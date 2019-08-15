NVIDIA : Quarterly Report

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the quarterly period ended July 28, 2019
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Commission file number: 0-23985
NVIDIA CORP ORATION
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
94-3177549
(State or Other Jurisdiction of
(I.R.S. Employer
Incorporation or Organization)
Identification No.)
2788 San Tomas Expressway
Santa Clara , California
95051
( 408 ) 486-2000
(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of principal executive offices)
N/A
(Former name, former address and former fiscal year if changed since last report)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share
NVDA
The Nasdaq Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes
No☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
☒
Accelerated filer
☐
Non-accelerated filer
☐ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒
The number of shares of common stock, $0.001 par value, outstanding as of August 9, 2019 , was 609 million .
NVIDIA CORPORATION
FORM 10-Q
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED July 28, 2019
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Page
PART I : FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1.
Financial Statements (Unaudited)
a) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the three and six months ended July 28, 2019 and July 29, 2018
3
b) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three and six months ended July 28, 2019
and July 29, 2018
4
c) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of July 28, 2019 and January 27, 2019
5
d) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity for the three and six months ended July 28, 2019 and
July 29, 2018
6
e) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended July 28, 2019 and July 29, 2018
8
f) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
9
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
22
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
29
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
30
PART II : OTHER INFORMATION
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
30
Item 1A.
Risk Factors
30
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
30
Item 6.
Exhibits
32
Signature
33
WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION
Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. We also use the following social media channels as a means of disclosing information about the company, our products, our planned financial and other announcements and attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD:
In addition, investors and others can view NVIDIA videos on YouTube.
The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these accounts and the blog, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. This list may be updated from time to time. The information we post through these channels is not a part of this quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These channels may be updated from time to time on NVIDIA's investor relations website.
2
PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
NVIDIA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In millions, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 28,
July 29,
July 28,
July 29,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
$
2,579
$
3,123
$
4,799
$
6,330
Cost of revenue
1,038
1,148
1,962
2,287
Gross profit
1,541
1,975
2,837
4,043
Operating expenses
Research and development
704
581
1,379
1,124
Sales, general and administrative
266
237
529
467
Total operating expenses
970
818
1,908
1,591
Income from operations
571
1,157
929
2,452
Interest income
47
32
92
57
Interest expense
(13)
(14)
(27)
(29)
Other, net
1
5
1
11
Total other income (expense)
35
23
66
39
Income before income tax
606
1,180
995
2,491
Income tax expense
54
79
48
146
Net income
$
552
$
1,101
$
947
$
2,345
Net income per share:
Basic
$
0.91
$
1.81
$
1.56
$
3.86
Diluted
$
0.90
$
1.76
$
1.54
$
3.74
Weighted average shares used in per share computation:
Basic
609
607
608
607
Diluted
616
626
616
627
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
3
NVIDIA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
July 28,
July 29,
July 28,
July 29,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income
$
552
$
1,101
$
947
$
2,345
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Available-for-sale securities:
Net change in unrealized gain
1
6
9
3
Reclassification adjustments for net realized gain included in
net income
-
-
-
1
Net change in unrealized gain
1
6
9
4
Cash flow hedges:
Net unrealized gain (loss)
-
(4)
4
(8)
Reclassification adjustments for net realized gain (loss)
included in net income
-
(2)
(2)
(1)
Net change in unrealized gain (loss)
-
(6)
2
(9)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
1
-
11
(5)
Total comprehensive income
$
553
$
1,101
$
958
$
2,340
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
4
NVIDIA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions)
(Unaudited)
July 28,
January 27,
2019
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
7,105
$
782
Marketable securities
1,370
6,640
Accounts receivable, net
1,561
1,424
Inventories
1,204
1,575
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
151
136
Total current assets
11,391
10,557
Property and equipment, net
1,484
1,404
Operating lease assets
535
-
Goodwill
618
618
Intangible assets, net
49
45
Deferred income tax assets
588
560
Other assets
110
108
Total assets
$
14,775
$
13,292
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
437
$
511
Accrued and other current liabilities
880
818
Total current liabilities
1,317
1,329
Long-term debt
1,989
1,988
Long-term operating lease liabilities
483
-
Other long-term liabilities
650
633
Total liabilities
4,439
3,950
Commitments and contingencies - see Note 13
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
6,543
6,051
Treasury stock, at cost
(9,524)
(9,263)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1)
(12)
Retained earnings
13,317
12,565
Total shareholders' equity
10,336
9,342
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,775
$
13,292
See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
5
