NVIDIA : What's the Difference Between Jetson Nano, Raspberry Pi, Neural Compute Stick, and Edge TPU Dev Board?

Raspberry Pi launched revolutionary computer building blocks for DIY makers. Think of Jetson Nano as the next step, providing AI for makers.

Released in 2012, Raspberry Pi has established itself as the de facto DIY computer board for makers, students and educators alike. For just $35, it offers features like video and wireless communication for home-brewed drones and robots.

More than 25 million Raspberry Pi units have sold worldwide, capturing the latter day DIY spirit of the Whole Earth Catalog, the publication that a half century ago touched a generation striving to understand and build computers.

Entry-level AI is the next frontier for developers and makers alike. The NVIDIA Jetson Nano Developer Kit makes the past decade's leap in artificial intelligence accessible to educators, creators and developers everywhere for just $99.

Jetson Nano delivers the best performance in a compact supercomputing package. And it sips just 5 to 10 watts of power, making it ideal for mobile applications where battery life matters most.

To help DIYers get going, NVIDIA's Deep Learning Institute is now offering a free course, Getting Started with AI on Jetson Nano, to learn how to develop on the Jetson Nano devkit.

Jetson Nano offers the most comprehensive and powerful AI capability in its class (see benchmarks). And it provides a full version of desktop Linux. Raspberry Pi offers the Raspbian operating system.

AI processing is a key differentiator. For those seeking object detection and image recognition, Jetson Nano's 128-core Maxwell GPU can handle these tasks in real time.

Jetson Nano has a GPU that can handle about 500 gigaflops, offering a big multiple of performance difference. Its specs include a camera interface, 4K display capability and a high-speed interface for input and output to enable AI application development.

GPU: NVIDIA Maxwell architecture with 128 NVIDIA CUDA cores

CPU: Quad-core ARM Cortex-A57 MPCore processor

Memory: 4 GB 64-bit LPDDR4

Storage: 16 GB eMMC 5.1 Flash

Video Encode: 4K @ 30 (H.264/H.265)

Video Decode: 4K @ 60 (H.264/H.265)

Camera: 12 lanes (3×4 or 4×2) MIPI CSI-2 DPHY 1.1 (18 Gbps)

Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet

Display: HDMI 2.0 or DP1.2 | eDP 1.4 | DSI (1 x2) 2 simultaneous

UPHY: 1 x1/2/4 PCIE, 1x USB 3.0, 3x USB 2.0

I/O: 1x SDIO / 2x SPI / 4x I2C / 2x I2S / GPIOs -> I2C, I2S

Size: 69.6 mm x 45 mm

Mechanical: 260-pin edge connector

Memory also matters. Jetson Nano has 4GB of memory, enabling it to store multiple deep learning models.

Jetson Nano is equipped to run full versions of machine learning frameworks. That means the same versions of TensorFlow, PyTorch, Caffe/Caffe2, Keras, MXNet and others available on desktop or cloud computing can run on Jetson Nano to build autonomous machines.

The result is that Jetson Nano provides real-time inferencing to edge devices such as robots and drones.

It's also a great tool to experiment on voice applications and such vision tasks as building DIY home monitoring with cameras capable of image recognition.

There aren't alternatives to Jetson Nano for such sophisticated tasks.

The latest Raspberry Pi version remains the ideal choice for some applications. Jetson Nano is well-suited for makers tinkering on Raspberry Pi who want to step up to some autonomy or another form of AI in their projects.

For instance, if you want to build your own old-school arcade games - think Pacman or Donkey Kong - Raspberry Pi has you covered. Just code, compile, pop in USB game controllers, and plug in an HDMI monitor and you're on the way.

However, if you want serious gaming play, say Doom 3, Jetson Nano is the only way to go.

Or if DIY drones are your thing, Raspberry Pi can fly you pretty far. Support for cameras and wireless capabilities can enable video capture and remote control of these mechanical birds.

But if your drone requires even slightly complex object detection to aid navigation, it's time to graduate to Jetson Nano.

And let's say you've developed a pet-monitoring robot for the home. Do you want to train this robot to recognize your pets, navigate your house autonomously and provide video feeds while you're at work? Jetson Nano is your best choice.

But if all you want is a robot that you can use to remotely follow your pets around with a joystick, even online, then Raspberry Pi 4 might be just the ticket.

Beyond Raspberry Pi, there's Google's Coral Edge TPU and Intel's Movidius Neural Compute Stick, offering options for AI development.

Looking at Jetson Nano versus Edge TPU dev board, the latter didn't run on most AI models for classification and object detection.

That's in large part because Edge TPU is an ASIC-based board intended for only specific models and tasks and only sports 1GB of memory. It can't run full TensorFlow and instead runs TensorFlow Lite, sharply limiting the functions it can perform.

Meanwhile, Jetson Nano's 4GB of memory and a general purpose GPU allow it to run full versions of frameworks.

Jetson Nano's software and full framework support, memory capacity and unified memory subsystem allow it to run a ton of different networks up to full HD resolution, including variable batch sizes on multiple sensor streams concurrently.

Jetson Nano isn't limited to deep neural network inferencing either. Its CUDA architecture can be unleashed for accelerated computing and digital signal processing, enabling training.

A Neural Compute Stick is an add-on accessory that requires a separate computer for development. When running ResNet-50, one of the most commonly used image recognition models, it can only process 16 frames per second for image classification at a low resolution. This isn't enough performance for real world applications.

Jetson Nano can handle 36 frames per second, which allows enough processing for both reinforcement learning and inference in real time.

If you crank up the resolution using SSD ResNet-18, Neural Compute Stick 2 did not run in benchmark tests. That's likely because of either limited memory capacity, unsupported network layers, hardware or software limitations, or any combination of these shortcomings.

A Jetson Nano developer kit - a complete AI computer - is a more cost-effective solution compared with a Neural Compute Stick.

The Deep Learning Institute course Getting Started with AI on Jetson Nano is a free eight-hour course designed to get people up to speed on AI. It uses Python notebooks on Jetson Nano to walk through how to build a deep learning classification project with computer vision models.

The course helps makers, students and developers set up their Jetson Nano Developer Kit and camera. It covers collection of image data, how to annotate images for regression models and explains how to train a neural network on your data and create your own models.

Then it's off to the races: By the end of this course, you should be able to run inference on Jetson Nano with the models created.

Ready to make intelligent autonomous machines in the world we live in today?

Welcome to Jetson Nano.