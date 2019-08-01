Log in
NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results

08/01/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Thursday, August 15, at 2:30 p.m. PT (5:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended July 28, 2019.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com. The company’s prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its second-quarter results from its CFO. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company’s results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company’s conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Simona JankowskiRobert Sherbin
Investor RelationsCorporate Communications
NVIDIA CorporationNVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.comrsherbin@nvidia.com

© 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
