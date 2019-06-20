NVIDIA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

Represents shares of the Issuer's common stock withheld by the Issuer to satisfy taxes due by the Reporting Person in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units previously reported on a Form 4.

Includes 8,069 shares issued upon the vesting of restricted stock units previously reported on a Form 4.

Gift without consideration.

The shares are held by Jen-Hsun Huang and Lori Huang, as co-trustees of the Jen-Hsun & Lori Huang Living Trust, u/a/d May 1, 1995 (the "Trust"), of which the Reporting Person is a trustee.

The shares are held by The Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust u/a/d February 19, 2016, of which the Reporting Person is a trustee.

The shares are held by J. and L. Huang Investments, L.P., of which the Trust is the general partner.