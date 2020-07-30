Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 07/30 05:03:23 pm
419.445 USD   +0.20%
05:01pNVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results
GL
07/28Intel's Top Engineer Quits Amid Tech Revamp -- WSJ
DJ
07/27Intel Chief Engineer Departs After Product Delay -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 19, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended July 26, 2020.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on www.nvidia.com. The company’s prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its second-quarter results from its CFO. This material will be posted to investor.nvidia.com immediately after the company’s results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company’s conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2021.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Simona JankowskiRobert Sherbin
Investor RelationsCorporate Communications
NVIDIA CorporationNVIDIA Corporation
sjankowski@nvidia.comrsherbin@nvidia.com

© 2020 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
05:01pNVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results
GL
07/28Intel's Top Engineer Quits Amid Tech Revamp -- WSJ
DJ
07/27Intel Chief Engineer Departs After Product Delay -- Update
DJ
07/24Intel chip delay forces shift to using more outside factories, shares drop
RE
07/24Intel shares dive on apparent manufacturing retreat; rival chip stocks jump
RE
07/23Intel chip delay forces shift to using more outside factories, shares drop
RE
07/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The earnings season is better than expected so far
07/22ARCS : Wrongly coded alert on SoftBank's chip firm Arm withdrawn
RE
07/22ARCS : Wrongly coded alert on SoftBank's chip firm Arm withdrawn
RE
07/22Nvidia expresses interest in SoftBank's chip company Arm Holdings - Bloomberg..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 644 M - -
Net income 2021 3 656 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 72,6x
Yield 2021 0,16%
Capitalization 258 B 258 B -
EV / Sales 2021 16,9x
EV / Sales 2022 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 13 775
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 402,49 $
Last Close Price 418,62 $
Spread / Highest target 19,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION77.91%257 508
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.12%373 736
INTEL CORPORATION-19.68%204 442
BROADCOM INC.-2.27%124 215
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS2.61%120 575
QUALCOMM, INC.5.44%104 652
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group