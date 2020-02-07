NVIDIA : Update on MWC Barcelona

We've informed GSMA, the organizers of MWC Barcelona, that we won't be sending our employees to this year's event.

Given public health risks around the coronavirus, ensuring the safety of our colleagues, partners and customers is our highest concern.

MWC Barcelona is one of the world's most important technology conferences. We've been looking forward to sharing our work in AI, 5G and vRAN with the industry. We regret not attending, but believe this is the right decision.

We're grateful for GSMA's leadership and continued efforts to ensure the safety of all attendees.