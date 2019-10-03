Streaming from a Cloud Near You: SAFMAR Group, LG U+ and SoftBank Grow Cloud Gaming Globally Through GeForce NOW Alliance

The GeForce NOW Alliance has been spreading cloud gaming's reach across the globe. That continued today as SAFMAR Group announced the launch of GeForce NOW in Russia as GFN.RU.

That means the throngs of Russian gamers who have been patiently waiting to get into the GeForce NOW beta have a path to play. SAFMAR kicked off Russia's biggest computer and video games exhibition, the IgroMir Expo in Moscow, with the news.

By partnering with top local service and retail providers, GFN.RU is able to deliver the best in cloud gaming. Rostelecom, the leading provider of digital services in Russia, will run GFN.RU on its ultra-high-speed data сhannels to deliver max performance and minimal latency. M.Video, the largest Russian consumer electronics retail chain, is offering subscriptions in store and online.

GeForce NOW Alliance members have the autonomy to create the best business models, pricing, promotions, layouts and game libraries for their regions. So gamers get both a truly local experience and the quality and performance of GeForce NOW.

SAFMAR Group joins two alliance members with recent GeForce NOW announcements - LG U+ in Korea and SoftBank in Japan.

In South Korea, LG U+ kicked-off its GeForce NOW trial earlier this month, aligned with the highly anticipated launch of the Samsung Note Galaxy 10 release. The country's gamers can now access the latest PC games anytime, anywhere, with 5G smartphones and PCs. No need to download game titles or manage game and system updates.

In Japan, SoftBank recently opened pre-registration for GeForce NOW and has received overwhelming support from gamers locally. Their free beta trial will launch this winter. Japanese gamers who want earliest access should sign up now.

Announced at the GPU Technology Conference in March, GeForce NOW Alliance is a partnership of operators using NVIDIA RTX Servers and NVIDIA cloud gaming software to expand and improve cloud gaming globally. It's our commitment to deliver the best cloud gaming experience around the world.

With RTX Servers, telcos and cloud operators have a turnkey solution to bring high-performance cloud gaming with localized versions of GeForce NOW onto their networks.

The introduction of 5G and broadband networks with ever-increasing speeds means GeForce NOW Alliance operators can get more games to more users, faster.

And a growing network of operators means GeForce NOW continues to bring cloud gaming to more gamers in more places.