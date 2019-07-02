Log in
SUPER Powers for All Gamers: Best In Class Performance, Ray Tracing, Latest Features

07/02/2019 | 09:53am EDT

Most gamers don't buy a GPU to accelerate a single game. They make investments. That's why - with the deluge of new ray-traced games announced over the past few weeks - we're doubling down on our gaming GPUs.

SUPER, our new line of faster Turing GPUs announced Tuesday - and maybe not our best kept secret - is perfect for them.

These new GPUs - the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, and GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER - deliver up to 25 percent faster performance than the original RTX 20 series.

They offer more cores and higher clock speeds, so gamers - who want the best performance they can afford - know they'll be able to play the blockbusters today, and the ones on the horizon.

And with so many ray-traced mega titles publicly embracing real-time ray tracing, why would anyone buy a GPU that doesn't support it?

Game On, Literally

Dubbed the 'graphics holy grail,' real-time ray tracing brings cinematic quality lighting effects to interactive experiences for the first-time.

The ecosystem now driving real-time ray tracing is immense - tens of millions of GPUs, industry standard APIs, leading game engines and an all-star roster of game franchises.

Turing, which was introduced last year, is a key part of that ecosystem. The world's most advanced GPU architecture, it fuses next-generation shaders with real-time ray tracing and all-new AI capabilities.

Turing's hybrid graphics capability represents the biggest generational leap ever in gaming GPUs, delivering up to 6x more performance than previous 10 Series Pascal GPUs.

And our killer line-up of SUPER GPUs - which represents a year of tweaking and tuning our Turing architecture - will deliver even more performance.

So, demanding PC gamers can be ready to take on the new generation of games that every gamer now knows are coming.

E3, Computex Kick Off a Deluge of New Ray-Traced Games

Last month's Computex and Electronic Entertainment Expo marked a milestone for real time ray tracing, as blockbuster after blockbuster announced that they would be using it to create stunning visuals in their titles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Control,Cyberpunk 2077, Doom Eternal,Sword and Fairy 7, Watch Dogs: Legion, andWolfenstein: Youngblood joined the list of major titles that will be using ray tracing.

Battlefield V,Metro ExodusQuake II RTX, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Stay in the Light (early access) are already shipping with ray tracing support.

And more are coming.

Ray tracing is now supported in industry standard APIs, including Microsoft DirectX Raytracing and Vulkan.

The most popular game engines used by game developers to create games now support real-time ray tracing, including Unreal Engine, Unity, Frostbite, id Tech, Remedy, 4A and more.

Virtual Reality, More a Reality than Ever

More than just a ray tracing king, the RTX GPU series also designed for virtual reality.

NVIDIA Adaptive Shading (NAS) technology is built into the Turing architecture. NAS supports Variable Rate Shading (VRS), including motion and content adaptive shading for the highest performance and image quality, as well as Foveated Rendering, which puts the detail where the gamer is looking.

These technologies support a booming ecosystem of headsets, developer tools - and, increasingly - games. Valve's Index HMD and controller began shipping just days ago. That follows the launch of the highly-anticipated Oculus Rift S earlier this year, as well as the Vive Focus Plus in February.

A Trio of GPUs for the Latest AAA Games

Our refreshed lineup of Turing GPUs are ready, joining our existing entry level GeForce RTX 2060, starting at $349; and GeForce RTX 2080 Ti flagship, starting at $999. They include:

  • GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER GPU - Starting at $399, Available July 9
    • Up to 22% faster (average 15%) than RTX 2060
    • 8GB GDDR6 - 2GB more than the RTX 2060
    • Faster than GTX 1080
    • 7+7 TOPs (FP32+INT32) and 57 Tensor TFLOPs
  • GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER GPU - Starting at $499, Available July 9
    • Up to 24% faster (average 16%) than RTX 2070, for the same price
    • Faster than GTX 1080 Ti
    • 9+9 TOPs (FP32+INT32) and 73 Tensor TFLOPs
  • GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU - Starting at $699, Available July 23
    • More performance than RTX 2080, for the same price
    • Memory speed cranked up to 15.5Gbps
    • Faster than TITAN Xp
    • 11+11 TOPs (FP32+INT32) and 89 Tensor TFLOPs

NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs aren't just the only gaming GPUs capable of real-time ray tracing; they're the only ones to support other advanced gaming features, such as NVIDIA Adaptive Shading, Mesh Shading, Variable Rate Shading and NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling, which uses AI to sharpen game visuals while increasing performance.

Future Proof

Gamers want to make a future proof investment and the future is clearly ray-tracing. They want the best performance and features they can afford. SUPER offers all of that, today.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 13:52:04 UTC
