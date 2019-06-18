NVIDIA : GTC DC, Washington's Premier AI Conference, Returns Nov. 4-6 with 3,000+ Attendees

Virtually every federal agency is focused on understanding how AI will affect society, from better protecting data to improving public services, lowering costs and providing better quality of life for consumers.

Leaders in the federal government and private sector pushing these initiatives forward will come together later this year at the GPU Technology Conference in Washington, hosted by NVIDIA and its partners, including Booz Allen Hamilton, Dell, IBM, Lockheed Martin and other important AI technology providers.

More than 3,000 attendees - made up of developers, researchers, policymakers and CIOs - will be there to discuss the latest developments in deep learning, machine learning, cybersecurity, autonomous machines, HPC, intelligent video analytics, healthcare, 5G, VR and more.

Registration is now open for the conference and training sessions, which will run from Nov. 4-6 at the Reagan Center.

Over 700 companies and organizations will participate in the event, from the nation's top technology firms to government contractors and national labs - such as Alphabet, Amazon Web Services, Booz Allen Hamilton, Carnegie Mellon University, Dell EMC, the Department of Energy, IBM, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

GTC DC, now in its fourth year, will feature more than 100 sessions and panels on topics such as AI applications for humanitarian disaster relief, supply chain management, fraud prevention and 5G technology.

Tuesday morning kicks off with a keynote by Ian Buck, NVIDIA's vice president of accelerated computing. Dozens more experts across a wide range of fields will be presenting, with talks from NetApp, Pure Storage, Carahsoft Technology Corp., Kinetica, Government Acquisitions, Inc. and others. Confirmed speakers include:

Suzette Kent, U.S. chief information officer - U.S. Office of Management and Budget

Rodrigo Aramburu, CEO - BlazingDB

Ciro Donalek, cofounder and chief technology officer - Virtualitics

John Ferguson, CEO - Deepwave Digital

Sertac Karaman, associate professor of aeronautics and astronautics - MIT

Joshua Patterson, director of AI infrastructure - NVIDIA

Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare - NVIDIA

A series of policy discussions will take place Nov. 5 with leaders from a variety of agencies and government contractors. The panel discussions will focus on America's national AI strategy, cybersecurity and workforce training.

Attendees can register for dozens of hands-on training sessions held throughout the conference. Six NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute full-day workshops will be offered on Nov. 4 - from Fundamentals of Accelerated Computing with CUDA Python to industry-specific deep learning trainings for industrial inspection, robotics, intelligent video analytics, and healthcare image analysis. Register early to reserve your seat.

We will also host our third Women in AI breakfast in DC this year. The event, which covers relevant and timely topics in AI, features women speakers across industry and research fields.

More than 50 companies will exhibit their latest technology in the Expo Hall, during show hours on Nov. 5 and 6. Evening receptions will offer networking opportunities for attendees.

Developers and thought leaders are invited to submit talks and research posters for the event. For registration and additional conference details, check out the GTC DC website.