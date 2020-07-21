Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nvidia : partners with University of Florida to build AI supercomputer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 02:31pm EDT

July 21 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp and the University of Florida have partnered to build the world's fastest artificial intelligence based-supercomputer in higher education, the chipmaker said on Tuesday.

The $70 million project comprises a $25 million gift from the company that includes hardware, software as well as training in addition to $45 million from the university and its alumnus Chris Malachowsky, who co-founded Nvidia.

The university will also enhance its current supercomputer, HiPerGator, with Nvidia chips and have it functional by early 2021.

Nvidia was long known as a supplier of graphics chips for personal computers to make video games look more realistic, but researchers now also use its chips inside data centers to speed up artificial intelligence computing work such as training computers to recognize images. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
02:31pNVIDIA : partners with University of Florida to build AI supercomputer
RE
07/20SMART HOSPITALS : DARVIS Automates PPE Checks, Hospital Inventories Amid COVID C..
PU
07/16UK ban on Huawei opens door for competitors, although consumer may pick up ta..
RE
07/15S&P 500 beating Nasdaq for fourth day as investors shift focus
RE
07/13Tesla taps brake on massive stock rally
RE
07/13Tesla taps brake on massive stock rally
RE
07/13NVIDIA CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/13Tesla taps brake on massive stock rally
RE
07/13S&P 500 and Nasdaq end lower after sharp drop in tech titans
RE
07/13NVIDIA Names John Dabiri to Board of Directors
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 644 M - -
Net income 2021 3 656 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 72,9x
Yield 2021 0,16%
Capitalization 259 B 259 B -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 17,0x
Nbr of Employees 13 775
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 400,86 $
Last Close Price 420,43 $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target -4,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION78.68%258 621
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.71%321 931
INTEL CORPORATION2.17%258 909
BROADCOM INC.0.35%127 545
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.37%125 349
QUALCOMM, INC.5.60%104 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group