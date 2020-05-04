Nvidia : to Buy Cumulus Networks

By Josh Beckerman

Nvidia Corp. agreed to buy networking software company Cumulus Networks, enhancing its Open Ethernet plans.

Cumulus supports more than 100 hardware platforms with Cumulus Linux, its operating system for network switches.

An Nvidia blog post didn't state the deal price.

In January 2018, Cumulus said it completed $43 million of funding led by Telstra Ventures, bringing total funding to $129 million. Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures and Sequoia Capital also participated in the round.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com