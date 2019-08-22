Log in
NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community

0
08/22/2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will present at the following event for the financial community:

  Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference 
  Thursday, Sept. 5, at 8 a.m. Eastern time

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of NVIDIA’s presentation at this event, available on the NVIDIA website at investor.nvidia.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days afterward.

Keep Current on NVIDIA
Subscribe to the NVIDIA blog, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and view NVIDIA videos on YouTube and images on Flickr.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.  

For further information, contact:   
Simona Jankowski        Robert Sherbin
 
Investor Relations      Corporate Communications 
NVIDIA Corporation    NVIDIA Corporation 
sjankowski@nvidia.com      rsherbin@nvidia.com  


© 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
