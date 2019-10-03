Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Streaming from a Cloud Near You: SAFMAR Group, LG U+ and SoftBank Grow Cloud Gaming Globally Through GeForce NOW Alliance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 11:51am EDT

The GeForce NOW Alliance has been spreading cloud gaming's reach across the globe. That continued today as SAFMAR Group announced the launch of GeForce NOW in Russia as GFN.RU.

That means the throngs of Russian gamers who have been patiently waiting to get into the GeForce NOW beta have a path to play. SAFMAR kicked off Russia's biggest computer and video games exhibition, the IgroMir Expo in Moscow, with the news.

By partnering with top local service and retail providers, GFN.RU is able to deliver the best in cloud gaming. Rostelecom, the leading provider of digital services in Russia, will run GFN.RU on its ultra-high-speed data сhannels to deliver max performance and minimal latency. M.Video, the largest Russian consumer electronics retail chain, is offering subscriptions in store and online.

GeForce NOW Alliance members have the autonomy to create the best business models, pricing, promotions, layouts and game libraries for their regions. So gamers get both a truly local experience and the quality and performance of GeForce NOW.

Updates from the GFN Alliance

SAFMAR Group joins two alliance members with recent GeForce NOW announcements - LG U+ in Korea and SoftBank in Japan.

In South Korea, LG U+ kicked-off its GeForce NOW trial earlier this month, aligned with the highly anticipated launch of the Samsung Note Galaxy 10 release. The country's gamers can now access the latest PC games anytime, anywhere, with 5G smartphones and PCs. No need to download game titles or manage game and system updates.

In Japan, SoftBank recently opened pre-registration for GeForce NOW and has received overwhelming support from gamers locally. Their free beta trial will launch this winter. Japanese gamers who want earliest access should sign up now.

What Is GeForce NOW Alliance?

Announced at the GPU Technology Conference in March, GeForce NOW Alliance is a partnership of operators using NVIDIA RTX Servers and NVIDIA cloud gaming software to expand and improve cloud gaming globally. It's our commitment to deliver the best cloud gaming experience around the world.

With RTX Servers, telcos and cloud operators have a turnkey solution to bring high-performance cloud gaming with localized versions of GeForce NOW onto their networks.

The introduction of 5G and broadband networks with ever-increasing speeds means GeForce NOW Alliance operators can get more games to more users, faster.

And a growing network of operators means GeForce NOW continues to bring cloud gaming to more gamers in more places.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 15:50:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVIDIA CORPORATION
11:51aSTREAMING FROM A CLOUD NEAR YOU : SAFMAR Group, LG U+ and SoftBank Grow Cloud Ga..
PU
10/02GAUGAN ROCKET MAN : Conceptual Artist Uses AI Tools for Sci-Fi Modeling
PU
10/01NVIDIA : Teen AI Developer Builds Early Detection Tool for Brain Disease
PU
10/01TSMC counter-sues U.S. chip rival GlobalFoundries for patent infringement
RE
09/30TSMC counter-sues U.S. chip rival GlobalFoundries for patent infringement
RE
09/30NVIDIA : Michigan Startup Gets Customer Traction for Conversational AI Research
PU
09/27BROADCASTING LIVE FROM THE FUTURE : Ray Tracing Comes to Live TV with NVIDIA RTX
PU
09/26A STREAM COME TRUE : NVIDIA RTX Broadcast Engine Brings Twitch Livestreams to Li..
PU
09/25SAY YES TO THE AI DRESS : Entrepreneur Brings GPUs to Fashion
PU
09/25TB OR NOT TB : AI-Powered App Aids Treatment of Tuberculosis
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 794 M
EBIT 2020 3 556 M
Net income 2020 2 567 M
Finance 2020 7 651 M
Yield 2020 0,37%
P/E ratio 2020 41,7x
P/E ratio 2021 29,6x
EV / Sales2020 9,05x
EV / Sales2021 7,39x
Capitalization 105 B
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 185,14  $
Last Close Price 173,04  $
Spread / Highest target 36,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION29.62%106 009
INTEL CORPORATION5.24%228 278
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%226 998
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS34.22%120 661
BROADCOM INC.6.21%109 509
QUALCOMM30.01%92 730
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group