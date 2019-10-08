NVIDIA : Top Experts from Government, Industry Join to Take On Critical AI Issues at GTC DC

Influential leaders and industry experts will give an inside look at AI policy matters at GTC DC, the largest AI conference in Washington, from Nov. 4-6.

Key topics to be focused on include the national AI strategy, cybersecurity, healthcare, workforce training and diversity.

Can't-miss AI policy panels taking place at GTC DC include:

U.S. CTO Michael Kratsios will kick off a series of panels on AI policy with a keynote addressing how the federal government is supporting American leadership in AI.

Kratsios headed the development of the executive order on AI and leads the White House's Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence. He'll share updates from the administration on how the order is being implemented.

The next panel will focus on national AI strategy. Experts involved with the executive order will delve into the details of how it's being applied, and how private citizens can bring AI to their businesses.

The panel, moderated by David Luebke, vice president of research at NVIDIA, will share firsthand knowledge of the state of federal AI adoption and the investments being made in R&D, and discuss policies that are accelerating the implementation of AI in businesses and government agencies.

Panelists include:

Jason Matheny, founding director at Georgetown's Center for Security and Emerging Technology and Commissioner in the National Security AI Commission

Lynne Parker, assistant director for AI at the White House Office of Science and Technology

Elham Tabassi, chief of staff of the IT Lab at the National Institute of Standards and Technology

Robert Atkinson, president at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation

As technology improves, so do cyberattacks and massive data breaches. But cybersecurity experts will take part in a panel on how AI can help.

Moderated by Iain Cunningham, vice president of intellectual property and cybersecurity at NVIDIA, the panel features leaders in data security who will pinpoint how AI can prevent cyberattacks and how AI policy can safeguard data.

Panelists include:

Moira Bergin, subcommittee director, cybersecurity, infrastructure protection for the House Committee on Homeland Security

Coleman Mehta, senior director of U.S. policy at Palo Alto Networks

Daniel Kroese, associate director of the national risk management center at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Joshua Patterson, general manager of data science at NVIDIA

Healthcare experts will discuss how AI is changing the industry to provide better service and patient outcomes in a panel moderated by Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at NVIDIA.

They'll share examples of how they've built programs for AI in healthcare and present strategies for using AI to accelerate the improvement of healthcare quality, cost and access.

Panelists include:

Gil Alterovitz, director of AI at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Susan Gregurick, director of the biophysics, biomedical technology, and computational biosciences division at the National Institutes of Health

Jorge Cardoso, CTO at the London Medical Imaging and AI Centre

AI is also changing the future of the workforce, which business leaders will discuss in a panel moderated by Tonie Hansen, who heads corporate social responsibility at NVIDIA.

Panelists will focus on how sensible policies can help create opportunities for current and future generations of workers. They'll share tangible advice on reskilling and upskilling employees into data science and IT roles, and preparing computer scientists for AI and machine learning, concentrating on how to do so across socioeconomic, racial and ethnic groups for a more diverse workforce.

Panelists include:

Laura Montoya, founder and managing partner at Accel AI

Charles Eaton, executive vice president of social innovation at CompTIA

Rhonda Foxx, former chief of staff for U.S. Representative Alma Adams of North Carolina

View descriptions of these AI policy panels in more detail on the GTC DC website