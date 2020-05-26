NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for June 9; Individuals Can Participate Online

Log in
05/26/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders online on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 11 am PT. The meeting will take place virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NVIDIA2020.

Stockholders will need their control number included in their notice or proxy card to access the meeting, and may vote and submit questions while attending the meeting. Non-stockholders are welcome to attend by going to the above link and registering under “Other Attendees.”

The matters to be voted on at the meeting are set forth in the company’s Proxy Statement filed on April 29, 2020, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Proxy Statement is available at www.nvidia.com/proxy.

A replay of the 2020 annual meeting webcast will be available until June 23, 2020, at www.nvidia.com/proxy.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:

Robert SherbinSimona Jankowski
Corporate CommunicationsInvestor Relations
NVIDIA CorporationNVIDIA Corporation
rsherbin@nvidia.comsjankowski@nvidia.com

© 2020 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
