Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 04:21pm EST

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) today reported revenue for the third quarter ended Oct. 27, 2019, of $3.01 billion compared with $3.18 billion a year earlier and $2.58 billion in the previous quarter.

GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $1.45, compared with $1.97 a year ago and $0.90 in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.78, compared with $1.84 a year earlier and $1.24 in the previous quarter.

“Our gaming business and demand from hyperscale customers powered Q3’s results,“ said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “The realism of computer graphics is taking a giant leap forward with NVIDIA RTX. 

“This quarter, we have laid the foundation for where AI will ultimately make the greatest impact. We extended our reach beyond the cloud, to the edge, where GPU-accelerated 5G, AI and IoT will revolutionize the world’s largest industries. We see strong data center growth ahead, driven by the rise of conversational AI and inference.”

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on Dec. 20, 2019, to all shareholders of record on Nov. 29, 2019. 

The company will return to repurchasing its stock after closing the acquisition of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.  Although discussions with the European Union and China regulatory bodies are progressing and closing the acquisition is possible by the end of this calendar year, the company believes the closing will likely occur in the early part of calendar 2020.

Q3 Fiscal 2020 Summary

GAAP
($ in millions, except
earnings per share)		Q3 FY20Q2 FY20Q3 FY19Q/QY/Y
Revenue$3,014$2,579$3,181Up 17%Down 5%
Gross margin63.6%59.8%60.4%Up 380 bpsUp 320 bps
Operating expenses$989$970$863Up 2%Up 15%
Operating income$927$571$1,058Up 62%Down 12%
Net income$899$552$1,230Up 63%Down 27%
Diluted earnings per share$1.45$0.90$1.97Up 61%Down 26%
      


Non-GAAP
($ in millions, except
earnings per share)		Q3 FY20Q2 FY20Q3 FY19Q/QY/Y
Revenue$3,014$2,579$3,181Up 17%Down 5%
Gross margin64.1%60.1%61.0%Up 400 bpsUp 310 bps
Operating expenses$774$749$730Up 3%Up 6%
Operating income$1,156$802$1,210Up 44%Down 4%
Net income$1,103$762$1,151Up 45%Down 4%
Diluted earnings per share$1.78$1.24$1.84Up 44%Down 3%
      

NVIDIA’s outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 does not include any contribution from the pending acquisition of Mellanox and is as follows:

  • Revenue is expected to be $2.95 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. Strong sequential growth is expected in Data Center, offset by a seasonal decline in GeForce® notebook GPUs and SoC modules for gaming platforms.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 64.1 percent and 64.5 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $1.02 billion and $805 million, respectively.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are both expected to be income of approximately $25 million.
  • GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are both expected to be 9 percent, plus or minus 1 percent, excluding any discrete items.  GAAP discrete items include excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation, which are expected to generate variability on a quarter by quarter basis.

Highlights

Since the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020, NVIDIA has achieved progress in these areas:

Gaming

  • Announced with Microsoft that Minecraft, the world’s most popular computer game, will feature ray tracing.
  • Announced SUPER versions of GeForce GTX TM GPUs with GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER, and GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER, successor to GeForce GTX 1060, the world’s best-selling GPU.
  • Introduced the RTX Broadcast Engine, which uses the AI capabilities of GeForce RTX GPUs to enable virtual greenscreens, filters and AR effects in livestreaming.
  • Announced two new models of the SHIELD TV streaming media player, which bring unmatched levels of home entertainment, gaming and AI capabilities to the living room.
  • Expanded the reach of GeForce NOW TM game streaming, with the service announced by Taiwan Mobile and Russia’s Rostelcom with GFN.ru, which joined Korea’s LG U+ and Japan’s SoftBank.

Data Center

  • Launched the NVIDIA® EGX Intelligent Edge Computing Platform to bring accelerated AI to retail, manufacturing, telecommunications, logistics and other industries, with Walmart, BMW, NTT East, Procter & Gamble and Samsung Electronics among early adopters.
  • Collaborated with Microsoft to provide an optimized hybrid-cloud platform combining Microsoft Azure software with NVIDIA EGX powered by NVIDIA T4 GPUs to address edge-computing demand.
  • Entered the 5G telecom market, enabling telcos to build high-performing, efficient, virtualized 5G radio access networks using GPUs, in collaboration with Ericsson.
  • Announced a collaboration with Red Hat to deliver software-defined 5G RAN using Red Hat OpenShift and GPU-accelerated servers.  
  • Won the first inference benchmark, MLPerf Inference 0.5, measuring AI workload performance in data centers and at the edge.
  • Partnered with VMware to accelerate VMware Cloud on AWS using NVIDIA T4 GPUs and introduced the new NVIDIA vComputeServer software for enterprises to run AI workloads on GPU servers in virtualized environments.
  • Announced that the United States Postal Service will use NVIDIA AI technology to improve its package data-processing efficiency.

Professional Visualization

  • Announced that more than 40 creative and design applications, including three from Adobe -- Adobe Dimension, Substance Alchemist and Premiere Pro -- are now accelerated by RTX ray tracing.

Edge Computing

  • Introduced Jetson Xavier™ NX, the world’s smallest, most powerful AI supercomputer for robotic and embedded computing devices at the edge.          

CFO Commentary

Commentary on the quarter by Colette Kress, NVIDIA’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, is available at http://investor.nvidia.com/.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

NVIDIA will conduct a conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter fiscal 2020 financial results and current financial prospects today at 2:30 p.m. Pacific time (5:30 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at NVIDIA’s investor relations website, http://investor.nvidia.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until NVIDIA’s conference call to discuss its financial results for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement NVIDIA’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets presented in accordance with GAAP, the company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP other income (expense), non-GAAP income tax expense, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income, or earnings, per diluted share, non-GAAP diluted shares, and free cash flow. In order for NVIDIA’s investors to be better able to compare its current results with those of previous periods, the company has shown a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, legal settlement costs, restructuring and other, acquisition-related and other costs, gains and losses from non-affiliated investments, interest expense related to amortization of debt discount, and the associated tax impact of these items, where applicable. Free cash flow is calculated as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets. NVIDIA believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures enhances the user’s overall understanding of the company’s historical financial performance. The presentation of the company’s non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the company’s non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. 

NVIDIA CORPORATION
 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
          
          
   Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
   October 27, October 28, October 27, October 28,
   2019 2018 2019 2018
          
Revenue$3,014  $3,181  $7,813  $9,511 
Cost of revenue 1,098   1,260   3,060   3,547 
Gross profit 1,916   1,921   4,753   5,964 
Operating expenses       
 Research and development 712   605   2,091   1,729 
 Sales, general and administrative 277   258   806   725 
  Total operating expenses 989   863   2,897   2,454 
Income from operations 927   1,058   1,856   3,510 
 Interest income 45   37   137   94 
 Interest expense (13)  (15)  (39)  (44)
 Other, net -   1   -   12 
  Total other income (expense) 32   23   98   62 
Income before income tax 959   1,081   1,954   3,572 
Income tax expense (benefit) 60   (149)  109   (3)
Net income$899  $1,230  $1,845  $3,575 
          
Net income per share:       
 Basic$1.47  $2.02  $3.03  $5.88 
 Diluted$1.45  $1.97  $2.99  $5.71 
          
Weighted average shares used in per share computation:      
 Basic 610   609   609   608 
 Diluted 618   625   617   626 
          


 
NVIDIA CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
      
      
   October 27, January 27,
   2019 2019
ASSETS   
      
Current assets:   
 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities$9,769 $7,422
 Accounts receivable, net 1,455  1,424
 Inventories 1,047  1,575
 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 149  136
  Total current assets 12,420  10,557
      
Property and equipment, net 1,517  1,404
Operating lease assets 527  -
Goodwill 618  618
Intangible assets, net 43  45
Deferred income tax assets 569  560
Other assets 116  108
  Total assets$15,810 $13,292
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
      
Current liabilities:   
 Accounts payable$591 $511
 Accrued and other current liabilities 884  818
  Total current liabilities 1,475  1,329
      
Long-term debt 1,990  1,988
Long-term operating lease liabilities 469  -
Other long-term liabilities 662  633
  Total liabilities 4,596  3,950
      
Shareholders' equity 11,214  9,342
  Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$15,810 $13,292
      


 
NVIDIA CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
         
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended
  October 27,
 July 28, October 28,
 October 27,
 October 28,
  2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
           
GAAP gross profit$1,916  $1,541  $1,921  $4,753  $5,964 
  GAAP gross margin 63.6%  59.8%  60.4%  60.8%  62.7%
 Stock-based compensation expense (A) 15   8   5   27   21 
 Legal settlement costs -   2   14   11   14 
Non-GAAP gross profit$1,931  $1,551  $1,940  $4,791  $5,999 
  Non-GAAP gross margin 64.1%  60.1%  61.0%  61.3%  63.1%
           
GAAP operating expenses$989  $970  $863  $2,897  $2,454 
 Stock-based compensation expense (A) (208)  (216)  (135)  (597)  (379)
 Acquisition-related and other costs (7)  (5)  (1)  (22)  (5)
 Legal settlement costs -   -   (1)  (2)  (3)
 Restructuring and other -   -   4   -   4 
Non-GAAP operating expenses$774  $749  $730  $2,276  $2,071 
           
GAAP income from operations$927  $571  $1,058  $1,856  $3,510 
 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations 229   231   152   659   418 
Non-GAAP income from operations$1,156  $802  $1,210  $2,515  $3,928 
           
GAAP other income (expense)$32  $35  $23  $98  $62 
 Losses (Gains) from non-affiliated investments -   -   (2)  1   (11)
 Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount 1   -   -   1   1 
Non-GAAP other income (expense)$33  $35  $21  $100  $52 
           
GAAP net income$899  $552  $1,230  $1,845  $3,575 
 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 230   231   150   660   409 
 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (B) (26)  (21)  (91)  (97)  (199)
 Tax benefit from income tax reform -   -   (138)  -   (138)
Non-GAAP net income$1,103  $762  $1,151  $2,408  $3,647 
           
Diluted net income per share         
 GAAP$1.45  $0.90  $1.97  $2.99  $5.71 
 Non-GAAP$1.78  $1.24  $1.84  $3.90  $5.83 
           
Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation 618   616   625   617   626 
 
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities$1,640  $936  $487  $3,296  $2,845 
 Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets (104)  (113)  (150)  (344)  (397)
Free cash flow$1,536  $823  $337  $2,952  $2,448 
           
 
           
(A) Stock-based compensation consists of the following:Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  October 27,
 July 28, October 28,
 October 27,
 October 28,
  2019 2019 2018 2019 2018
 Cost of revenue$15  $8  $5  $27  $21 
 Research and development$141  $145  $88  $400  $237 
 Sales, general and administrative$67  $71  $47  $197  $142 
                     
(B) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).
             
             


 
NVIDIA CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK
   
 
  Q4 FY2020
Outlook
   
GAAP gross margin 64.1%
 Impact of stock-based compensation expense 0.4%
Non-GAAP gross margin 64.5%
   
  Q4 FY2020
Outlook
  (In millions)
   
GAAP operating expenses$1,015 
 Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs (210)
Non-GAAP operating expenses$805 
   

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI ― the next era of computing ― with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:

Simona Jankowski Robert Sherbin
Investor Relations Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.com rsherbin@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the realism of computer graphics taking a giant leap forward with NVIDIA RTX; the foundation we believe we have laid for where AI will ultimately make the greatest impact; the extension of our reach beyond the cloud, to the edge, where GPU-accelerated 5G, AI, and IoT will revolutionize the world’s largest industries; strong data center growth ahead, driven by the rise of conversational AI and inference; NVIDIA returning to repurchasing its stock after closing the acquisition of Mellanox; the status of the regulatory approval process and the timing of closing for the Mellanox acquisition; NVIDIA’s financial outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020; our expectation of strong sequential growth in Data Center, offset by a seasonal decline in GeForce notebook and SoC modules for gaming platforms, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020; NVIDIA’s expected tax rates for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020; NVIDIA’s expectation to generate variability from excess tax benefits or deficiencies; Minecraft featuring ray tracing; and the benefits and impact of the RTX Broadcast Engine, two new models of SHIELD TV, the NVIDIA EGX Intelligent Edge Computing Platform, NVIDIA’s entry into the 5G telecom market, NVIDIA’s partnership with VMware, the NVIDIA vComputeServer software, and the United States Postal Service’s use of NVIDIA AI technology are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners’ products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company’s website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce, GeForce GTX, GeForce NOW, Jetson Xavier, NVIDIA RTX, and NVIDIA SHIELD are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
04:28pNVIDIA CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pNVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2020
GL
10:36aWalt Disney soars while Cisco disappoints
11/12S&P 500 ekes out gain after Trump trade remarks
RE
11/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq slip on trade uncertainty; Boeing b..
RE
11/11NVIDIA CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
11/08NVIDIA : At GTC DC, Experts Describe Why Diversity in AI Makes a World of Differ..
PU
11/07TRANSPORTATION'S CAPITAL : Autonomous Vehicles Get a Move on at GTC DC
PU
11/07NVIDIA : How NASA Is Helping Humans Reach the Red Planet, Using GPUs
PU
11/07CLEARING THE AIR : NASA Scientists Use NVIDIA RAPIDS to Accelerate Pollution For..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 799 M
EBIT 2020 3 563 M
Net income 2020 2 560 M
Finance 2020 7 611 M
Yield 2020 0,30%
P/E ratio 2020 50,3x
P/E ratio 2021 35,9x
EV / Sales2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2021 9,06x
Capitalization 127 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 198,25  $
Last Close Price 208,57  $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION56.23%127 019
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%258 107
INTEL CORPORATION23.35%251 822
BROADCOM INC.23.36%124 424
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.31%110 696
QUALCOMM58.97%103 303
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group