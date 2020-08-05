Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stop the Bleeding: AI Startup Deep01 Assists Physicians Evaluate Brain Hemorrhage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/05/2020 | 12:37pm EDT

During a stroke, a patient loses an estimated 1.9 million brain cells every minute, so interpreting their CT scan even one second quicker is vital to maintaining their health.

To save precious time, Taiwan-based medical imaging startup Deep01 has created an AI-based medical imaging software, called DeepCT, to evaluate acute intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH), a type of stroke. The system works with 95 percent accuracy in just 30 seconds per case - about 10 times faster than competing methods.

Founded in 2016, Deep01 is the first AI company in Asia to have FDA clearances in both the U.S. and Taiwan. It's a member of NVIDIA Inception, a program that helps startups develop, prototype and deploy their AI or data science technology and get to market faster.

The startup recently raised around $3 million for DeepCT, which detects suspected areas of bleeding around the brain and annotates where they're located on CT scans, notifying physicians of the results.

The software was trained using 60,000 medical images that displayed all types of acute ICH. Deep01 uses a self-developed deep learning framework that runs images and trains the model on NVIDIA GPUs.

'Working with NVIDIA's robust AI computing hardware, in addition to software frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch, allows us to deliver excellent AI inference performance,' said David Chou, founder and CEO of the company.

Making Quick Diagnosis Accessible and Affordable

Strokes are the world's second-most common cause of death. When stroke patients are ushered into the emergency room, doctors must quickly determine whether the brain is bleeding and what next steps for treatment should be.

However, many hospitals lack enough manpower to perform such timely diagnoses, since only some emergency room doctors specialize in reading CT scans. Because of this, Deep01 was founded, according to Chou, with the mission of offering affordable AI-based solutions to medical institutions.

The 30-second speed with which DeepCT completes interpretation can help medical practitioners prioritize the patients in most urgent need for treatment.

Helpful for Facilities of All Types and Sizes

DeepCT has helped doctors evaluate more than 5,000 brain scans and is being used in nine medical institutions in Taiwan, ranging from small hospitals to large-scale medical centers.

'The lack of radiologists is a big issue even in large-scale medical centers like the one I work at, especially during late-night shifts when fewer staff are on duty,' said Tseng-Lung Yang, senior radiologist at Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital in Taiwan.

Geng-Wang Liaw, an emergency physician at Yeezen General Hospital - a smaller facility in Taiwan - agreed that Deep01's technology helps relieve physical and mental burdens for doctors.

'Doctors in the emergency room may misdiagnose a CT scan at times,' he said. 'Deep01's solution stands by as an assistant 24/7, to give doctors confidence and reduce the possibility for medical error.'

Beyond ICH, Deep01 is at work on expanding its technology to identify midline shift, a pathological finding that occurs when there's increased pressure on the brain and increases mortality.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 05 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2020 16:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
12:37pSTOP THE BLEEDING : AI Startup Deep01 Assists Physicians Evaluate Brain Hemorrha..
PU
08/03Samsung denies interest in Arm Holdings stake
RE
08/01SOFTBANK TO MAINTAIN STAKE IN ARM AF : Nikkei
RE
07/30NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for Second-Quarter Financial Results
GL
07/28Intel's Top Engineer Quits Amid Tech Revamp -- WSJ
DJ
07/27Intel Chief Engineer Departs After Product Delay -- Update
DJ
07/24Intel chip delay forces shift to using more outside factories, shares drop
RE
07/24Intel shares dive on apparent manufacturing retreat; rival chip stocks jump
RE
07/23Intel chip delay forces shift to using more outside factories, shares drop
RE
07/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: The earnings season is better than expected so far
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 14 644 M - -
Net income 2021 3 656 M - -
Net cash 2021 9 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,8x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 276 B 276 B -
EV / Sales 2021 18,2x
EV / Sales 2022 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 13 775
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 402,49 $
Last Close Price 449,11 $
Spread / Highest target 11,3%
Spread / Average Target -10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION90.87%276 263
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED29.61%375 310
INTEL CORPORATION-17.91%208 950
BROADCOM INC.3.91%132 074
QUALCOMM, INC.25.75%125 181
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.07%121 115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group