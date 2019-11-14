Log in
NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nvidia : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand

0
11/14/2019 | 05:28pm EST

By Asa Fitch

Nvidia Corp. signaled the prospects for sales from its gaming and cloud-computing operations were improving, even as it posted a fourth-straight quarter of lower earnings.

The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company Thursday said revenue from its data-center segment, which makes chips used in cloud-computing, improved sequentially in its fiscal third quarter. Still, data-center revenue fell 8% compared with the year-ago period. Gaming revenue, which made up more than half of overall sales, also fell by 6% compared with last year, although it rose considerably compared with the second quarter.

Nvidia reported a 27% drop in net income to $899 million. Adjusted earnings per share, the chipmaker's more closely watched earnings measure, fell to $1.78 from $1.84 a year ago, well above the $1.58 analysts surveyed by FactSet expected.

The company last year enjoyed strong sales in its third quarter, driven both by customers in China, who placed orders ahead of looming tariffs on some U.S. goods, and by demand for chips used for cryptocurrency mining. Without those benefits, Nvidia's sales fell to $3.01 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 27, down from $3.18 billion a year ago and above analysts' projections.

Write to Asa Fitch at asa.fitch@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 799 M
EBIT 2020 3 563 M
Net income 2020 2 560 M
Finance 2020 7 611 M
Yield 2020 0,30%
P/E ratio 2020 50,6x
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
EV / Sales2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2021 9,06x
Capitalization 127 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 198,25  $
Last Close Price 209,79  $
Spread / Highest target 19,6%
Spread / Average Target -5,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION56.23%127 019
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%258 107
INTEL CORPORATION23.35%251 822
BROADCOM INC.23.36%124 424
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS25.31%110 696
QUALCOMM58.97%103 303
