NVIDIA : Quarterly Report

08/15/2019 | 06:32pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended July 28, 2019

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
    Commission file number: 0-23985

NVIDIA CORP ORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

94-3177549

(State or Other Jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

Incorporation or Organization)

Identification No.)

2788 San Tomas Expressway

Santa Clara , California

95051

( 408 ) 486-2000

(Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of principal executive offices)

N/A

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share

NVDA

The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes

  • No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company", and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

The number of shares of common stock, $0.001 par value, outstanding as of August 9, 2019 , was 609 million .

NVIDIA CORPORATION

FORM 10-Q

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED July 28, 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PART I : FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1.

Financial Statements (Unaudited)

a) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income for the three and six months ended July 28, 2019 and July 29, 2018

3

b) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three and six months ended July 28, 2019

and July 29, 2018

4

c) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of July 28, 2019 and January 27, 2019

5

d) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity for the three and six months ended July 28, 2019 and

July 29, 2018

6

e) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the six months ended July 28, 2019 and July 29, 2018

8

f) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

9

Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

22

Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

29

Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

30

PART II : OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

30

Item 1A.

Risk Factors

30

Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

30

Item 6.

Exhibits

32

Signature

33

WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. We also use the following social media channels as a means of disclosing information about the company, our products, our planned financial and other announcements and attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences, and other matters and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD:

NVIDIA Twitter Account (https://twitter.com/nvidia)

NVIDIA Company Blog (http://blogs.nvidia.com)

NVIDIA Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/nvidia)

NVIDIA LinkedIn Page (http://www.linkedin.com/company/nvidia)

NVIDIA Instagram Page (https://www.instagram.com/nvidia)

In addition, investors and others can view NVIDIA videos on YouTube.

The information we post through these social media channels may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor these accounts and the blog, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. This list may be updated from time to time. The information we post through these channels is not a part of this quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These channels may be updated from time to time on NVIDIA's investor relations website.

2

PART I. FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

NVIDIA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 28,

July 29,

July 28,

July 29,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenue

$

2,579

$

3,123

$

4,799

$

6,330

Cost of revenue

1,038

1,148

1,962

2,287

Gross profit

1,541

1,975

2,837

4,043

Operating expenses

Research and development

704

581

1,379

1,124

Sales, general and administrative

266

237

529

467

Total operating expenses

970

818

1,908

1,591

Income from operations

571

1,157

929

2,452

Interest income

47

32

92

57

Interest expense

(13)

(14)

(27)

(29)

Other, net

1

5

1

11

Total other income (expense)

35

23

66

39

Income before income tax

606

1,180

995

2,491

Income tax expense

54

79

48

146

Net income

$

552

$

1,101

$

947

$

2,345

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.91

$

1.81

$

1.56

$

3.86

Diluted

$

0.90

$

1.76

$

1.54

$

3.74

Weighted average shares used in per share computation:

Basic

609

607

608

607

Diluted

616

626

616

627

See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

3

NVIDIA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 28,

July 29,

July 28,

July 29,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income

$

552

$

1,101

$

947

$

2,345

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

Available-for-sale securities:

Net change in unrealized gain

1

6

9

3

Reclassification adjustments for net realized gain included in

net income

-

-

-

1

Net change in unrealized gain

1

6

9

4

Cash flow hedges:

Net unrealized gain (loss)

-

(4)

4

(8)

Reclassification adjustments for net realized gain (loss)

included in net income

-

(2)

(2)

(1)

Net change in unrealized gain (loss)

-

(6)

2

(9)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

1

-

11

(5)

Total comprehensive income

$

553

$

1,101

$

958

$

2,340

See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

4

NVIDIA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions)

(Unaudited)

July 28,

January 27,

2019

2019

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,105

$

782

Marketable securities

1,370

6,640

Accounts receivable, net

1,561

1,424

Inventories

1,204

1,575

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

151

136

Total current assets

11,391

10,557

Property and equipment, net

1,484

1,404

Operating lease assets

535

-

Goodwill

618

618

Intangible assets, net

49

45

Deferred income tax assets

588

560

Other assets

110

108

Total assets

$

14,775

$

13,292

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

437

$

511

Accrued and other current liabilities

880

818

Total current liabilities

1,317

1,329

Long-term debt

1,989

1,988

Long-term operating lease liabilities

483

-

Other long-term liabilities

650

633

Total liabilities

4,439

3,950

Commitments and contingencies - see Note 13

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock

-

-

Common stock

1

1

Additional paid-in capital

6,543

6,051

Treasury stock, at cost

(9,524)

(9,263)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1)

(12)

Retained earnings

13,317

12,565

Total shareholders' equity

10,336

9,342

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,775

$

13,292

See accompanying Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 22:31:09 UTC
