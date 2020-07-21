Nvidia : partners with University of Florida to build AI supercomputer

July 21 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp and the University
of Florida have partnered to build the world's fastest
artificial intelligence based-supercomputer in higher education,
the chipmaker said on Tuesday.
The $70 million project comprises a $25 million gift from
the company that includes hardware, software as well as training
in addition to $45 million from the university and its alumnus
Chris Malachowsky, who co-founded Nvidia.
The university will also enhance its current supercomputer,
HiPerGator, with Nvidia chips and have it functional by early
2021.
Nvidia was long known as a supplier of graphics chips for
personal computers to make video games look more realistic, but
researchers now also use its chips inside data centers to speed
up artificial intelligence computing work such as training
computers to recognize images.
(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)