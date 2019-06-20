NVIDIA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
0
06/20/2019 | 07:49pm EDT
HUANG JEN HSUN
NVIDIA CORP [ NVDA ]
__ X __ Director
_____ 10% Owner
C/O NVIDIA CORPORATION, 2788
6/19/2019
President and CEO
SAN TOMAS EXPRESSWAY
SANTA CLARA, CA 95051
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
Common Stock
6/19/2019
F
4002
D
$153.12
1375886 (2)
D
(1)
The Jen-
Hsun
(3)
Huang 2016
Common Stock
4/4/2019
G
V
54675
D
$0
625975
I
Annuity
Trust I
Agreement
The Jen-
Hsun
(3)
Huang 2016
Common Stock
4/4/2019
G
V
8344
D
$0
748012
I
Annuity
Trust II
Agreement
The Lori
Lynn
(3)
Huang 2016
Common Stock
4/4/2019
G
V
54675
D
$0
625975
I
Annuity
Trust I
Agreement
The Lori
Lynn
(3)
Huang 2016
Common Stock
4/4/2019
G
V
8344
D
$0
748012
I
Annuity
Trust II
Agreement
Common Stock
4/4/2019
G
V
126038
A
$0
(3)
15910420
I
By Trust
(4)
The Jen-
Hsun
(3)
Huang 2016
Common Stock
5/24/2019
G
V
625975
D
$0
0
I
Annuity
Trust I
Agreement
The Lori
Lynn
(3)
Huang 2016
Common Stock
5/24/2019
G
V
625975
D
$0
0
I
Annuity
Trust I
Agreement
By
Common Stock
5/24/2019
G
V
1251950
A
$0
(3)
1251950
I
Irrevocable
Remainder
Trust (5)
By
Common Stock
1237239
I
Partnership
(6)
By
Common Stock
557000
I
Irrevocable
Trust (7)
Explanation of Responses:
Represents shares of the Issuer's common stock withheld by the Issuer to satisfy taxes due by the Reporting Person in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units previously reported on a Form 4.
Includes 8,069 shares issued upon the vesting of restricted stock units previously reported on a Form 4.
Gift without consideration.
The shares are held by Jen-Hsun Huang and Lori Huang, as co-trustees of the Jen-Hsun & Lori Huang Living Trust, u/a/d May 1, 1995 (the "Trust"), of which the Reporting Person is a trustee.
The shares are held by The Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust u/a/d February 19, 2016, of which the Reporting Person is a trustee.
The shares are held by J. and L. Huang Investments, L.P., of which the Trust is the general partner.
The shares are held by The Huang 2012 Irrevocable Trust, of which the Reporting Person is a trustee.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
HUANG JEN HSUN
C/O NVIDIA CORPORATION
X
President and CEO
2788 SAN TOMAS EXPRESSWAY
SANTA CLARA, CA 95051
Signatures
/s/ Rebecca Peters, Attorney-in-Fact for Jen-Hsun Huang
6/20/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
