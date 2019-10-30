Log in
Picture-Perfect Product Help: AI Startup Brings Computer Vision to Customer Service

10/30/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

When your appliances break, the last thing you want to do is spend an hour on the phone trying to reach a customer service representative.

Using computer vision, Drishyam.AI is eliminating service lines to help consumers more quickly.

Satish Mandalika, the CEO and founder of the deep learning-based image recognition platform, spoke with AI Podcast host Noah Kravitz about the company.

'Customer support is ripe for disruption,' Mandalika said. Drishyam.AI is changing the game by giving customers an app that they use to take a picture of the product they need help with at any time of day or night, rather than calling a help line.

Using computer vision, Drishyam.AI analyzes the issue and communicates directly with manufacturers, rather than going through retail outlets. This is more efficient because a product's lifetime warranty is usually held by the company that made it, rather than the stores selling it like Home Depot and Lowe's.

Since Drishyam.AI's founding two years ago, the company is only pursuing relationships with manufacturers, but that could change in the future Mandalika said, by collecting data more and more data. 'We build that intelligence across product lines in a domain, and then we can turn around and help the consumer directly,' Mandalika said.

A member of NVIDIA's Inception startup incubator, Drishyam.AI's pilot projects include two large faucet manufacturing companies, which will soon be converted into paying client.

The home improvement domain is Drishyam.AI's beachhead, given the numerous amount of products in that field that have lifetime warranties and require customer support. However, they're expanding into a variety of fields.

Mandalika's vision for Drishyam.AI is that eventually, 'You should be able to get support for any product that you need by just pointing your mobile device at it. And platforms like ours will then help you identify the products, troubleshoot, and even order parts and all that.'

To find out more about Drishyam.AI, visit their website or their twitter.

How to Tune in to the AI Podcast

Get the AI Podcast through iTunes, Google Podcasts, Google Play, Castbox, DoggCatcher, Overcast, PlayerFM, Pocket Casts, Podbay, PodBean, PodCruncher, PodKicker, Soundcloud, Spotify, Stitcher and TuneIn.

Your favorite not listed here? Email us at aipodcast [at] nvidia [dot] com or fill out this short listener survey.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 21:01:16 UTC
