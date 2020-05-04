Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/04 04:13:56 pm
286.025 USD   +1.15%
03:30pNVIDIA : to Buy Cumulus Networks
DJ
12:04pRIDING A CLOUD : NVIDIA Acquires Network-Software Trailblazer Cumulus
PU
03:44aNVIDIA : 2020 - Annual Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nvidia : to Buy Cumulus Networks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Nvidia Corp. agreed to buy networking software company Cumulus Networks, enhancing its Open Ethernet plans.

Cumulus supports more than 100 hardware platforms with Cumulus Linux, its operating system for network switches.

An Nvidia blog post didn't state the deal price.

In January 2018, Cumulus said it completed $43 million of funding led by Telstra Ventures, bringing total funding to $129 million. Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures and Sequoia Capital also participated in the round.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
03:30pNVIDIA : to Buy Cumulus Networks
DJ
12:04pRIDING A CLOUD : NVIDIA Acquires Network-Software Trailblazer Cumulus
PU
03:44aNVIDIA : 2020 - Annual Report
PU
04/30NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results
GL
04/30LETTER FROM JENSEN : Building the New NVIDIA Together
PU
04/30NVIDIA : Annual Report
PU
04/27BEYOND HORSEPOWER : Xpeng P7 Shows What's Next for Intelligent Transportation
PU
04/27NVIDIA : Completes Acquisition of Mellanox, Creating Major Force Driving Next-Ge..
AQ
04/24NVIDIA Announces GTC 2020 Keynote with CEO Jensen Huang Set for May 14
GL
04/23Coronavirus clouds Intel outlook, despite short-term bump from PC buying
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 047 M
EBIT 2021 5 084 M
Net income 2021 3 724 M
Finance 2021 9 383 M
Yield 2021 0,23%
P/E ratio 2021 45,9x
P/E ratio 2022 37,3x
EV / Sales2021 12,6x
EV / Sales2022 10,7x
Capitalization 174 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 296,14  $
Last Close Price 282,78  $
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION20.18%173 948
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED0.83%264 074
INTEL CORPORATION-3.98%243 328
BROADCOM INC.-17.82%103 826
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-14.48%100 689
QUALCOMM, INC.-14.27%85 090
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group