was repealed with respect to taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017, except that certain transition relief is provided for compensation paid pursuant to a written binding contract which was in effect on November 2, 2017, and which is not modified in any material respect on or after such date. As a result, compensation paid to any of our "covered employees" in excess of $1 million per taxable year generally will not be deductible unless it qualifies for the performance-based compensation exception under Section 162(m) pursuant to the transition relief described above. Because of certain ambiguities and uncertainties as to the application and interpretation of Section 162(m), as well as other factors beyond the control of the CC, no assurance can be given that any compensation paid by the Company will be eligible for such transition relief and be deductible by the Company in the future. Although the will continue to consider tax implications as one factor in determining executive compensation, the CC also looks at other factors in making its decisions and retains the flexibility to provide compensation for our NEOs in a manner consistent with the goals of our executive compensation program and the best interests of the Company and its stockholders, which may include providing for compensation that is not deductible by the Company due to the deduction limit under Section 162(m). The CC also retains the flexibility to modify compensation that was initially intended to be exempt from the deduction limit under Section 162(m) if it determines that such modifications are consistent with the Company's business needs. Our CC also considers the impact of Section 409A of the Internal Revenue Code, and in general, our executive plans and programs are designed to comply with the requirements of that section to avoid the possible adverse tax consequences that may arise from non-compliance. 33 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures A reconciliation between our Non-GAAP Operating Income and GAAP operating income is as follows (in millions): Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 GAAP operating income $ 2,846 $ 3,804 Stock-based compensation expense 844 557 Legal settlement costs 15 44 Acquisition-related and other costs 30 2 Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 3,735 $ 4,407 We believe these non-GAAP financial measures enhance stockholders' overall understanding of our historical financial performance. The presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Risk Analysis of Our Compensation Plans With the oversight of the CC, members from the Company's Legal, Human Resources and Finance departments, as well as Exequity, the independent consultant engaged by the CC, performed an assessment of the Company's compensation programs and policies for Fiscal 2020 as generally applicable to our employees to ascertain any potential material risks that may be created by our compensation programs. The assessment focused on programs with variability of payout and the ability of participants to directly affect payout and the controls over participant action and payout-specifically, the Company's variable cash compensation, equity compensation, and sales incentive compensation programs. We identified the key terms of these programs, potential concerns regarding risk taking behavior, and specific risk mitigation features. The assessment was first presented to our Senior Vice President, Human Resources; our CFO; and our General Counsel, and then presented to the CC. The CC considered the findings of the assessment described above and concluded that our compensation programs, which are structured to recognize both short-term and long-term contributions to the Company, do not create risks which are reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on our business or financial condition. The CC believes that the following compensation design features guard against excessive risk-taking: Compensation Design Features that Guard Against Excessive Risk-Taking Our compensation program encourages our employees to remain focused on both our short-term and long- term goals

short-term and long- term goals We design our variable cash and PSU compensation programs for executives so that payouts are based on achievement of corporate performance targets, and we cap the potential award payout

We have internal controls over our financial accounting and reporting which is used to measure and determine the eligible compensation awards under our Variable Cash Plan and our SY PSUs

Financial plan target goals and final awards under our Variable Cash Plan and our SY PSUs are approved by the CC and consistent with the annual operating plan approved by the full Board each year

MY PSUs are designed with a relative goal

We have a compensation recovery policy applicable to all employees that allows NVIDIA to recover compensation paid in situations of fraud or material financial misconduct

All executive officer equity awards have multi-year vesting

multi-year vesting We have stock ownership guidelines that we believe are reasonable and are designed to align our executive officers' interests with those of our stockholders

We enforce a "no-hedging" policy and a "no-pledging" policy involving our common stock which prevents our employees from insulating themselves from the effects of NVIDIA stock price performance 34 Summary Compensation Table for Fiscal 2020, 2019, and 2018 The following table summarizes information regarding the compensation earned by our NEOs during Fiscal 2020, 2019, and 2018. Fiscal 2020, 2019, and 2018 were 52-week years. Non-Equity Stock Incentive Plan All Other Name and Principal Fiscal Salary Bonus Awards Compensation Compensation Total Position Year ($) ($) ($) (1) ($) (2) ($) ($) Jen-Hsun Huang 2020 996,514 - 9,676,920 805,444 13,402 President and CEO 2019 996,514 - 11,611,022 1,021,900 13,402 2018 999,985 - 9,787,985 2,200,000 5,562 (3) (3) (4) 11,492,280 13,642,838 12,993,532 Colette M. Kress 2020 896,863 - 3,307,188 219,667 9,122 (5) 4,432,840 Executive Vice President 2019 896,863 - 3,791,203 278,700 8,622 (5) 4,975,388 and CFO 2018 899,120 - 3,327,973 600,000 6,622 (5) 4,833,715 Ajay K. Puri 2020 946,689 - 3,410,921 475,944 23,151 Executive Vice President, 2019 946,689 - 3,898,599 603,850 15,428 Worldwide Field Operations 2018 949,640 - 3,425,382 1,300,000 12,844 (3) (3) (3) 4,856,705 5,464,566 5,687,866 Debora Shoquist 2020 847,037 - 2,407,200 183,056 20,478 (5) 3,457,771 Executive Vice President, 2019 847,037 - 2,776,480 232,250 14,104 (5) 3,869,871 Operations 2018 848,947 - 2,438,904 500,000 11,524 (5) 3,799,375 Timothy S. Teter 2020 847,037 - 1,918,173 183,056 9,122 Executive Vice President, 2019 847,037 450,000 (6) 2,228,115 232,250 8,622 General Counsel and Secretary 2018 849,988 - 5,668,193 500,000 2,622 (5) (5) (7) 2,957,388 3,766,024 7,020,803 Amounts shown in this column do not reflect dollar amounts actually received by the NEO. Instead, these amounts reflect the aggregate full grant date fair value calculated in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718 for the respective fiscal year for grants of RSUs, SY PSUs, and MY PSUs, as applicable. The assumptions used in the calculation of values of the awards are set forth under Note 4 to our consolidated financial statements titled Stock-Based Compensation in our Form 10-K. With regard to the stock awards with performance-based vesting conditions, the reported grant date fair value assumes the probable outcome of the conditions at Base Operating Plan for SY PSUs and Target for MY PSUs, determined in accordance with applicable accounting standards.

Based on Stretch Operating Plan and Stretch performance in Fiscal 2020, the respective grant date fair values of SY PSUs and MY PSUs granted in Fiscal 2020 would be $9,780,540 and $4,734,840 for Mr. Huang, $3,793,664 and $479,310 for Ms. Kress, $3,882,578 and $479,310 for Mr. Puri, $2,815,610 and $368,700 for Ms. Shoquist, and $2,371,040 and $368,700 for Mr. Teter.

Based on Stretch Operating Plan and Stretch performance in Fiscal 2019, the respective grant date fair values of SY PSUs and MY PSUs granted in Fiscal 2019 would be $11,108,385 and $6,308,148 for Mr. Huang, $4,300,020 and $636,408 for Ms. Kress, $4,395,576 and $636,408 for Mr. Puri, $3,201,126 and $494,984 for Ms. Shoquist, and $2,723,346 and $494,984 for Mr. Teter.

Based on Stretch Operating Plan and Stretch performance in Fiscal 2018, the respective grant date fair values of SY PSUs and MY PSUs granted in Fiscal 2018 would be $9,759,488 and $4,922,490 for Mr. Huang, $3,759,210 and $501,000 for Ms. Kress, $3,855,600 and $501,000 for Mr. Puri, and $2,795,310 and $375,750 for Ms. Shoquist. As applicable, reflects amounts earned in Fiscal 2020, 2019, and 2018 and paid in March or April of each respective year pursuant to our Variable Cash Plan for each respective year. For further information please see our Compensation Discussion and Analysis above. Represents a match of contributions to our 401(k) savings plan, a contribution to a health savings account and imputed income from life insurance coverage. These benefits are available to all eligible NVIDIA employees. Represents a contribution to a health savings account and imputed income from life insurance coverage. These benefits are available to all eligible NVIDIA employees. Represents a match of contributions to our 401(k) savings plan and imputed income from life insurance coverage. These benefits are available to all eligible NVIDIA employees. Represents an anniversary bonus paid in Fiscal 2018 that was earned in Fiscal 2019. Represents imputed income from life insurance coverage. This benefit is available to all eligible NVIDIA employees. 35 Grants of Plan-Based Awards for Fiscal 2020 The following table provides information regarding all grants of plan-based awards that were made to or earned by our NEOs during Fiscal 2020. Disclosure on a separate line item is provided for each grant of an award made to an NEO. The information in this table supplements the dollar value of stock and other awards set forth in the Summary Compensation Table for Fiscal Years 2020, 2019, and 2018by providing additional details about the awards. The PSUs and RSUs set forth in the following table were made under our 2007 Plan. PSUs are eligible to vest based on performance against pre- established criteria. Both SY PSUs and RSUs are subject to service-based vesting. All Other Stock Estimated Possible Payouts Under Estimated Future Payouts Under Awards: Grant Date Non-Equity Incentive Plan Awards (1) Equity Incentive Plan Awards Number of Shares of Fair Value Grant Threshold Target Maximum Threshold Target Maximum Stock of Stock Name Date ($) ($) ($) (#) (#) (#) or Units (#) Awards ($) (2) Jen-Hsun Huang 3/8/19 (3) - 22,000 44,000 66,000 - 6,520,360 (4) 3/8/19 (5) - 5,500 22,000 33,000 - 3,156,560 3/8/19 550,000 1,100,000 2,200,000 - - - Colette M. Kress 3/8/19 (3) - 6,400 12,800 25,600 - 1,896,832 (4) 3/8/19 (5) - 325 1,300 2,600 - 239,655 3/8/19 - - 7,900 (6) 1,170,701 3/8/19 150,000 300,000 600,000 - - - Ajay K. Puri 3/8/19 3/8/19 3/8/19 3/8/19 (3) - 6,550 13,100 26,200 - 1,941,289 (4) (5) - 325 1,300 2,600 - 239,655 - - 8,300 (6) 1,229,977 325,000 650,000 1,300,000 - - - Debora Shoquist 3/8/19 (3) - 4,750 9,500 19,000 - 1,407,805 (4) 3/8/19 (5) - 250 1,000 2,000 - 184,350 3/8/19 - - 5,500 (6) 815,045 3/8/19 125,000 250,000 500,000 - - - Timothy S. Teter 3/8/19 3/8/19 3/8/19 3/8/19 (3) - 4,000 8,000 16,000 - 1,185,520 (4) (5) - 250 1,000 2,000 - 184,350 - - 3,700 (6) 548,303 125,000 250,000 500,000 - - - Represents range of awards payable under our Fiscal 2020 Variable Cash Plan. Amounts shown in this column do not reflect dollar amounts actually received by the NEO. Instead, these amounts reflect the aggregate full grant date fair value calculated in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718 for the awards. The assumptions used in the calculation of values of the awards are set forth under Note 4 to our consolidated financial statements titled Stock-Based Compensation in our Form 10-K. With regard to the stock awards with performance-based vesting conditions, the reported grant date fair value assumes the probable outcome of the conditions at Base Operating Plan for SY PSUs and Target for MY PSUs, determined in accordance with applicable accounting standards. Represents range of possible shares able to be earned with respect to SY PSUs. Based on the performance that was actually achieved for Fiscal 2020, the grant date fair value for the NEOs' SY PSUs would be: $6,429,816 for Mr. Huang, $1,870,454 for Ms. Kress, $1,914,318 for Mr. Puri, $1,388,244 for Ms. Shoquist, and $1,169,071 for Mr. Teter. Represents range of possible shares able to be earned with respect to MY PSUs. Represents RSUs granted to Messrs. Puri and Teter and Mses. Kress and Shoquist in the first quarter of Fiscal 2020 pursuant to the 2007 Plan. The CC granted these awards on March 8, 2019, the same day that annual grants were made to all of our eligible employees. 36 Outstanding Equity Awards as of January 26, 2020 The following table presents information regarding outstanding equity awards held by our NEOs as of January 26, 2020. Option Awards Stock Awards Number of Number of Equity Incentive Equity Incentive Securities Securities Market Value Plan Awards: Plan Awards: Underlying Underlying Number of of Units of Number of Market Value of Unexercised Unexercised Option Option Units of Stock Stock That Unearned Shares Unearned Shares Options (#) Options (#) Exercise Expiration That Have Have Not That Have Not That Have Not Name Exercisable Unexercisable Price ($) (1) Date Not Vested (#) Vested ($) (2) Vested (#) Vested ($) (2) Jen- Hsun Huang Colette M. Kress Ajay K. Puri Debora Shoquist 250,000 - 10.56 9/14/2020 - - - - 250,000 - 17.62 3/17/2021 - - - - 250,000 - 14.465 9/20/2021 - - - - 300,000 - 14.46 3/20/2022 - - - - 300,000 - 13.71 9/18/2022 - - - - 237,500 - 12.62 3/19/2023 - - - - 237,500 - 16.00 9/17/2023 - - - - - - - - 35,625 (3) 8,923,350 - - - - - - 31,641 (4) 7,925,438 - - - - - - 15,672 (5) 3,925,523 - - - - - - 43,389 (6) 10,868,077 - - - - - - 50,250 (7) 12,586,620 - - - - - - - - 23,100 (8) 5,786,088 - - - - - - 33,000 (9) 8,265,840 - - - - 2,407 (10) 602,905 - - - - - - 2,157 (11) 540,285 - - - - - - 1,875 (12) 469,650 - - - - - - 1,619 (13) 405,527 - - - - - - 1,561 (14) 390,999 - - - - - - 1,678 (15) 420,305 - - - - - - 7,900 (16) 1,978,792 - - - - - - 13,875 (3) 3,475,410 - - - - - - 12,188 (4) 3,052,850 - - - - - - 4,551 (5) 1,139,934 - - - - - - 12,622 (6) 3,161,559 - - - - - - 4,000 (7) 1,001,920 - - - - - - - - 1,800 (8) 450,864 - - - - - - 2,600 (9) 651,248 - - - - 2,500 (10) 626,200 - - - - - - 2,250 (11) 563,580 - - - - - - 1,954 (12) 489,438 - - - - - - 1,685 (13) 422,059 - - - - - - 1,632 (14) 408,783 - - - - - - 1,754 (15) 439,342 - - - - - - 8,300 (16) 2,078,984 - - - - - - 14,375 (3) 3,600,650 - - - - - - 12,500 (4) 3,131,000 - - - - - - 4,652 (5) 1,165,233 - - - - - - 12,918 (6) 3,235,701 - - - - - - 4,000 (7) 1,001,920 - - - - - - - - 1,800 (8) 450,864 - - - - - - 2,600 (9) 651,248 - - - - 1,688 (10) 422,810 - - - - - - 1,500 (11) 375,720 - - - - - - 1,329 (12) 332,888 - - - - - - 1,160 (13) 290,557 - - - - - - 1,097 (14) 274,777 - - 37 Debora - - - - 1,176 (15) 294,564 - - Shoquist - - - - 5,500 (16) 1,377,640 - - (con't) - - - - 9,750 (3) 2,442,180 - - - - - - 9,063 (4) 2,270,100 - - - - - - 3,388 (5) 848,626 - - - - - - 9,368 (6) 2,346,497 - - - - - - 3,000 (7) 751,440 - - - - - - - - 1,400 (8) 350,672 - - - - - - 2,000 (9) 500,960 Timothy - - - - 15,219 (12) 3,812,055 - - S. The RSU was earned on January 29, 2017, based on achievement of a performance goal. The RSU vested as to 25% of the shares on March 15, 2017, and vested as to 12.50% approximately every six months thereafter over the next three years such that the RSU was fully vested on March 18, 2020. The RSU was earned on January 28, 2018, based on achievement of a performance goal. The RSU vested as to 25% of the shares on March 21, 2018, and vests as to 6.25% approximately every three months thereafter over the next three years such that the RSU will be fully vested on March 17, 2021. The RSU was earned on January 27, 2019, based on achievement of a performance goal. The RSU vested as to 25% of the shares on March 20, 2019, and vests as to 6.25% approximately every three months thereafter over the next three years such that the RSU will be fully vested on March 16, 2022. Represents the number of shares subject to the RSU that became eligible to vest, determined as of January 26, 2020, based on achievement toward the Base Operating Plan performance goal above Threshold performance. The RSU vested as to 25% of the shares on March 18, 2020, and vests as to 6.25% approximately every three months thereafter over the next three years such that the RSU will be fully vested on March 15, 2023. Represents the possible number of shares that could be earned based on achieving Stretch performance goals. The number of PSUs that could be earned is based on our TSR relative to the S&P 500 from January 28, 2019 through January 30, 2022. If the performance goal is achieved, the shares earned will vest as to 100% on March 16, 2022. If the Threshold performance goal is achieved, 5,500 shares will be earned by Mr. Huang, 325 shares will be earned by Ms. Kress, 325 shares will be earned by Mr. Puri, 250 shares will be earned by Ms. Shoquist, and 250 shares will be earned by Mr. Teter. If the Target performance goal is achieved, 22,000 shares will be earned by Mr. Huang, 1,300 shares will be earned by Ms. Kress, 1,300 shares will be earned by Mr. Puri, 1,000 shares will be earned by Ms. Shoquist, and 1,000 shares will be earned by Mr. Teter. The RSU vested as to 25% on March 15, 2017, and vested as to 12.50% approximately every six months thereafter over the next three years such that the RSU was fully vested on March 18, 2020. The RSU vested as to 25% on September 18, 2019, and vests as to 6.25% approximately every three months thereafter over the next three years such that the RSU will be fully vested on September 21, 2022. The RSU vested as to 25% on March 18, 2020, and vests as to 6.25% approximately every three months thereafter over the next three years such that the RSU will be fully vested on March 15, 2023. 38 Option Exercises and Stock Vested in Fiscal 2020 The following table shows information regarding option exercises and stock vested by our NEOs during Fiscal 2020. Option Awards Stock Awards Number of Value Number of Value Shares Acquired on Realized Shares Acquired on Realized Name Exercise (#) on Exercise ($) Vesting (#) (1) on Vesting ($) (2) Jen-Hsun Huang - - 292,502 (3) 51,430,979 Colette M. Kress - - 90,814 (4) 16,075,378 Ajay K. Puri - - 94,955 (5) 16,810,310 Debora Shoquist - - 64,558 (6) 11,429,481 Timothy S. Teter - - 15,340 (7) 2,773,804 Represents the gross number of shares acquired on vesting. Shares were withheld from these amounts to pay taxes due upon vesting. Represents the number of shares acquired on vesting multiplied by the fair market value of our common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the date of vesting. Includes an aggregate of 145,028 shares that were withheld to pay taxes due upon vesting. Includes an aggregate of 44,421 shares that were withheld to pay taxes due upon vesting. Includes an aggregate of 46,752 shares that were withheld to pay taxes due upon vesting. Includes an aggregate of 31,363 shares that were withheld to pay taxes due upon vesting. Includes an aggregate of 7,425 shares that were withheld to pay taxes due upon vesting. Employment, Severance and Change-in-Control Arrangements Employment Agreements.Our executive officers are "at-will" employees and we do not have employment, severance or change-in-control agreements with our executive officers. Change-in-ControlArrangements.Our 2007 Plan provides that in the event of a corporate transaction or a change-in-control, outstanding stock awards may be assumed, continued, or substituted by the surviving corporation. If the surviving corporation does not assume, continue, or substitute such stock awards, then (a) with respect to any stock awards that are held by individuals performing services for NVIDIA immediately prior to the effective time of the transaction, the vesting and exercisability provisions of such stock awards will be accelerated in full and such stock awards will be terminated if not exercised prior to the effective date of the corporate transaction or change-in-control, and (b) all other outstanding stock awards will be terminated if not exercised on or prior to the effective date of the corporate transaction or change-in- control. 39 Potential Payments Upon Termination or Change-in-Control Upon a change-in-control or certain other corporate transactions of NVIDIA, unvested RSUs and PSUs will fully vest in some cases as described above under Employment, Severance andChange-in-ControlArrangements-Change-in-ControlArrangements.The table below shows our estimates of the amount of the benefit each of our NEOs would have received if the unvested RSUs and PSUs held by them as of January 26, 2020 had become fully vested as a result of a change-in- control, calculated by multiplying the number of unvested RSUs and PSUs held by the applicable NEO by the $250.48 closing price of our common stock on January 24, 2020. Name Unvested RSUs and PSUs at January 26, 2020 (#) (1) Total Estimated Benefit ($) (1) Jen-Hsun Huang 197,838 49,554,462 Colette M. Kress 66,811 16,734,819 Ajay K. Puri 68,902 17,258,573 Debora Shoquist 48,351 12,110,958 Timothy S. Teter 33,017 8,270,098 With respect to unvested PSUs, the amounts in these columns assume performance at Base Operating Plan (with respect to SY PSUs granted in Fiscal 2020) and Target (with respect to MY PSUs granted in Fiscal 2018, Fiscal 2019, and Fiscal 2020) in accordance with SEC rules. The two tables below reflect the actual numbers of the SY PSUs granted in Fiscal 2020 and MY PSUs granted in Fiscal 2018 that would be eligible to vest, based on our performance during the relevant performance period for such awards, as certified by our CC shortly after the end of Fiscal 2020. The values of the estimated and actual SY PSUs and MY PSUs in the tables below were calculated by multiplying the applicable number of SY PSUs and MY PSUs held by each respective NEO and listed below, by the $250.48 closing price of our common stock on January 24, 2020. SY PSUs granted in Fiscal 2020 - Actual Achievement (versus Base Operating Performance) Estimated SY PSUs Granted in Value of Estimated SY PSUs Actual SY PSUs Granted Value of Actual SY PSUs Fiscal 2020 at Base Operating Granted in Fiscal 2020 at Base in Fiscal 2020 Granted in Fiscal 2020 Name Plan Performance (#) Operating Plan Performance ($) Eligible to Vest (#) Eligible to Vest ($) Jen-Hsun Huang 44,000 11,021,120 43,389 10,868,077 Colette M. Kress 12,800 3,206,144 12,622 3,161,559 Ajay K. Puri 13,100 3,281,288 12,918 3,235,701 Debora Shoquist 9,500 2,379,560 9,368 2,346,497 Timothy S. Teter 8,000 2,003,840 7,889 1,976,037 MY PSUs granted in Fiscal 2018 - Actual Achievement (versus Target Performance) Estimated MY PSUs Granted in Value of Estimated MY PSUs Actual MY PSUs Value of Actual MY PSUs Fiscal 2018 at Target Granted in Fiscal 2018 at Target Granted in Fiscal 2018 Granted in Fiscal 2018 Name Performance (#) Performance ($) Eligible to Vest (#) Eligible to Vest ($) Jen-Hsun Huang 33,500 8,391,080 50,250 12,586,620 Colette M. Kress 2,000 500,960 4,000 1,001,920 Ajay K. Puri 2,000 500,960 4,000 1,001,920 Debora Shoquist 1,500 375,720 3,000 751,440 Timothy S. Teter * - - - - * Mr. Teter joined NVIDIA in January of 2017 and did not receive PSUs until Fiscal 2019. The actual number of MY PSUs granted in Fiscal 2019 that will become eligible to vest will be determinable after January 31, 2021, the ending date of the three year measurement period for MY PSUs. The actual number of MY PSUs granted in Fiscal 2020 that will become eligible to vest will be determinable after January 30, 2022, the ending date of the three year measurement period for MY PSUs. 40 Pay Ratio In accordance with Item 402(u) of Regulation S-K, promulgated by the Dodd Frank Act, we determined the ratio of: (a) the annual total compensation of our CEO, to (b) the median of the annual total compensation of all our employees, except for our CEO, both calculated in accordance with the requirements of Item 402(c)(2)(x) of Regulation S-K. We determined our median employee for purposes of the pay ratio calculation for Fiscal 2018 by using a consistently applied compensation measure which aggregated, for each employee employed by us on the last business day of Fiscal 2018, or January 26, 2018: (i) target base salary as of January 26, 2018 (annualized for employees who were employed by us for less than the entire fiscal year), (ii) variable cash earned during Fiscal 2018, and (iii) aggregate full grant date fair value of equity awards granted during Fiscal 2018, calculated in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718 and assuming the probable outcome of the conditions at Base Operating Plan for performance-based awards. Compensation paid in foreign currencies was converted to U.S. dollars based on exchange rates in effect on January 26, 2018. After applying the methodology described above, we determined the identity of our median employee for Fiscal 2018. We concluded that because there have been no changes to our employee population or employee compensation arrangements since the end of Fiscal 2018 that would significantly impact our pay ratio disclosure for Fiscal 2020, we would use the same individual in our Fiscal 2020 pay ratio calculation. Our median employee's compensation for Fiscal 2020 was $178,944. Our CEO's compensation for Fiscal 2020 was $11,492,280. Therefore, our Fiscal 2020 CEO to median employee pay ratio was 64:1. This pay ratio represents our reasonable estimate calculated in a manner consistent with Item 402(u) of Regulation S-K and applicable guidance, which provide significant flexibility in how companies identify the median employee. Each company may use a different methodology and make different assumptions. As a result, and as explained by the SEC when it adopted these rules, in considering the pay ratio disclosure, stockholders should keep in mind that the rule was not designed to facilitate comparisons of pay ratios among different companies, even companies within the same industry, but rather to allow stockholders to better understand and assess each particular company's compensation practices and pay ratio disclosures. Neither the CC nor our management used our Fiscal 2020 CEO to median employee pay ratio in making compensation decisions. Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation For Fiscal 2020, the CC consisted of Messrs. Burgess, Coxe, Jones, and Seawell and Dr. Drell. No member of the CC is an officer or employee of NVIDIA, and none of our executive officers serve as a director or member of a compensation committee of any entity that has one or more executive officers serving as a member of our Board or CC. Compensation Committee Report The Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors oversees the compensation programs of NVIDIA on behalf of the Board of Directors. In fulfilling its oversight responsibilities, the Compensation Committee reviewed and discussed with management the Compensation Discussion and Analysis included in this proxy statement. In reliance on the review and discussions referred to above, the Compensation Committee recommended to the Board of Directors that the Compensation Discussion and Analysis be included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of NVIDIA for the year ended January 26, 2020 and in this proxy statement. Compensation Committee Robert K. Burgess Tench Coxe Persis S. Drell Harvey C. Jones A. Brooke Seawell 41 Proposal 3-Ratification of the Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm for Fiscal 2021 What am I voting on?Ratification of the selection of PwC as our independent registered public accounting firm for Fiscal 2021. Vote required: A majority of the shares present or represented by proxy. Effect of abstentions: Same as a vote AGAINST. Effect of brokernon-votes: None (because this is a routine proposal, there are no broker non-votes). The AC has selected PwC, which has audited our financial statements annually since 2004, to serve as our independent registered public accounting firm for Fiscal 2021. Our lead audit partner at PwC serves no more than five consecutive years in that role. Stockholder ratification of the AC's selection of PwC is not required by our Bylaws or any other governing documents or laws. As a matter of good corporate governance, we are submitting the selection of PwC to our stockholders for ratification. If our stockholders do not ratify the selection, the AC will reconsider whether or not to retain PwC. Even if the selection is ratified, the AC in its sole discretion may direct the appointment of a different independent registered public accounting firm at any time during the fiscal year if it determines that such a change would be in our best interests and those of our stockholders. The AC believes it is in the best interests of NVIDIA and our stockholders to retain PwC. We expect that a representative of PwC will attend the 2020 Meeting. The PwC representative will have an opportunity to make a statement at the 2020 Meeting if he or she so desires. The representative will also be available to respond to appropriate stockholder questions. Recommendation of the Board The Board recommends that you vote FORthe ratification of the selection of PwC as our independent registered accounting firm for our fiscal year ending January 31, 2021. 42 Fees Billed by the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm The following is a summary of fees billed by PwC for Fiscal 2020 and 2019 for audit, tax and other professional services during each fiscal year: Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Audit Fees (1) $ 5,028,120 $ 5,019,270 Audit-Related Fees - - Tax Fees (2) 208,062 403,816 All Other Fees (3) 4,500 4,500 Total Fees $ 5,240,682 $ 5,427,586 Audit fees include fees for the audit of our consolidated financial statements, the audit of our internal control over financial reporting, reviews of our quarterly financial statements and annual report, reviews of SEC registration statements and related consents, and fees related to statutory audits of some of our international entities. Tax fees consisted of fees for tax compliance and consultation services. All other fees consisted of fees for products or services other than those included above, including payment to PwC related to the use of an accounting regulatory database. All of the services provided for Fiscal 2020 and 2019 described above were pre-approved by the AC or the Chairperson of the AC through the authority granted to him by the AC, which is described below. Our AC determined that the rendering of services other than audit services by PwC was compatible with maintaining PwC's independence. Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures The AC has adopted policies and procedures for the pre-approval of all audit and permissible non-audit services rendered by our independent registered public accounting firm. The policy generally permits pre-approvals of specified permissible services in the defined categories of audit services, audit-related services and tax services up to specified amounts. Pre- approval may also be given as part of the AC's approval of the scope of the engagement of our independent registered public accounting firm or on an individual case-by-case basis before the independent registered public accounting firm is engaged to provide each service. In some cases the full AC provides pre-approval for up to a year related to a particular defined task or scope. In other cases, the AC has delegated power to Mr. McCaffery, the Chairperson of our AC, to pre-approve additional non-audit services if the need for the service was unanticipated and approval is required prior to the next scheduled meeting of the AC. Mr. McCaffery then communicates such pre-approval to the full AC at its next meeting. 43 Report of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors The material in this report is not "soliciting material," is not deemed "filed" with the SEC and is not to be incorporated by reference in any of our filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, whether made before or after the date hereof and irrespective of any general incorporation language in any such filing, except to the extent specifically incorporated by reference therein. The Audit Committee, or AC, oversees accounting, financial reporting, internal control over financial reporting, financial practices and audit activities of NVIDIA and its subsidiaries. The AC reviews the results and scope of the audit and other services provided by the independent registered public accounting firm and reviews financial statements and the accounting policies followed by NVIDIA prior to the issuance of the financial statements with both management and the independent registered public accounting firm. Management is responsible for the financial reporting process, the preparation of consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP, the system of internal control over financial reporting, and the procedures designed to facilitate compliance with accounting standards and applicable laws and regulations. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, or PwC, our independent registered public accounting firm for Fiscal 2020, was responsible for performing an independent audit of the consolidated financial statements and issuing a report on the consolidated financial statements and of the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting as of January 26, 2020. PwC's judgments as to the quality, not just the acceptability, of our accounting principles and such other matters are required to be disclosed to the AC under applicable standards. The AC oversees these processes. Also, the AC has ultimate authority and responsibility to select, evaluate and, when appropriate, terminate the independent registered public accounting firm. The AC approves audit fees and non-audit services provided by and fees paid to the independent registered public accounting firm. NVIDIA has an internal audit function that reports to the AC. This function is responsible for objectively reviewing and evaluating the adequacy, effectiveness and quality of our system of internal controls and the operating effectiveness of our business processes. The AC approves an annual internal audit plan and monitors the activities and performance of our internal audit function throughout the year to ensure the plan objectives are carried out and met. The AC members are not professional accountants or auditors, and their functions are not intended to duplicate or to certify the activities of management or the independent registered public accounting firm. The AC does not plan or conduct audits, determine that our financial statements are complete and accurate and in accordance with GAAP or assess our internal control over financial reporting. The AC relies, without additional independent verification, on the information provided by our management and on the representations made by management that the financial statements have been prepared with integrity and objectivity, and the opinion of PwC that such financial statements have been prepared in conformity with GAAP. In this context, the AC reviewed and discussed the audited consolidated financial statements for Fiscal 2020 with management and our internal control over financial reporting with management and PwC. Specifically, the AC discussed with PwC the matters required to be discussed by Statement on Auditing Standard No. 1301, Communications with Audit Committees,as adopted by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. We have received from PwC the written disclosures and letter required by the applicable requirements of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board regarding PwC's communications with the AC concerning independence. The AC also considered whether the provision of certain permitted non-audit services by PwC is compatible with PwC's independence and discussed PwC's independence with PwC. Based on the AC's review and discussions, the AC recommended to the Board of Directors that the audited consolidated financial statements be included in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of NVIDIA for the fiscal year ended January 26, 2020. AUDIT COMMITTEE Dawn Hudson Michael G. McCaffery Mark L. Perry Mark A. Stevens 44 Proposal 4-Approval of an Amendment and Restatement of our Amended and Restated 2007 Equity Incentive Plan What am I voting on?Approval of an amendment and restatement of our 2007 Plan. Vote required: A majority of the shares present or represented by proxy. Effect of abstentions: Same as a vote AGAINST. Effect of broker non-votes:None. For purposes of this Proposal 4, the term "Proposed 2007 Plan" refers to an amendment and restatement of our 2007 Plan. Our CC approved the Proposed 2007 Plan in April 2020, subject to stockholder approval, which we are requesting at the 2020 Meeting. Summary of Changes The Proposed 2007 Plan contains the following material changes from the 2007 Plan: Increased Shares Authorized for Issuance. An increase of 14,800,000 shares, for an aggregate maximum number of shares of our common stock authorized for issuance under the Proposed 2007 Plan of 244,367,766 shares, subject to adjustment for certain changes in our capitalization.

An increase of 14,800,000 shares, for an aggregate maximum number of shares of our common stock authorized for issuance under the Proposed 2007 Plan of 244,367,766 shares, subject to adjustment for certain changes in our capitalization. Minimum Vesting Requirements. The 2007 Plan provides that all stock awards granted under the 2007 Plan may not vest until at least 12 months following the date of grant, with an exception for up to 5% of the 2007 Plan share reserve. Under the Proposed 2007 Plan, this provision has been eliminated.

The 2007 Plan provides that all stock awards granted under the 2007 Plan may not vest until at least 12 months following the date of grant, with an exception for up to 5% of the 2007 Plan share reserve. Under the Proposed 2007 Plan, this provision has been eliminated. Restrictions on Dividends. The Proposed 2007 Plan provides that (i) no dividends or dividend equivalents may be paid with respect to any shares of our common stock subject to an award before the date such shares have vested, (ii) any dividends or dividend equivalents that are credited with respect to any such shares will be subject to all of the terms and conditions applicable to such shares under the terms of the applicable award agreement (including any vesting conditions), and (iii) any dividends or dividend equivalents that are credited with respect to any such shares will be forfeited to us on the date such shares are forfeited to or repurchased by us due to a failure to vest. The 2007 Plan does not include such a provision with respect to all awards.

The Proposed 2007 Plan provides that (i) no dividends or dividend equivalents may be paid with respect to any shares of our common stock subject to an award before the date such shares have vested, (ii) any dividends or dividend equivalents that are credited with respect to any such shares will be subject to all of the terms and conditions applicable to such shares under the terms of the applicable award agreement (including any vesting conditions), and (iii) any dividends or dividend equivalents that are credited with respect to any such shares will be forfeited to us on the date such shares are forfeited to or repurchased by us due to a failure to vest. The 2007 Plan does not include such a provision with respect to all awards. Termination Date. The 2007 Plan is scheduled to terminate on March 21, 2022. Under the Proposed 2007 Plan, this termination date has been extended to April 26, 2030. Purpose of the Proposed 2007 Plan and Effect of Stockholder Approval Competition for talent in our industry and in Silicon Valley is more intense than ever, and equity is a key component of our recruitment and retention efforts. If the Proposed 2007 Plan is approved by our stockholders, we will utilize the Proposed 2007 Plan to award equity and performance incentives, at levels determined appropriate by our CC, to secure and retain our employees, consultants, and directors, and to align their interests with those of our stockholders. If approved, the Proposed 2007 Plan will become effective upon the date of the 2020 Meeting. If not approved, the Proposed 2007 Plan will not become effective and our 2007 Plan will continue in its current form. Recommendation of the Board The Board recommends that you vote FOR the approval of the Proposed 2007 Plan. 45 Overhang The following table provides additional information regarding our 2007 Plan: As of April 13, 2020 (Record Date) Total Shares Subject to Outstanding Stock Options 3,436,319 Weighted-Average Exercise Price of Outstanding Stock Options $14.33 Weighted-Average Remaining Term of Outstanding Stock Options 2.23 Total Shares Subject to Outstanding Full Value Awards (1) 11,485,933 Total Shares Available for Grant under the 2007 Plan (2) 28,026,017 Total Shares Available for Grant under Other Equity Plans (3) - Total Common Stock Outstanding 615,135,104 Closing Price of Common Stock as Reported on Nasdaq Global Select Market $269.85 Includes 236,075 shares issuable pursuant to PSUs granted in March 2020 representing achievement of performance goals at Base Operating Plan (or Target for MY PSUs). The maximum number of shares that would be issuable pursuant to PSUs granted in March 2020 if all performance goals are achieved at Stretch Operating Plan (or Stretch for MY PSUs) is 443,104 shares. All other outstanding PSUs are counted at the maximum number of shares that may become eligible to vest upon achievement of performance goals at Stretch Operating Plan (or Stretch for MY PSUs). Total available for grant under the 2007 Plan would be 27,818,988 shares if we were to assume that all PSUs granted in March 2020 will be earned at the maximum number of shares that may become eligible to vest upon achievement of performance goals at Stretch Operating Plan (or Stretch for MY PSUs). Does not include our 2012 ESPP. Fiscal 2020 Burn Rate Detail The following table provides additional information regarding our 2007 Plan activity and outstanding common stock for Fiscal 2020: Fiscal 2020 Stock Options Granted - Full Value Awards Granted (1) 7,088,917 Stock Options Cancelled - Full Value Awards Cancelled 813,361 Weighted-Average Common Stock Outstanding 609,634,406 For purposes of calculating this amount, PSUs are counted at the maximum number of shares that may become eligible to vest upon achievement of performance goals at Stretch Operating Plan (or Stretch for MY PSUs). 3-Year Historical Burn Rate The following table provides information regarding our burn rate for the last 3 fiscal years: Fiscal 2018 Fiscal 2019 Fiscal 2020 Gross Burn Rate (1) 1.06% 0.73% 1.16% Adjusted Gross Burn Rate(1) (2) 2.12% 1.46% 2.33% Full Value Awards Granted 6,368,234 4,430,713 7,088,917 Weighted-Average Common Stock Outstanding 599,467,917 607,716,151 609,634,406 Calculated as: shares subject to options and Full Value Awards granted as a percentage of weighted-average common shares outstanding for each fiscal year. PSUs are counted in the year of grant at the maximum number of shares that may become eligible to vest. For purposes of this calculation, shares subject to Full Value Awards granted are increased by a 2x volatility multiplier. Description of the Proposed 2007 Plan The material features of the Proposed 2007 Plan are outlined below. The following description is a summary only and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of the Proposed 2007 Plan, which is appended to this proxy statement as Appendix A and which we encourage stockholders to read in its entirety. 46 Purpose.The Proposed 2007 Plan is designed to provide incentives for our employees, directors, and consultants to exert maximum efforts for our success, and to give them an opportunity to benefit from increases in the value of our common stock. Types of Awards.The Proposed 2007 Plan provides for the grant of incentive stock options, nonstatutory stock options, restricted stock awards, restricted stock unit awards, stock appreciation rights, other stock awards, and performance awards that may be settled in cash, stock, or other property. Share Reserve.Subject to adjustment for certain changes in our capitalization, the aggregate maximum number of shares of our common stock authorized for issuance under the Proposed 2007 Plan is 244,367,766 shares, which includes 14,800,000 newly requested shares. The following shares will not remain available for subsequent issuance under the Proposed 2007 Plan: (i) shares subject to a Proposed 2007 Plan award which are withheld by us or tendered by a participant to satisfy the exercise or purchase price of, or tax withholding obligations in connection with, the award; and (ii) shares repurchased by us on the open market with the proceeds of the exercise or purchase price of a Proposed 2007 Plan award. Shares subject to a Proposed 2007 Plan award that (i) expires or otherwise terminates without being exercised in full; (ii) are forfeited to or repurchased by us; and (iii) are not issued because the award is settled in cash; will remain available for subsequent issuance under the Proposed 2007 Plan Eligibility.All of our (including our affiliates') approximately 14,226 employees, 11 non-employee directors and 4,160 consultants as of April 13, 2020 are eligible to participate and may receive all awards other than incentive stock options, which may be granted only to our employees and those of our affiliates. AnnualPer-ParticipantLimits.Subject to adjustment for certain changes in our capitalization, no participant will be eligible to be granted during any fiscal year more than: (i) 2,000,000 shares of our common stock subject to stock options, stock appreciation rights, and other stock awards whose value is determined by reference to an increase over an exercise or strike price of at least 100% of the fair market value of our common stock on the grant date; (ii) 2,000,000 shares of our common stock under performance stock awards; and (iii) $6,000,000 of performance cash awards. If a performance stock award is in the form of a stock option or could be paid out in cash, it will count only against the performance stock award limit. Administration.The Proposed 2007 Plan is administered by our Board, which has delegated concurrent authority to the CC, but may revest in itself some or all of the delegated power. Each of the Board and the CC is considered to be a Plan Administrator for purposes of this Proposal 4. Subject to the terms of the Proposed 2007 Plan and the limitations set forth below, the Plan Administrator may determine the recipients, numbers and types of awards to be granted, the exercise or purchase price of awards, and other terms and conditions of awards, including the period of their exercisability and vesting, and the fair market value applicable to a stock award. The Plan Administrator may also delegate to one or more officers the authority to designate non-officer employees to be recipients of certain stock awards and the number of shares subject to such stock awards. Under any such delegation, the Plan Administrator will specify the total number of shares that may be subject to the stock awards granted by such officer. Vesting Acceleration Only in Limited Circumstances.The Plan Administrator may accelerate the vesting or exercisability of any award only in the event of a participant's death or disability or in the event of a corporate transaction or change in control (as defined in the Proposed 2007 Plan and described below). Repricing; Cancellation andRe-Grantof Stock Awards.The Plan Administrator does not have the authority to (i) reprice any outstanding stock option or stock appreciation right by reducing its exercise or strike price or (ii) cancel any such award that has an exercise or strike price greater than the current fair market value of our common stock in exchange for cash or other stock awards, without obtaining the approval of our stockholders within 12 months prior to the repricing or cancellation and re-grant event. Dividends and Dividend Equivalents.The Proposed 2007 Plan provides that dividends or dividend equivalents may be paid or credited with respect to any shares of our common stock subject to an award, as determined by the Plan Administrator and contained in the applicable award agreement; provided, however, that (i) no dividends or dividend equivalents may be paid with respect to any such shares before the date such shares have vested, (ii) any dividends or dividend equivalents that are credited with respect to any such shares will be subject to all of the terms and conditions applicable to such shares under the terms of the applicable award agreement (including any vesting conditions), and (iii) any dividends or dividend 47 equivalents that are credited with respect to any such shares will be forfeited to us on the date such shares are forfeited to or repurchased by us due to a failure to vest. Section 162(m) Transition Relief for Performance-Based Compensation. Certain provisions in the Proposed 2007 Plan refer to the"performance-basedcompensation" exception under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, or Section 162 (m). Pursuant to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, this exception was repealed for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017. However, an award may still be eligible for this exception if, among other requirements, it is intended to qualify, and is eligible to qualify, as Section 162(m) performance-based compensation pursuant to the transition relief provided by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for remuneration provided pursuant to a written binding contract which was in effect on November 2, 2017 and which was not modified in any material respect on or after such date, or Section 162(m) Transition Relief. Accordingly, the provisions in the Proposed 2007 Plan which refer to the Section 162(m) performance-based compensation exception will only apply to any award that is intended to qualify, and is eligible to qualify, as Section 162(m) performance- based compensation pursuant to the Section 162(m) Transition Relief and, therefore, such provisions are not applicable to any other awards granted under the Proposed 2007 Plan. However, even if an award is intended to qualify as Section 162 performance-based compensation, no assurance can be given that the award will in fact qualify for the Section 162(m) Transition Relief or the Section 162(m) performance-based compensation exception. Stock Options.The Proposed 2007 Plan permits the grant of stock options that qualify as incentive stock options, or ISOs, and nonstatutory stock options, or NSOs. The exercise price of stock options may not be less than 100% of the fair market value of the underlying common stock on the date of grant and, in some cases (see Limitations on Incentive Stock Optionsbelow), may not be less than 110% of such fair market value. The term of stock options may not exceed ten years and, in some cases (see Limitations on Incentive Stock Optionsbelow), may not exceed five years. Except as otherwise provided in a participant's stock option agreement or other agreement with us, (i) if a participant's service relationship with us or any of our affiliates (referred to in this Proposal 4 as "continuous service") terminates (other than for cause or upon the participant's death or disability), the participant may exercise any vested stock options for up to 90 days following such termination; (ii) if a participant's continuous service is terminated for cause, then upon such date all vested and unvested stock options of the participant will terminate and the participant will be prohibited from exercising any stock option; and (iii) if a participant's continuous service terminates due to the participant's death (or the participant dies within a specified period, if any, following termination of continuous service) or the participant's disability, the participant or his or her beneficiary, as applicable, may exercise any vested stock options for up to 18 months following the participant's death and for up to 12 months following the participant's termination due to disability. The term of a stock option may be extended if exercise of the stock option following a participant's termination of continuous service is prohibited by applicable securities laws or would subject the participant to short-swing liability under the Exchange Act. In no event may a stock option be exercised after its original expiration date. Acceptable forms of consideration for the purchase of our common stock pursuant to the exercise of a stock option will be determined by the Plan Administrator and may include: (i) cash, check, bank draft, money order or electronic funds transfer; payment pursuant to a program developed under Regulation T as promulgated by the Federal Reserve Board; (iii) a net exercise feature (for NSOs only); or (iv) other legal consideration approved by the Plan Administrator. Stock options may vest and become exercisable in accordance with a vesting schedule to be determined by the Plan Administrator. In the event that a participant's continuous service terminates due to his or her death, the participant's outstanding stock options will become fully vested and exercisable. Generally, a participant may not transfer a stock option other than by will or the laws of descent and distribution or pursuant to a domestic relations order or an official marital settlement agreement. However, to the extent permitted by the Plan Administrator, a participant may designate a beneficiary who may exercise the stock option following the participant's death. Limitations on Incentive Stock Options.The aggregate fair market value, determined at the time of grant, of shares of our common stock with respect to ISOs that are exercisable for the first time by a participant during any calendar year under all of our stock plans may not exceed $100,000. The stock options or portions of stock options that exceed this limit or otherwise fail to qualify as ISOs are treated as NSOs. No ISO may be granted to any person who, at the time of grant, owns or is deemed to own stock possessing more than 10% of our total combined voting power or that of any affiliate unless the following conditions are satisfied: 48 the exercise price of the ISO must be at least 110% of the fair market value of the common stock subject to the ISO on the date of grant; and

the term of the ISO must not exceed five years from the date of grant. Subject to adjustment for certain changes in our capitalization, the aggregate maximum number of shares of our common stock that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of ISOs granted under the Proposed 2007 Plan (including ISOs granted under our prior plans) is 250,000,000 shares. Restricted Stock Awards.Restricted stock awards may be granted in consideration for: (i) cash, check, bank draft, money order or electronic funds transfer; (ii) the participant's services performed for us or an affiliate of ours; or (iii) any other form of legal consideration acceptable to the Plan Administrator. Shares of our common stock acquired under a restricted stock award may be forfeited to us in accordance with a vesting schedule to be determined by the Plan Administrator, provided that if a participant's continuous service terminates due to his or her death, the participant's outstanding restricted stock awards will become fully vested. Rights to acquire shares of our common stock under a restricted stock award may be transferred only pursuant to the restricted stock award agreement. If a participant's continuous service terminates, any of the participant's unvested restricted stock awards may be forfeited to or repurchased by us in accordance with the applicable restricted stock award agreement. Restricted Stock Unit Awards.The consideration to be paid, if any, by a participant for restricted stock unit awards granted under the Proposed 2007 Plan may be made in any form of legal consideration acceptable to the Plan Administrator. Restricted stock unit awards may be settled by delivery of our common stock, cash, or any other form of consideration determined by the Plan Administrator and set forth in the restricted stock unit award agreement. Restricted stock unit awards may be subject to a vesting schedule as determined by the Plan Administrator, provided that if a participant's continuous service terminates due to his or her death, the participant's outstanding restricted stock unit awards will become fully vested. Except as otherwise provided in the applicable restricted stock unit award agreement, unvested restricted stock units will be forfeited upon a participant's termination of continuous service. Stock Appreciation Rights.Each stock appreciation right is denominated in common stock share equivalents. The associated strike price will be determined by the Plan Administrator but will be no less than 100% of the fair market value of the underlying common stock at the time of grant. The Plan Administrator may also impose restrictions upon the vesting of stock appreciation rights. In the event that a participant's continuous service terminates due to his or her death, the participant's outstanding stock appreciation rights will become fully vested and exercisable. The appreciation distribution for stock appreciation rights may be paid in our common stock, cash, or any other form of consideration approved by the Plan Administrator and set forth in the stock appreciation right agreement. The term of stock appreciation rights may not exceed ten years. Stock appreciation rights will be subject to the same conditions upon termination of continuous service and restrictions on transfer as stock options. Performance Awards.We may grant performance stock and cash awards, including Section 162(m) "performance-based compensation". However, to qualify as Section 162(m) performance-based compensation, among other requirements, such awards must be eligible to qualify for the Section 162(m) Transition Relief (as described in Section 162(m) Transition Relief forPerformance-BasedCompensationabove). A performance stock award and a performance cash award is payable (for performance stock awards, including that may be granted, vest, or be exercised) contingent upon the achievement of specified performance goals during a specified performance period, and may also require completion of a specified period of continuous service. The length of any performance period, the performance goals to be achieved, and the measure of whether and to what degree such performance goals have been attained will be determined by the CC, except that the Plan Administrator also may make any such determinations to the extent that the award is not intended to qualify as Section 162(m) performance-based compensation. The Plan Administrator may specify the form of payment of performance cash awards, or may provide for a participant to have the option for his or her performance cash award, or such portion thereof as the Plan Administrator may specify, to be paid in whole or in part in cash or other property. In addition, to the extent permitted by applicable law and the applicable award agreement, the Plan Administrator may determine that cash may be used in payment of performance stock awards, or that common stock authorized under the Proposed 2007 Plan may be used in payment of performance cash awards. If a participant's continuous service terminates due to his or her death, the participant's outstanding performance stock awards will be deemed to have been earned at the target level of performance, and become fully vested and issued. For any performance award intended to qualify as Section 162(m) performance-based compensation, (i) the CC will set a performance period over which the attainment of one or more performance goals will be measured, (ii) no later than the 49 earlier of the 90th day of a performance period and the date on which 25% of the performance period has elapsed, and at a time when the achievement of the performance goals remains substantially uncertain, the CC will establish the performance goals based upon one or more performance criteria enumerated in the Proposed 2007 Plan and described below, (iii) as soon as administratively practicable following the end of the performance period, the CC will certify in writing whether the performance goals have been satisfied, and (iv) the CC may reduce or eliminate the compensation or economic benefit due upon the attainment of the applicable performance goals as the CC may determine. However, to qualify as Section 162(m) performance-based compensation, among other requirements, any such award must be eligible to qualify for the Section 162(m) Transition Relief (as described inSection 162(m) Transition Relief for Performance-Based Compensation above). Performance goals under the Proposed 2007 Plan will be based on any one or more of the following performance criteria: earnings, including any of the following: gross profit, operating income, income before income tax, net income, and earnings per share, in each case with any one of or combination of the following exclusions or inclusions: (a) interest income, (b) interest expense, (c) other income that is categorized as non-operating income, (d) other expense that is categorized as non- operating expense, (e) income tax, (f) depreciation, and

(g) amortization;

non-operating income, (d) other expense that is categorized as non- operating expense, (e) income tax, (f) depreciation, and (g) amortization; total stockholder return;

return on equity or average stockholder's equity;

return on assets, investment, or capital employed;

stock price;

gross profit margin;

operating income margin;

cash flow from operating activities (including cash flow from operating activities per share);

free cash flow (including free cash flow per share);

change in cash and cash equivalents (or cash flow) (including change in cash and cash equivalents per share (or cash flow per share));

sales or revenue targets; increases in revenue or product revenue;

expenses and cost reduction goals;

improvement in or attainment of expense levels;

improvement in or attainment of working capital levels;

economic value added (or an equivalent metric);

market share;

share price performance;

debt reduction;

implementation or completion of projects or processes;

customer satisfaction;

stockholders' equity;

capital expenditures;

debt levels;

workforce diversity;

growth of net income or operating income;

employee retention;

quality measures; and

to the extent that an award is not intended to qualify as Section 162(m) performance-based compensation, other measures of performance selected by the Plan Administrator. 50 Performance goals may be based on a company-wide basis, with respect to one or more business units, divisions, affiliates or business segments, and in either absolute terms or relative to the performance of one or more comparable companies or the performance of one or more relevant indices. The CC (or, to the extent that an award is not intended to qualify as Section 162(m) performance-based compensation, the Plan Administrator) will be authorized to adjust the method of calculating performance goal achievement for a performance period as follows, provided that any such adjustments must be objectively determinable to the extent that the award is intended to qualify as Section 162(m) performance-based compensation: to exclude the effects of stock-based compensation (including any modification charges);

stock-based compensation (including any modification charges); to exclude the portion of any legal settlement assigned as past infringement (i.e. the fair value associated with the portion of settlement that is non-recurring);

non-recurring); to exclude restructuring charges (including any costs associated with a reduction in force and/or shutting down of business operations, such as severance compensation and benefits and the cost to shut down operating sites/offices);

to exclude amortization expenses associated with intangible assets obtained through a business combination (acquisition or asset purchase);

to exclude other costs incurred in connection with acquisitions or divestitures (including potential acquisitions or divestitures) that are required to be expensed under GAAP (including any direct acquisition costs that are not associated with providing ongoing future benefit to the combined company and certain compensation costs associated with an acquisition, such as one-time compensation charges, longer-term retention incentives, and associated payroll tax charges);

one-time compensation charges, longer-term retention incentives, and associated payroll tax charges); to exclude any exchange rate effects;

to exclude the effects of changes to GAAP;

to exclude the effects of any statutory adjustments to corporate tax rates or changes in tax legislation;

to exclude the portion of tax related settlements;

to exclude the effects of any items of an unusual nature or of infrequency of occurrence; to exclude the dilutive effects of acquisitions or joint ventures;

to exclude the effect of any change in the outstanding shares of our common stock by reason of any stock dividend or split, stock repurchase, reorganization, recapitalization, merger, consolidation, spin-off, combination or exchange of shares or other similar corporate change, or any distributions to common stockholders other than regular cash dividends;

spin-off, combination or exchange of shares or other similar corporate change, or any distributions to common stockholders other than regular cash dividends; to exclude the effects of the award of bonuses under our bonus plans;

to exclude any impairment of long-lived assets including goodwill, investments in non-affiliated entities and intangible asset impairment charges that are required to be recorded under GAAP;

long-lived assets including goodwill, investments in non-affiliated entities and intangible asset impairment charges that are required to be recorded under GAAP; to exclude other events that are significant but not related to ongoing business operations, such as large charitable donations;

to assume that any business divested by us achieved performance objectives at targeted levels during the balance of a performance period following such divestiture;

to include non-operational credits (i.e., situations when directly related amounts have not been previously charged to our results of operations); and

non-operational credits (i.e., situations when directly related amounts have not been previously charged to our results of operations); and to the extent that an award is not intended to qualify as Section 162(m) performance-based compensation, to make any other adjustments selected by the Plan Administrator. Other Stock Awards.Other forms of stock awards valued in whole or in part with reference to our common stock may be granted. Subject to the terms of the Proposed 2007 Plan and the limitations set forth above (including the limitations described in Vesting Acceleration Only in Limited Circumstancesabove), the Plan Administrator will have sole and complete authority to determine the persons to whom and the times at which such other stock awards will be granted, the number of shares of our common stock to be granted and all other conditions of such other stock awards. In the event that a participant's continuous service terminates due to his or her death, then any such other stock awards held by the participant will become fully vested. Clawback Policy.Granted awards will be subject to recoupment in accordance with any clawback policy that we are required to adopt pursuant to the listing standards of any national securities exchange or association on which our securities are listed or as is otherwise required by the Dodd Frank Act or other applicable law. In addition, the Plan Administrator may impose other clawback, recovery, or recoupment provisions in an award agreement as the Plan Administrator determines necessary or appropriate, including a reacquisition right in respect of previously acquired shares of our common stock or other cash or property upon the occurrence of cause. Changes in Capitalization.In the event of certain capitalization adjustments, the Plan Administrator will proportionately adjust: (i) the class(es) and maximum number of securities subject to the Proposed 2007 Plan; (ii) the class(es) and maximum number of securities that may be issued pursuant to the exercise of ISOs; (iii) the class(es) and maximum number of securities that may be awarded to any person pursuant to the annual per-participant limits under the Proposed 2007 Plan; and (iv) the class(es) and number of securities and price per share of stock subject to outstanding stock awards. 51 Corporate Transaction; Change in Control.Except as otherwise stated in a stock award agreement, in the event of a corporate transaction or a change in control (as defined in the Proposed 2007 Plan and described below), outstanding stock awards under the Proposed 2007 Plan may be assumed, continued, or substituted by the surviving or acquiring corporation (or its parent company). Except as otherwise stated in a stock award agreement, if the surviving or acquiring corporation (or its parent company) does not assume, continue, or substitute such stock awards, then (i) contingent upon the effectiveness of the corporate transaction or change in control, any such stock awards that are held by participants whose continuous service has not terminated prior to the effective time of the corporate transaction or change in control will become fully vested and exercisable, and such stock awards will be terminated if not exercised prior to the effective time of the corporate transaction or change in control and any reacquisition or repurchase rights held by us with respect to such stock awards will lapse, and (ii) all other stock awards will be terminated if not exercised prior to the effective time of the corporate transaction or change in control, provided that any reacquisition or repurchase rights held by us with respect to such stock awards may continue to be exercised. For purposes of the Proposed 2007 Plan, a corporate transaction will be deemed to occur in the event of the consummation of: (i) a sale or other disposition of all or substantially all of our consolidated assets or of at least 50% of our outstanding securities, in the case of awards granted on or after the date of the 2012 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and at least 90% of our outstanding securities, in the case of awards granted prior to the date of the 2012 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; or (ii) a merger, consolidation, or similar transaction following which (A) we are not the surviving corporation, or (B) we are the surviving corporation but the shares of our common stock outstanding immediately prior to such transaction are converted or exchanged into other property by virtue of the transaction. For purposes of the Proposed 2007 Plan, a change in control will be deemed to occur in the event: (i) a person, entity or group acquires, directly or indirectly, securities of NVIDIA representing more than 50% of the combined voting power of our then outstanding securities, other than by virtue of a merger, consolidation, or similar transaction; (ii) there is consummated a merger, consolidation, or similar transaction and, immediately after the consummation of such transaction, our stockholders immediately prior thereto do not own, directly or indirectly, more than 50% of the combined outstanding voting power of the surviving entity or the parent of the surviving entity in substantially the same proportions as their ownership of our outstanding voting securities immediately prior to such transaction; (iii) there is consummated a sale or other disposition of all or substantially all of our consolidated assets, other than a sale or other disposition to an entity in which more than 50% of the entity's combined voting power is owned by our stockholders in substantially the same proportions as their ownership of our outstanding voting securities immediately prior to such sale or other disposition; or (iv) a majority of our Board becomes comprised of individuals whose nomination, appointment, or election was not approved by a majority of the Board members or their approved successors. Plan Amendments and Termination.The Plan Administrator will have the authority to amend or terminate the Proposed 2007 Plan at any time. However, except as otherwise provided in the Proposed 2007 Plan, no such amendment or termination may materially impair any rights under awards already granted to a participant unless agreed to by the affected participant. We will obtain stockholder approval of any amendment to the Proposed 2007 Plan as required by applicable law and listing requirements. Unless sooner terminated, the Proposed 2007 Plan will automatically terminate on April 26, 2030. U.S. Federal Income Tax Consequences The following is a summary of the principal United States federal income taxation consequences to participants and us with respect to participation in the Proposed 2007 Plan. This summary is not intended to be exhaustive, and does not discuss the income tax laws of any local, state or foreign jurisdiction in which a participant may reside. The information is based upon current federal income tax rules and therefore is subject to change when those rules change. Each participant should consult the participant's tax adviser regarding the tax consequences of the grant or exercise of an award or the disposition of stock acquired the Proposed 2007 Plan. The Proposed 2007 Plan is not qualified under the provisions of Section 401(a) of the Internal Revenue Code and is not subject to any of the provisions of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. Our ability to realize the benefit of any tax deductions described below depends on our generation of taxable income as well as the requirement of reasonableness, the provisions of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code and the satisfaction of our tax reporting obligations. Nonstatutory Stock Options.Generally, there is no taxation upon the grant of an NSO if the stock option is granted with an exercise price equal to the fair market value of the underlying stock on the grant date. On exercise, a participant will recognize ordinary income equal to the excess, if any, of the fair market value on the date of exercise of the stock option over the exercise price. If the participant is employed by us or one of our affiliates, that income will be subject to withholding taxes. The participant's tax basis in those shares will be equal to their fair market value on the date of exercise of the stock option, and the participant's capital gain holding period for those shares will begin on that date. 52 Subject to the requirement of reasonableness, the provisions of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code and the satisfaction of a tax reporting obligation, we will generally be entitled to a tax deduction equal to the taxable ordinary income realized by the participant. Incentive Stock Options.The Proposed 2007 Plan provides for the grant of stock options that are intended to qualify as "incentive stock options," as defined in Section 422 of the Internal Revenue Code. Under the Internal Revenue Code, a participant generally is not subject to ordinary income tax upon the grant or exercise of an ISO. If the participant holds a share received on exercise of an ISO for more than two years from the date the stock option was granted and more than one year from the date the stock option was exercised, which is referred to as the required holding period, the difference, if any, between the amount realized on a sale or other taxable disposition of that share and the holder's tax basis in that share will be long-term capital gain or loss. If, however, a participant disposes of a share acquired on exercise of an ISO before the end of the required holding period, which is referred to as a disqualifying disposition, the participant generally will recognize ordinary income in the year of the disqualifying disposition equal to the excess, if any, of the fair market value of the share on the date the ISO was exercised over the exercise price. However, if the sales proceeds are less than the fair market value of the share on the date of exercise of the stock option, the amount of ordinary income recognized by the participant will not exceed the gain, if any, realized on the sale. If the amount realized on a disqualifying disposition exceeds the fair market value of the share on the date of exercise of the stock option, that excess will be short-term or long-term capital gain, depending on whether the holding period for the share exceeds one year. For purposes of the alternative minimum tax, the amount by which the fair market value of a share of stock acquired on exercise of an ISO exceeds the exercise price of that stock option generally will be an adjustment included in the participant's alternative minimum taxable income for the year in which the stock option is exercised. If, however, there is a disqualifying disposition of the share in the year in which the stock option is exercised, there will be no adjustment for alternative minimum tax purposes with respect to that share. In computing alternative minimum taxable income, the tax basis of a share acquired on exercise of an ISO is increased by the amount of the adjustment taken into account with respect to that share for alternative minimum tax purposes in the year the stock option is exercised. We are not allowed an income tax deduction with respect to the grant or exercise of an ISO or the disposition of a share acquired on exercise of an ISO after the required holding period. If there is a disqualifying disposition of a share, however, we are allowed a deduction in an amount equal to the ordinary income includible in income by the participant, subject to Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code and provided that amount constitutes an ordinary and necessary business expense for us and is reasonable in amount, and either the employee includes that amount in income or we timely satisfy our reporting requirements with respect to that amount. Restricted Stock Awards.Generally, the recipient of a restricted stock award will recognize ordinary income at the time the stock is received equal to the excess, if any, of the fair market value of the stock received over any amount paid by the recipient in exchange for the stock. If, however, the stock is not vested when it is received (for example, if the employee is required to work for a period of time in order to have the right to sell the stock), the recipient generally will not recognize income until the stock becomes vested, at which time the recipient will recognize ordinary income equal to the excess, if any, of the fair market value of the stock on the date it becomes vested over any amount paid by the recipient in exchange for the stock. A recipient may, however, file an election with the Internal Revenue Service, within 30 days following his or her receipt of the stock award, to recognize ordinary income, as of the date the recipient receives the award, equal to the excess, if any, of the fair market value of the stock on the date the award is granted over any amount paid by the recipient for the stock. The recipient's basis for the determination of gain or loss upon the subsequent disposition of shares acquired from stock awards will be the amount paid for such shares plus any ordinary income recognized either when the stock is received or when the stock becomes vested. Subject to the requirement of reasonableness, the provisions of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code and the satisfaction of a tax reporting obligation, we will generally be entitled to a tax deduction equal to the taxable ordinary income realized by the recipient of the stock award. Restricted Stock Unit Awards.Generally, the recipient of a restricted stock unit award structured to conform to the requirements of Section 409A of the Internal Revenue Code or an exception to Section 409A of the Internal Revenue Code will recognize ordinary income at the time the stock is delivered equal to the excess, if any, of the fair market value of the shares of our common stock received over any amount paid by the recipient in exchange for the shares of our common stock. To conform to the requirements of Section 409A of the Internal Revenue Code, the shares of our common stock 53 subject to a restricted stock unit award may generally only be delivered upon one of the following events: a fixed calendar date (or dates), separation from service, death, disability or a change in control. If delivery occurs on another date, unless the restricted stock unit award otherwise complies with or qualifies for an exception to the requirements of Section 409A of the Internal Revenue Code, in addition to the tax treatment described above, the recipient will owe an additional 20% federal tax and interest on any taxes owed. The recipient's basis for the determination of gain or loss upon the subsequent disposition of shares acquired from a restricted stock unit award will be the amount paid for such shares plus any ordinary income recognized when the stock is delivered. Subject to the requirement of reasonableness, the provisions of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code and the satisfaction of a tax reporting obligation, we will generally be entitled to a tax deduction equal to the taxable ordinary income realized by the recipient of the stock award. Stock Appreciation Rights.We may grant stock appreciation rights separate from any other award or in tandem with other awards. Where the stock appreciation rights are granted with a strike price equal to the fair market value of the underlying stock on the grant date, the recipient will recognize ordinary income equal to the fair market value of the stock or cash received upon such exercise. Subject to the requirement of reasonableness, the provisions of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, and the satisfaction of a tax reporting obligation, we will generally be entitled to a tax deduction equal to the taxable ordinary income realized by the recipient of the stock appreciation right. Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code.Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code disallows a deduction to any publicly held corporation and its affiliates for certain compensation paid to "covered employees" in a taxable year to the extent that compensation to a covered employee exceeds $1 million. Prior to the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, compensation that qualified as "performance-based compensation" under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code was not subject to this deduction limitation. Pursuant to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, this exception for "performance-based compensation" under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code was repealed with respect to taxable years beginning after December 31, 2017, except that certain transition relief is provided by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for remuneration provided pursuant to a written binding contract which was in effect on November 2, 2017 and which was not modified in any material respect on or after such date. As a result, compensation paid to any of our "covered employees" in excess of $1 million per taxable year generally will not be deductible unless, among other requirements, it is intended to qualify, and is eligible to qualify, as "performance-based compensation" under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code pursuant to the transition relief provided by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Because of certain ambiguities and uncertainties as to the application and interpretation of Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code, as well as other factors beyond the control of the CC, no assurance can be given that any award granted under the Proposed 2007 Plan will be eligible for such transition relief and, therefore, eligible for the "performance-based compensation" exception under Section 162(m) of the Internal Revenue Code. 54 New Plan Benefits Awards under the Proposed 2007 Plan are discretionary and are not subject to set benefits or amounts under the terms of the Proposed 2007 Plan. However, our Board's current policy establishes the number of shares subject to initial and annual stock awards that will be granted to our non-employee directors under the Proposed 2007 Plan. The Board's current policy with respect to stock awards granted to our non-employee directors is described under Director Compensationabove. Proposed 2007 Plan Name and Position Jen-Hsun Huang (1) President and CEO Colette M. Kress (1) Executive Vice President and CFO Ajay K. Puri (1) Executive Vice President, Worldwide Field Operations Debora Shoquist (1) Executive Vice President, Operations Timothy S. Teter (1) Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary All Current Executive Officers as a Group (1) All Current Non-Executive Directors as a Group (2) (3) All Current and Former Employees as a Group (including all current non- executive officers) (1) Number of Shares Subject to Dollar Value Stock Awards * * * * * * * * * * * * $2,250,000 * * * The amounts allocable under the Proposed 2007 Plan to our executive officers and other employees are not determinable because the Proposed 2007 Plan does not provide for set benefits or amounts with respect to awards granted under the Proposed 2007 Plan, and we have not approved any awards that are conditioned on stockholder approval of this Proposal 4. On the first trading day following the 2020 Meeting, each of our current non-employee directors (other than Mr. Gaither) will be granted an RSU award covering shares of our common stock with an approximate value of $225,000, consistent with the Board's current policy as described under Director Compensation above. The number of shares subject to such awards is determined on the basis of the average closing price of our common stock over the 60-day period ending the business day prior to the 2020 Meeting and, therefore, is not determinable at this time. Such awards will be granted under the Proposed 2007 Plan if this Proposal 4 is approved by our stockholders. Commission file number: 0-23985 NVIDIA CORPORATION (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 94-3177549 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer Incorporation or Organization) Identification No.) 2788 San Tomas Expressway Santa Clara, California 95051 (408) 486-2000 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of principal executive offices) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share NVDA The Nasdaq Global Select Market Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes ☒No ☐ Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes ☐No ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ☒ ☐Non-accelerated filer ☐ Smaller reporting ☐ Emerging growth ☐ Accelerated filer company company If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ☐No ☒ The aggregate market value of the voting stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant as of July 26, 2019 was approximately $102.15 billion (based on the closing sales price of the registrant's common stock as reported by the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 26, 2019). This calculation excludes 26 million shares held by directors and executive officers of the registrant. This calculation does not exclude shares held by such organizations whose ownership exceeds 5% of the registrant's outstanding common stock that have represented to the registrant that they are registered investment advisers or investment companies registered under section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940. The number of shares of common stock outstanding as of February 14, 2020 was 612 million. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Portions of the registrant's Proxy Statement for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Regulation 14A not later than 120 days after the end of the fiscal year covered by this Annual Report on Form 10-K are incorporated by reference into Part III, Items 10-14 of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. NVIDIA CORPORATION TABLE OF CONTENTS Page PART I Item 1. Business................................................................................................................................................................ 4 Item 1A. Risk Factors.......................................................................................................................................................... 12 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments........................................................................................................................... 20 Item 2. Properties............................................................................................................................................................. 20 Item 3. Legal Proceedings.............................................................................................................................................. 20 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures................................................................................................................................... 20 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities............................................................................................................................................ Item 6. Selected Financial Data.................................................................................................................................... Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations....... Item 7A. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk................................................................ Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data....................................................................................... Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements With Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure..... Item 9A. Controls and Procedures.................................................................................................................................. Item 9B. Other Information............................................................................................................................................... PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance...................................................................... Item 11. Executive Compensation.................................................................................................................................. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Item 12. Matters................................................................................................................................................................... Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence................................ Item 14. Principal Accounting Fees and Services..................................................................................................... PART IV Item 15. Exhibits, Financial Statement Schedules.................................................................................................... Signatures 21 23 24 32 33 33 33 34 34 35 35 35 35 36 74 2 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. We also use the following social media channels as a means of disclosing information about the company, our products, our planned financial and other announcements and attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD: NVIDIA Twitter Account (https://twitter.com/nvidia) NVIDIA Company Blog (http://blogs.nvidia.com) NVIDIA Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/nvidia) NVIDIA LinkedIn Page (http://www.linkedin.com/company/nvidia) NVIDIA Instagram Page (https://www.instagram.com/nvidia) In addition, investors and others can view NVIDIA videos on YouTube. The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these accounts and the blog, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. This list may be updated from time to time. The information we post through these channels is not a part of this Annual Report on Form 10-K. These channels may be updated from time to time on NVIDIA's investor relations website. Forward-Looking Statements This Annual Report on Form 10-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "goal," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance, time frames or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, time frames or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. We discuss many of these risks, uncertainties and other factors in this Annual Report on Form 10-K in greater detail under the heading "Risk Factors." Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, these forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this filing. You should read this Annual Report on Form 10-K completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. We hereby qualify our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. All references to "NVIDIA," "we," "us," "our" or the "Company" mean NVIDIA Corporation and its subsidiaries. In addition, statements that "we believe" and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the filing date of this Annual Report on Form 10-K , and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. 2020 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce, Quadro, Tegra, Tesla, CUDA, CUDA-X AI, GeForce Experience, GeForce NOW, GeForce RTX, G-SYNC, Jetson, NVIDIA Clara, NVIDIA DesignWorks, NVIDIA DGX, NVIDIA DGX SUPERPOD, NVIDIA DRIVE, NVIDIA DRIVE Constellation, NVIDIA GameWorks, NVIDIA GRID, NVIDIA Omniverse, NVIDIA RTX, NVIDIA VRWorks, NVLink, NVSwitch, Quadro RTX, SHIELD and TensorRT are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice. 3 PART I ITEM 1. BUSINESS Our Company NVIDIA pioneered accelerated computing to help solve the most challenging computational problems. Starting with a focus on PC graphics, we extended our focus in recent years to the revolutionary field of artificial intelligence, or AI. Fueled by the sustained demand for exceptional 3D graphics and the scale of the gaming market, NVIDIA leveraged its GPU architecture to create platforms for virtual reality, or VR, high performance computing, or HPC, and AI. The GPU was initially used to simulate human imagination, enabling the virtual worlds of video games and films. Today, it also simulates human intelligence, enabling a deeper understanding of the physical world. Its parallel processing capabilities, supported by up to thousands of computing cores, are essential to running deep learning algorithms. This form of AI, in which software writes itself by learning from data, can serve as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. GPU-powered deep learning continues to be adopted by thousands of enterprises to deliver services and features that would have been impossible with traditional coding. NVIDIA has a platform strategy, bringing together hardware, system software, programmable algorithms, libraries, systems, and services to create unique value for the markets we serve. While the requirements of these end markets are diverse, we address them with a unified underlying architecture leveraging our GPUs and software stacks. The programmable nature of our architecture allows us to support several multi-billion-dollar end markets with the same underlying technology by using a variety of software stacks developed either internally or by third party developers and partners. The large and growing number of developers across our platforms strengthens our ecosystem and increases the value of our platform to our customers. Innovation is at our core. We invested over $20 billion in research and development since our inception, yielding inventions that are essential to modern computing. Our invention of the GPU in 1999 defined modern computer graphics and established NVIDIA as the leader in visual computing. With our introduction of the CUDA programming model in 2006, we opened the parallel processing capabilities of the GPU for general purpose computing. This approach significantly accelerates the performance of the most demanding applications in HPC in fields such as aerospace, bio-science research, mechanical and fluid simulations, and energy exploration. Today, our GPUs power many of the fastest supercomputers across the world. In addition, the massively parallel compute architecture of our GPUs and associated software are well suited for deep learning and machine learning, powering the era of AI. While traditional CPU-based approaches no longer deliver advances on the pace described by Moore's Law, we deliver GPU performance improvements on a pace ahead of Moore's Law, giving the industry a path forward. Gamers choose NVIDIA GPUs to enjoy immersive, increasingly cinematic virtual worlds. GPUs also help underpin the world's fastest growing spectator sport, eSports, which attracts hundreds of millions of viewers to watch top-quality gaming. A rapidly growing genre of Battle Royale games, such as Fortnite, is also expanding the gaming market. Researchers use our GPUs to accelerate a wide range of important applications, from simulating molecular dynamics to weather forecasting. With support for more than over 600 applications - including the top 15 HPC applications - NVIDIA GPUs enable some of the most promising areas of discovery, from weather prediction to materials science and from wind tunnel simulation to genomics. NVIDIA GPUs power the top two supercomputers in the world, located at Oak Ridge and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories in the United States, as well as the top supercomputers in Europe and Japan. In all, NVIDIA powers 136 of the TOP500 supercomputers. The world's leading cloud service providers use our GPUs to enable, accelerate or enrich the services they deliver to billions of end-users, including search, social networking, online shopping, live video, translation, AI assistants, navigation, and cloud computing. A rapidly growing number of enterprises and startups use our GPUs for deep learning that meets, and in several cases surpasses, human perception, in fields ranging from radiology to precision agriculture. For example, the transportation industry is turning to our GPUs and AI to enable autonomous vehicles, or AVs, with several hundred companies and organizations working with NVIDIA's DRIVE platform. Professional designers use our GPUs to create visual effects in movies and design products ranging from soft drink bottles to commercial aircraft. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, NVIDIA was incorporated in California in April 1993 and reincorporated in Delaware in April 1998. 4 Our Businesses Our two reportable segments - GPU and Tegra Processor - are based on a single underlying architecture. Our GPU product brands are aimed at specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. Our Tegra brand integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for game consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. GPU Tegra Processor Our Markets GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs

for PC gaming and mainstream PCs GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming

for cloud-based gaming Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications

for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of GPUs for general purpose computing

for AI utilizing deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of GPUs for general purpose computing GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and data centers

to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and data centers DGX for AI scientists, researchers and developers

for AI scientists, researchers and developers EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge

for accelerated AI computing at the edge Tegra processors are primarily designed to enable branded platforms - AGX and SHIELD

processors are primarily designed to enable branded platforms - AGX and SHIELD SHIELD devices and services designed to harness the power of mobile-cloud to revolutionize home entertainment, AI and gaming

devices and services designed to harness the power of mobile-cloud to revolutionize home entertainment, AI and gaming AGX is a power-efficient AI computing platform for intelligent edge devices, including:

is a power-efficient AI computing platform for intelligent edge devices, including: DRIVE AGX for self-driving vehicles Clara AGX for medical instruments Jetson AGX for robotics and other embedded use

We specialize in markets in which GPU-based visual computing and accelerated computing platforms can provide tremendous throughput for applications. These platforms incorporate processors, systems software, programmable algorithms, systems, and services to deliver value that is unique in the marketplace. From our proprietary processors, we created platforms that address four large markets where our expertise is critical: Gaming, Professional Visualization, Data Center, and Automotive. Gaming Computer gaming is the largest entertainment industry. Many factors propel computer gaming's growth, including new high production value games and franchises, the rise of competitive online gaming, eSports, and the rise of virtual and augmented reality. Our GPUs enhance the gaming experience by improving the visual quality of graphics, increasing the frame rate for smoother gameplay and improving realism by incorporating the behavior of light and physical objects. These can be enjoyed independently or together to extend the gaming experience across platforms. Our gaming platforms utilize sophisticated 3D software and algorithms, including our GameWorks libraries that provide special effects for games. We further enhance gaming with GeForce Experience, our gaming application that optimizes the PC user's settings for each title and enables players to record and share gameplay. We developed NVIDIA RTX ray tracing technology to enable real-time,cinematic-quality rendering in the RTX line-up of our gaming platforms. Ray tracing, which has long been used for special effects in the movie industry, is a computationally intensive technique that simulates the physical behavior of light to achieve greater realism in computer-generated scenes. To enable VR, we provide developers with a suite of software libraries called VRWorks. VRWorks allows developers to create fully immersive experiences by enabling physically realistic visuals, sound, touch interactions, and simulated environments. VR requires advanced high-performance GPUs as the engine to simulate complete immersion. Our products for the gaming market include GeForce RTX and GeForce GTX GPUs for PC gaming, SHIELD devices for gaming and streaming, GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming, as well as platforms and development services for specialized console gaming devices. 5 Professional Visualization We serve the Professional Visualization market by working closely with independent software vendors to optimize their offerings for NVIDIA GPUs. Our GPU computing solutions enhance productivity and introduce new capabilities for critical parts of the workflow for such major industries as automotive, media and entertainment, architectural engineering, oil and gas, and medical imaging. Designers who build the products we use every day need the images that they view digitally to mirror reality. This requires simulating the physical behavior of light and materials, or physically-based rendering, an emerging trend in professional design. Our DesignWorks software delivers this to designers and enables an architect designing a building with a computer- aided design package to interact with the model in real time, view it in greater detail, and generate photorealistic renderings for the client. It also allows an automotive designer to create a highly realistic 3D image of a car, which can be viewed from all angles, reducing reliance on costly, time-consumingfull-scale clay models. During fiscal year 2019, we introduced the NVIDIA RTX platform, making it possible to render film-quality, photorealistic objects and environments with physically accurate shadows, reflections and refractions using ray tracing in real-time. Through fiscal year 2020, many leading 3D design and content creation applications developed by our ecosystem partners enabled support for RTX, allowing professionals to accelerate and transform their workflows with NVIDIA RTX GPUs. Just as VR is becoming more important in gaming, it is also being incorporated in a growing number of enterprise applications, including within medicine, architecture, product design, and retail. Virtual car showrooms, surgical training, architectural walkthroughs, and bringing historical scenes to life all deploy this technology, powered by our GPUs. Visual computing is vital to productivity in many environments, including design and manufacturing and digital content creation. Design and manufacturing includes computer-aided design, architectural design, consumer-products manufacturing, medical instrumentation, and aerospace. Digital content creation includes professional video editing and post production, special effects for films, and broadcast-television graphics. Our brand for this market is Quadro for workstations. Quadro GPUs enhance the productivity of designers by improving performance and adding functionality, such as photorealistic rendering, high color fidelity, and advanced scalable display capabilities. Data Center The NVIDIA accelerated computing platform addresses AI and HPC applications. The platform consists of our energy efficient GPUs, our CUDA programming language, specific libraries such as cuDNN and TensorRT, and innovations such as NVLink and NVSwitch interconnects, which enable application scalability across multiple GPUs. In the field of AI, NVIDIA's platform accelerates both deep learning and machine learning workloads. Deep learning is a computer science approach where neural networks are trained to recognize patterns from massive amounts of data in the form of images, sounds and text - in some instances better than humans. Machine learning is a related approach that leverages algorithms as well as data to learn how to make determinations or predictions, often used in data science. HPC, also referred to as scientific computing, uses numerical computational approaches to solve large and complex problems. For both AI and HPC applications, the NVIDIA accelerated computing platform greatly increases the performance and power efficiency of high-performance computers and data centers, as GPUs excel at parallel workloads. We are engaged with thousands of organizations working on AI in a multitude of industries, from automating tasks such as reading medical images, to enabling fraud detection in financial services, to optimizing oil exploration and drilling. These organizations include the world's leading cloud services companies such as Amazon, Baidu, and Facebook, which are infusing AI in applications that enable highly accurate voice recognition and real-time translation; enterprises that are increasingly turning to AI to improve products and services; and startups seeking to implement AI in transformative ways across multiple industries. We partnered with industry leaders such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware to bring AI to enterprise users. We also have partnerships in healthcare and manufacturing, among others, to accelerate the adoption of AI. To enable deep learning and machine learning, we provide a family of GPUs designed to speed up training and inferencing of neural networks. They are available in industry standard servers from every major computer maker worldwide, including Cisco, Dell, HP, Inspur, and Lenovo; from every major cloud service provider such as Alicloud, Amazon Web Services, Baidu Cloud, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle Cloud; as well as in our DGX AI supercomputer, a purpose-built system for deep learning and GPU accelerated applications. DGX delivers performance equal to hundreds of conventional servers, comes fully integrated with hardware, software, development tools, support for AI frameworks, and runs popular accelerated applications. We also offer the NVIDIA GPU Cloud, or NGC, a comprehensive catalog of easy-to-use, optimized 6 software stacks across a range of domains including scientific computing, deep learning, and machine learning. With NGC, AI developers, researchers and data scientists can get started with the development of AI and HPC applications and deploy them on DGX systems, NGC-ready workstations or servers from our systems partners, or with NVIDIA's cloud partners such as Amazon, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, or Oracle Cloud. GPUs also increase the speed of applications used in such fields as aerospace, bio-science research, mechanical and fluid simulations, and energy exploration. GPUs have significantly impacted scientific discovery, including improving heart surgery, mapping human genome folds, seismic modeling, and weather simulations. Accelerated computing is recognized as the path forward for computing amid the slowing of Moore's Law. The proportion of supercomputers utilizing accelerators has grown sharply over the past five years, now accounting for a significant proportion of both the total systems on the TOP500 list, which ranks the 500 most powerful commercially available computer systems, and the list's total floating-point operations per second. Tesla GPU accelerators power many of the world's fastest supercomputers, including the U.S. Department of Energy's Summit and Sierra supercomputers at Oak Ridge and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories, Europe's fastest supercomputer - Piz Daint - in Switzerland, Japan's fastest supercomputer, ABCI; and the world's fastest industrial supercomputer by Italian energy company Eni. We also serve the data center market with GRID for virtualized graphics and Virtual Compute Server f