Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NVIDIA : GPU-Powered Semi Simulation Snags Coveted Research Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 02:32pm EST

Researchers tapped GPUs in the world's most powerful supercomputer to set a record simulating current flows through a chip, snagging the 2019 Gordon Bell prize, awarded at this week's SC19 supercomputing show.

Their work could shed light on a wide variety of challenges in materials science, such as how to keep processors cool inside high-performance computers.

A team from ETH Zurich simulated how electricity flows through a 10,000-atom slice of transistors with similar accuracy and 14x faster than prior work on a 1,000-atom sample. At the heart of the work, researchers crafted a quantum transport solver that removed scaling bottlenecks, delivering results two orders of magnitude faster than previous efforts.

Nevertheless, the research required a whopping 90.89 petaflops of mixed-precision performance on Summit, the world's top supercomputer, with two IBM Power 9 CPUs and six NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core GPUs per node. The work ran on 4,560 of Summit's nodes, generating nearly half the system's peak capability.

The simulation effectively created a map of where and how heat is generated and released in a single transistor. The work uses a data-centric approach to application development, which includes a graphical interface that lets users see via a visualization where data movement bottlenecks exist. Researchers hope it can lead engineers to new ways to design cooler chips and systems.

Today's leading-edge processors pack billions of transistors in a few square millimeters of silicon, pulling hundreds of watts of power and the heat that comes with it. For example, when running full out, the Summit supercomputer consumes 13 megawatts.

The six-person team won the 32nd annual Gordon Bell Prize, given by the Association for Computing Machinery for outstanding work in high performance computing. Winners include Guillermo Indalecio Fernández, Torsten Hoefler, Mathieu Luisier, Tal Ben-Nun, Timo Schneider and Alexandros Nikolaos Ziogas.

Runners up for the prize awarded at SC19 were from the University of Michigan and also used Summit. Their work demanded 46 petaflops on the system and showed 200x speed improvements in density functional theory.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 19:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
02:32pNVIDIA : GPU-Powered Semi Simulation Snags Coveted Research Award
PU
11/21SMART INTO ART : NVIDIA SC19 Booth Turns Computer Scientists into Art at News-Fi..
PU
11/21NVIDIA : MIT Students Kick Self-Driving Mini-Cars into High Gear with GPU-Powere..
PU
11/21SPEAKING THE SAME LANGUAGE : How Oracle's Conversational AI Serves Customers
PU
11/21RTX ON : Chaos V-Ray GPU Next and Blender Cycles Now Shipping with RTX Support
PU
11/19NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community
GL
11/19Google enters gaming with cloud-based streaming service Stadia
RE
11/18NVIDIA Launches Magnum IO Software Suite to Help Eliminate Data Bottlenecks f..
GL
11/18NVIDIA and Tech Leaders Team to Build GPU-Accelerated Arm Servers for New Er..
GL
11/18NVIDIA Announces Scalable GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer in the Microsoft Azur..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 772 M
EBIT 2020 3 618 M
Net income 2020 2 652 M
Finance 2020 8 364 M
Yield 2020 0,30%
P/E ratio 2020 48,9x
P/E ratio 2021 36,0x
EV / Sales2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2021 9,17x
Capitalization 129 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 42
Average target price 225,73  $
Last Close Price 210,18  $
Spread / Highest target 30,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION57.44%128 630
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%263 955
INTEL CORPORATION24.06%253 257
BROADCOM INC.23.98%125 050
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS22.86%108 527
QUALCOMM49.55%97 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group