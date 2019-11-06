Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NVR, Inc.    NVR

NVR, INC.

(NVR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NVR, Inc. : Announces Share Repurchase

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 01:23pm EST

RESTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of $300 million of its outstanding common stock.  The purchases will occur from time to time in the open market and/or in privately negotiated transactions as market conditions permit.  The Company indicated that the authorization is a continuation of the stock repurchase program that began in 1994 and is consistent with NVR's strategy of maximizing shareholder value.  Consistent with prior authorizations, this new authorization prohibits the Company from purchasing shares from the Company's officers, directors, Profit Sharing/401(k) Plan Trust or Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust.  As of November 5, 2019, NVR had 3,678,380 total shares of common stock outstanding.

About NVR

NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments:  homebuilding and mortgage banking.  The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-two metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C.  For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvr-inc-announces-share-repurchase-300953083.html

SOURCE NVR, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NVR, INC.
01:23pNVR, INC. : Announces Share Repurchase
PR
11/01NVR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
10/18NVR INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements an..
AQ
10/18NVR : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/18NVR, INC. : Announces Third Quarter Results
PR
10/02Home-Builder Stocks Are Sitting Pretty
DJ
10/02Home-Builder Stocks Are Sitting Pretty
DJ
09/17Home-Builder Stocks Jump as Mortgage Rates Slide
DJ
07/31NVR : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial..
PU
07/31NVR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group