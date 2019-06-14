Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NVIDIA : Four Surprising Ways Inference Is Putting AI into Action

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 12:44pm EDT

From voice assistants like Alexa and Google Maps navigation to Bing's conversational search, AI has become a part of daily life for many.

These tasks are performing deep learning inference, which might be thought of as AI put into action.

The deep learning neural networks that power AI are trained on massive amounts of data. Putting this training to work in the digital world - to recognize spoken words, images or street signs, or to suggest the shirt you might want to buy or the next movie to watch - is inferencing.

And the breadth of inference applications on GPUs may surprise you. It's pervasive in everything from the lumber industry to research that delves into reading ancient Japanese texts.

Below are four diverse ways inference running on GPUs is already making a difference.

Fighting Fraud

PayPal is using deep learning inference on GPUs to pinpoint fraudulent transactions - and help ensure they don't happen again.

The company processes millions of transactions every day. Advances in AI - specifically logistic regression-powered neural network models - have allowed it to filter out deceptive merchants and crack down on sales of illegal products.

The deep learning models also help PayPal optimize its operations by identifying why some transactions fail and spotting opportunities to work more efficiently.

And since the models are always learning, they can personalize user experiences by serving up relevant advertisements based on people's interests.

Weather Insight

Boston-based ClimaCell is working to bring unprecedented speed, precision and accuracy to weather forecasting by listening closely to a powerful voice: Mother Nature's.

The company uses inference on GPUs to offer so-called 'nowcasting' - hyper-local, high-resolution forecasts that can help businesses and people make better decisions about everything from paving projects to wind generation to planning a daily commute to avoid bad weather. The company also offers forecasting and historic data.

ClimaCell's nowcasting GPU model in action.

To achieve this, the company writes software that turns the signals in existing communication networks into sensors that can analyze the surrounding environment and extract real-time weather data.

ClimaCell's network quickly analyzes the signals, integrates them with data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and then weaves it all together using predictive models run on NVIDIA GPU accelerators.

Detecting Cancer

Mammogram machines are effective at detecting breast cancer, but expensive. In many developing countries, this makes them rare outside of large cities.

Mayo Clinic researcher Viksit Kumar is leading an effort to use GPU-powered inferencing to more accurately classify breast cancer images using ultrasound machines, which are much cheaper and more accessible around the world.

Kumar and his team have been able to detect and segment breast cancer masses with very good accuracy and few false positives, according to their research paper.

The red outline shows the manually segmented boundary of a carcinoma, while the deep learning-predicted boundaries are shown in blue, green and cyan.

The team does its local processing using the TensorFlow deep learning framework container from the NGC registry on NVIDIA GPUs. It also uses NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core GPUs on AWS using the same container.

Eventually, Kumar hopes to use ultrasound images for the early detection of other forms of the disease, such as thyroid and ovarian cancer.

Making Music

MuseNet is a deep learning algorithm demo from AI research organization OpenAI that automatically generates music using 10 kinds of instruments and a host of different styles - everything from pop to classical.

People can create entirely new tracks by applying different instruments and sounds to music the algorithm generates. The demo uses NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core GPUs for this inferencing task.

Using the demo, you can take spin up twists on your favorite songs. Add guitars, leave out the piano, go big on drums. Or change its style to sound like jazz or classic rock.

The algorithm wasn't programmed to mimic the human understanding of music. Instead, it was trained on hundreds of thousands of songs so it could learn the patterns of harmony, rhythm and style prevalent within music.

Its 72-layer network was trained using NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core GPUs with the cuDNN-accelerated TensorFlow deep learning framework.

Read more stories about deep learning inferencing.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 16:43:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
12:44pNVIDIA : Four Surprising Ways Inference Is Putting AI into Action
PU
06/13IT'S ELEMENTAL : Summit Supercomputer Probes Role of Supernovas in Laying Founda..
PU
06/12A BREED APART : New NVIDIA-Powered Data Science Workstations Now Available World..
PU
06/11NVIDIA : Blockbuster Games Go All the Ray at E3
PU
06/11CD PROJEKT RED and NVIDIA Partner to Bring Ray Tracing to ‘Cyberpunk 2..
GL
06/11NVIDIA : How NVIDIA RTX Is Taking Building Designs to New Heights
PU
06/10&LSQUO;WATCH DOGS : Legion' to Support DirectX Raytracing on PC, Powered by NVID..
GL
06/10GENERATIVE BY DESIGN : How NVIDIA Quadro Is Transforming the Design Process for ..
PU
06/07NVIDIA : What's the Difference Between Hardware and Software Accelerated Ray Tra..
PU
06/07NVIDIA -ANNOUNCEMENT : Call of duty: modern warfare on pc to support directx ray..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 10 987 M
EBIT 2020 3 448 M
Net income 2020 2 657 M
Finance 2020 7 124 M
Yield 2020 0,44%
P/E ratio 2020 34,65
P/E ratio 2021 25,31
EV / Sales 2020 7,42x
EV / Sales 2021 6,06x
Capitalization 88 610 M
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 183 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION11.06%81 472
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%196 233
INTEL CORPORATION-1.30%194 570
BROADCOM INC10.75%100 220
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS16.76%98 671
QUALCOMM22.28%81 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About