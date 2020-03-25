Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NVIDIA : Researchers Make Movies of the Brain with CUDA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

When colleagues told Sally Epstein they sped up image processing by three orders of magnitude for a client's brain-on-a-chip technology, she responded like any trained scientist. Go back and check your work, the biomedical engineering Ph.D. told them.

Yet it was true. The handful of researchers at Cambridge Consultants had devised a basket of techniques to process an image on GPUs in an NVIDIA DGX-1 system in 300 milliseconds, a 3,000x boost over the 18 minutes the task took on an Intel Core i9 CPU.

The achievement makes it possible for researchers to essentially watch movies of neurons firing in real time using the brain-on-a-chip technology from NETRI, a French startup.

'Animal studies revolutionized medicine. This is the next step in testing for areas like discovering new drugs,' said Epstein, head of Strategic Technology at Cambridge Consultants, which develops products and technologies for a wide variety of established companies and startups such as NETRI.

The startup designs chips that sport 3D microfluidic channels to host neural tissues and a CMOS camera sensor with polarizing filters to detect individual neurons firing. It hopes its precision imaging can speed the development of novel treatments for neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.

Facing a Computational Bottleneck

NETRI's chips generate 100-megapixel images at up to 1,000 frames per second - the equivalent of a hundred 4K gaming systems running at 120fps. Besides spawning tons of data, they use highly complex math.

As a result, processing a single second of a recording took NETRI 12 days, an unacceptable delay. So, the startup turned to Cambridge Consultants to bust through the bottleneck.

'Our track record in scientific and biological imaging turned out to be very relevant,' said Monty Barlow, Director of Strategic Technology at Cambridge Consultants. And when NETRI heard about the 3,000x boost, 'they trusted us even though we didn't trust ourselves at first,' he quipped.

Leveraging Math, Algorithms and GPUs

A handful of specialists at Cambridge Consultants delivered the 3,000x speedup using multiple techniques. For example, math and algorithm experts employed a mix of Gaussian filters, multivariate calculus and other tools to eliminate redundant tasks and reduce peak RAM requirements.

Software developers migrated NETRI's Python code to CuPy to take advantage of the massive parallelism of NVIDIA's CUDA software. And hardware specialists optimized the code to fit into GPU memory, eliminating unnecessary data transfers inside the DGX-1.

The CUDA profiler helped find bottlenecks in NETRI's code and alternatives to resolve them. 'NVIDIA gave us the tools to execute this work efficiently - it happened within a week with a core team of four researchers and a few specialists,' said Epstein.

Looking ahead, Cambridge Consultants expects to find further speedups for the code using the DGX-1 that could enable real-time manipulation of neurons using a laser. Researchers also aim to explore NVIDIA IndeX software to help visualize neural activity.

The work with NETRI is one of several DGX-1 applications at the company. It also hosts a Digital Greenhouse for AI research. Last year, it used the DGX-1 to create a low-cost but highly accurate tool for monitoring tuberculosis.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2020 17:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
01:13pNVIDIA : Researchers Make Movies of the Brain with CUDA
PU
03/24NVIDIA : Graphic Chipmaker Nvidia Corp. Says Downturn Could Bring M&A Opportunit..
DJ
03/23VIRTUALLY FREE GTC : 30,000 Developers and AI Researchers to Access Hundreds of ..
PU
03/19NVIDIA : Gives COVID-19 Researchers Free Access to Parabricks
PU
03/10NVIDIA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements an..
AQ
03/09NVIDIA GTC News to Be Shared on March 24, Followed by Investor Call
GL
03/02NVIDIA : Chipmaker Nvidia Shifts Developer Event to Online Only
DJ
02/29MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIEN : Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ
DJ
02/28MICROSOFT, WALT DISNEY, GILEAD SCIEN : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
02/27NVIDIA CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 134 M
EBIT 2021 5 168 M
Net income 2021 3 792 M
Finance 2021 9 987 M
Yield 2021 0,26%
P/E ratio 2021 39,8x
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
EV / Sales2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2022 9,17x
Capitalization 152 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 291,89  $
Last Close Price 249,18  $
Spread / Highest target 44,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION5.90%152 498
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-0.19%229 879
INTEL CORPORATION-12.45%224 115
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-17.87%98 373
BROADCOM INC.-32.68%85 060
QUALCOMM-25.81%74 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group