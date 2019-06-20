NVIDIA : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Log in
06/20/2019 | 07:49pm EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

HUANG JEN HSUN

NVIDIA CORP [ NVDA ]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

C/O NVIDIA CORPORATION, 2788

6/19/2019

President and CEO

SAN TOMAS EXPRESSWAY

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

SANTA CLARA, CA 95051

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

Common Stock

6/19/2019

F

4002

D

$153.12

1375886 (2)

D

(1)

The Jen-

Hsun

(3)

Huang 2016

Common Stock

4/4/2019

G

V

54675

D

$0

625975

I

Annuity

Trust I

Agreement

The Jen-

Hsun

(3)

Huang 2016

Common Stock

4/4/2019

G

V

8344

D

$0

748012

I

Annuity

Trust II

Agreement

The Lori

Lynn

(3)

Huang 2016

Common Stock

4/4/2019

G

V

54675

D

$0

625975

I

Annuity

Trust I

Agreement

The Lori

Lynn

(3)

Huang 2016

Common Stock

4/4/2019

G

V

8344

D

$0

748012

I

Annuity

Trust II

Agreement

Common Stock

4/4/2019

G

V

126038

A

$0

(3)

15910420

I

By Trust

(4)

The Jen-

Hsun

(3)

Huang 2016

Common Stock

5/24/2019

G

V

625975

D

$0

0

I

Annuity

Trust I

Agreement

The Lori

Lynn

(3)

Huang 2016

Common Stock

5/24/2019

G

V

625975

D

$0

0

I

Annuity

Trust I

Agreement

By

Common Stock

5/24/2019

G

V

1251950

A

$0

(3)

1251950

I

Irrevocable

Remainder

Trust (5)

By

Common Stock

1237239

I

Partnership

(6)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature of

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

By

Common Stock

557000

I

Irrevocable

Trust (7)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans. Code

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

(Instr. 8)

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

(Instr. 4)

4)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents shares of the Issuer's common stock withheld by the Issuer to satisfy taxes due by the Reporting Person in connection with the vesting of restricted stock units previously reported on a Form 4.
  2. Includes 8,069 shares issued upon the vesting of restricted stock units previously reported on a Form 4.
  3. Gift without consideration.
  4. The shares are held by Jen-Hsun Huang and Lori Huang, as co-trustees of the Jen-Hsun & Lori Huang Living Trust, u/a/d May 1, 1995 (the "Trust"), of which the Reporting Person is a trustee.
  5. The shares are held by The Huang Irrevocable Remainder Trust u/a/d February 19, 2016, of which the Reporting Person is a trustee.
  6. The shares are held by J. and L. Huang Investments, L.P., of which the Trust is the general partner.
  7. The shares are held by The Huang 2012 Irrevocable Trust, of which the Reporting Person is a trustee.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

HUANG JEN HSUN

C/O NVIDIA CORPORATION

X

President and CEO

2788 SAN TOMAS EXPRESSWAY

SANTA CLARA, CA 95051

Signatures

/s/ Rebecca Peters, Attorney-in-Fact for Jen-Hsun Huang

6/20/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
