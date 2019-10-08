Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NVIDIA : Top Experts from Government, Industry Join to Take On Critical AI Issues at GTC DC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 08:46pm EDT

Influential leaders and industry experts will give an inside look at AI policy matters at GTC DC, the largest AI conference in Washington, from Nov. 4-6.

Key topics to be focused on include the national AI strategy, cybersecurity, healthcare, workforce training and diversity.

Can't-miss AI policy panels taking place at GTC DC include:

AI in America

U.S. CTO Michael Kratsios will kick off a series of panels on AI policy with a keynote addressing how the federal government is supporting American leadership in AI.

Kratsios headed the development of the executive order on AI and leads the White House's Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence. He'll share updates from the administration on how the order is being implemented.

The next panel will focus on national AI strategy. Experts involved with the executive order will delve into the details of how it's being applied, and how private citizens can bring AI to their businesses.

The panel, moderated by David Luebke, vice president of research at NVIDIA, will share firsthand knowledge of the state of federal AI adoption and the investments being made in R&D, and discuss policies that are accelerating the implementation of AI in businesses and government agencies.

Panelists include:

  • Jason Matheny, founding director at Georgetown's Center for Security and Emerging Technology and Commissioner in the National Security AI Commission
  • Lynne Parker, assistant director for AI at the White House Office of Science and Technology
  • Elham Tabassi, chief of staff of the IT Lab at the National Institute of Standards and Technology
  • Robert Atkinson, president at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation
Hindering the Hackers: AI and Cybersecurity

As technology improves, so do cyberattacks and massive data breaches. But cybersecurity experts will take part in a panel on how AI can help.

Moderated by Iain Cunningham, vice president of intellectual property and cybersecurity at NVIDIA, the panel features leaders in data security who will pinpoint how AI can prevent cyberattacks and how AI policy can safeguard data.

Panelists include:

  • Moira Bergin, subcommittee director, cybersecurity, infrastructure protection for the House Committee on Homeland Security
  • Coleman Mehta, senior director of U.S. policy at Palo Alto Networks
  • Daniel Kroese, associate director of the national risk management center at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
  • Joshua Patterson, general manager of data science at NVIDIA
The Future Is AI

Healthcare experts will discuss how AI is changing the industry to provide better service and patient outcomes in a panel moderated by Kimberly Powell, vice president of healthcare at NVIDIA.

They'll share examples of how they've built programs for AI in healthcare and present strategies for using AI to accelerate the improvement of healthcare quality, cost and access.

Panelists include:

  • Gil Alterovitz, director of AI at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Susan Gregurick, director of the biophysics, biomedical technology, and computational biosciences division at the National Institutes of Health
  • Jorge Cardoso, CTO at the London Medical Imaging and AI Centre

AI is also changing the future of the workforce, which business leaders will discuss in a panel moderated by Tonie Hansen, who heads corporate social responsibility at NVIDIA.

Panelists will focus on how sensible policies can help create opportunities for current and future generations of workers. They'll share tangible advice on reskilling and upskilling employees into data science and IT roles, and preparing computer scientists for AI and machine learning, concentrating on how to do so across socioeconomic, racial and ethnic groups for a more diverse workforce.

Panelists include:

  • Laura Montoya, founder and managing partner at Accel AI
  • Charles Eaton, executive vice president of social innovation at CompTIA
  • Rhonda Foxx, former chief of staff for U.S. Representative Alma Adams of North Carolina

View descriptions of these AI policy panels in more detail on the GTC DC website and register for the conference. Media may request a complimentary pass here.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 00:45:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
08:46pNVIDIA : Top Experts from Government, Industry Join to Take On Critical AI Issue..
PU
08:43pGoldman evaluating role in China's Megvii IPO after U.S. blacklist
RE
01:32pArm joins with GM, Toyota to find common ground on car chips
RE
07:25aU.S. adds eight Chinese firms to trade blacklist
RE
07:19aU.S. expands blacklist to include China's top AI startups ahead of trade talk..
RE
10/07BIRD'S-AI VIEW : How Deep Learning Helps Ornithologists Track Migration Patterns
PU
10/04ANSWERING THE CALL : NVIDIA CEO to Detail How AI Will Revolutionize 5G, IoT
PU
10/04AI SPACE ODYSSEY : Deep Learning Aids Astronomers Study Galaxies
PU
10/04SoftBank's plans for second mega-fund hit by WeWork debacle
RE
10/04SoftBank's plans for second mega-fund hit by WeWork debacle
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 792 M
EBIT 2020 3 557 M
Net income 2020 2 556 M
Finance 2020 7 651 M
Yield 2020 0,36%
P/E ratio 2020 42,8x
P/E ratio 2021 30,3x
EV / Sales2020 9,29x
EV / Sales2021 7,58x
Capitalization 108 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 187,14  $
Last Close Price 177,23  $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION32.76%112 257
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%233 350
INTEL CORPORATION7.86%224 247
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS36.35%120 297
BROADCOM INC.8.57%109 513
QUALCOMM34.14%92 803
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group