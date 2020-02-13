Nvidia forecast tops expectations on cloud sales despite coronavirus hit

The forecast reinforced expectations of a rebound in chip demand and sent Nvidia shares up nearly 7% in extended trading. Last month, Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Nvidia's primary rivals in selling chips to data centre customers, both forecast positive trends in that market.

Nvidia is the second chipmaker after Qualcomm Inc to warn about a potential impact on its businesses due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Nvidia's largest market is chips that enhance the graphics in video games played on PCs and laptops. But in recent years, the company has expanded to sell to data centre and cloud computing customers as its chips increasingly power artificial intelligence tasks such as facial recognition and speech recognition.

Revenue from Nvidia's closely watched data centre chips business rose 42.6% to $968 million in its fiscal fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimate of $829 million, according to research firm FactSet.

Nvidia did not name big customers but said that "hyperscale" customers drove the increased data centre sales, a group that industry analysts often define as major cloud computing vendors such as Alphabet Inc Google, Amazon.com cloud unit and Microsoft Corp, among others.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it expects current-quarter revenue of $3 billion, plus or minus 2%, the midpoint of which is above analysts' expectation of $2.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China, a major market for both its gaming and data centre chips, was still unclear but that it reduced its sales outlook by $100 million in response.

"We had expected a weaker outlook for its April quarter as Nvidia does have a very high gaming GPU sales exposure in China," said Kinngai Chan of Summit Insights Group. "We believe the continued strength in Nvidia's data centre business is able to partially offset the demand weakness in its consumer gaming business in China due to the coronavirus outbreak."

Revenue from its gaming business, still the biggest contributor to sales, rose 56% to $1.49 billion, but fell short of analysts' estimate of $1.52 billion, according to FactSet.

Total revenue in the quarter rose about 41% to $3.11 billion, above analysts' estimate of $2.97 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Nvidia's net income rose to $950 million, or $1.53 per share, in the fiscal fourth-quarter ended Jan. 26, from $567 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $1.89 per share, above estimates of $1.69.

