NVR, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter Results

10/18/2019 | 09:01am EDT

RESTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $223,787,000, or $56.11 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased 14% and 16%, respectively, when compared to 2018 third quarter net income of $195,816,000, or $48.28 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $1,911,264,000, a 3% increase from $1,852,407,000 in the third quarter of 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, consolidated revenues were $5,398,469,000, a 4% increase from $5,169,126,000 reported for 2018. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $622,402,000, an increase of 10% when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $156.61, an increase of 15% from $136.53 per diluted share for 2018.

The Company's effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 decreased to 16.2% and 14.8%, respectively, compared to 21.6% and 17.2% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. The effective tax rate was favorably impacted by an increase in the income tax benefit recognized related to excess tax benefits from stock option exercises totaling $27,604,000 and $86,809,000 for three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to $12,585,000 and $58,607,000, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.

Homebuilding
New orders in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 11% to 4,766 units, when compared to 4,302 units in the third quarter of 2018. The average sales price of new orders in the third quarter of 2019 was $369,200, a decrease of 1% when compared with the third quarter of 2018. Settlements increased in the third quarter of 2019 to 5,124 units, which was 8% higher than the third quarter of 2018. The Company's backlog of homes sold but not settled as of September 30, 2019 decreased on a unit basis by 6% to 9,172 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 7% to $3,402,933,000 when compared to September 30, 2018.

Homebuilding revenues of $1,873,331,000 in the third quarter of 2019 increased 4% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2019 increased to 19.0%, compared to 18.6% in the third quarter of 2018. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $245,774,000 in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 10% when compared to the third quarter of 2018.

Mortgage Banking
Mortgage closed loan production in the third quarter of 2019 totaled $1,373,946,000, an increase of 10% when compared to the third quarter of 2018. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $21,400,000 in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 16% when compared to $25,514,000 in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in income before tax is primarily due to a 12% decrease in mortgage banking fees, resulting from the timing of loan sales and a decrease in the fair value measurement adjustment.

About NVR
NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-two metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.

Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019


2018


2019


2018










Homebuilding:









Revenues


$

1,873,331


$

1,809,345


$

5,273,985


$

5,049,901

Other income


6,696


2,840


18,266


6,981

Cost of sales


(1,518,276)


(1,472,649)


(4,282,470)


(4,101,392)

Selling, general and administrative


(109,969)


(109,372)


(337,913)


(321,436)

Operating income


251,782


230,164


671,868


634,054

Interest expense


(6,008)


(5,968)


(18,034)


(18,022)

Homebuilding income


245,774


224,196


653,834


616,032










Mortgage Banking:









Mortgage banking fees


37,933


43,062


124,484


119,225

Interest income


3,340


3,362


8,910


8,370

Other income


819


659


2,039


1,824

General and administrative


(20,407)


(21,340)


(57,999)


(62,371)

Interest expense


(285)


(229)


(775)


(786)

Mortgage banking income


21,400


25,514


76,659


66,262










Income before taxes


267,174


249,710


730,493


682,294

Income tax expense


(43,387)


(53,894)


(108,091)


(117,255)










Net income


$

223,787


$

195,816


$

622,402


$

565,039










Basic earnings per share


$

60.94


$

54.21


$

171.43


$

155.22










Diluted earnings per share


$

56.11


$

48.28


$

156.61


$

136.53










Basic weighted average shares outstanding


3,672


3,612


3,631


3,640










Diluted weighted average shares outstanding


3,988


4,056


3,974


4,139

 

 

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)








September 30, 2019


December 31, 2018

ASSETS





Homebuilding:





Cash and cash equivalents


$

1,068,172


$

688,783

Restricted cash


18,337


16,982

Receivables


29,276


18,641

Inventory:





Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers


1,236,831


1,076,904

Unsold lots and housing units


161,417


115,631

Land under development


80,193


38,857

Building materials and other


18,008


21,718



1,496,449


1,253,110






Contract land deposits, net


404,850


396,177

Property, plant and equipment, net


50,463


42,234

Operating lease right-of-use assets


63,505


Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


41,580


41,580

Other assets


181,234


184,004



3,353,866


2,641,511

Mortgage Banking:





Cash and cash equivalents


26,765


23,092

Restricted cash


2,493


3,071

Mortgage loans held for sale, net


411,223


458,324

Property and equipment, net


6,058


6,510

Operating lease right-of-use assets


13,857


Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net


7,347


7,347

Other assets


21,750


26,078



489,493


524,422

Total assets


$

3,843,359


$

3,165,933






 

 

NVR, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)








September 30, 2019


December 31, 2018

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Homebuilding:





Accounts payable


$

285,714


$

244,496

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


319,347


332,871

Customer deposits


142,937


138,246

Operating lease liabilities


70,864


Senior notes


598,146


597,681



1,417,008


1,313,294

Mortgage Banking:





Accounts payable and other liabilities


40,084


44,077

Operating lease liabilities


14,810




54,894


44,077

Total liabilities


1,471,902


1,357,371






Commitments and contingencies










Shareholders' equity:





Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of both September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018


206


206

Additional paid-in capital


2,020,180


1,820,223

Deferred compensation trust – 107,295 and 107,340 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively


(16,912)


(16,937)

Deferred compensation liability


16,912


16,937

Retained earnings


7,653,735


7,031,333

Less treasury stock at cost – 16,857,145 and 16,977,499 shares as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively


(7,302,664)


(7,043,200)

Total shareholders' equity


2,371,457


1,808,562

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

3,843,359


$

3,165,933






 

 

NVR, Inc.

Operating Activity

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019


2018


2019


2018

Homebuilding data:









New orders (units)









Mid Atlantic (1)


2,086


2,124


6,852


7,041

North East (2)


323


315


1,000


1,051

Mid East (3)


1,141


962


3,631


3,400

South East (4)


1,216


901


3,661


2,948

Total


4,766


4,302


15,144


14,440










Average new order price


$

369.2


$

374.0


$

364.8


$

376.3










Settlements (units)









Mid Atlantic (1)


2,421


2,297


6,890


6,462

North East (2)


316


367


933


1,022

Mid East (3)


1,255


1,164


3,382


3,135

South East (4)


1,132


926


3,132


2,642

Total


5,124


4,754


14,337


13,261










Average settlement price


$

365.5


$

380.5


$

367.8


$

380.8










Backlog (units)









Mid Atlantic (1)






4,110


4,803

North East (2)






630


711

Mid East (3)






2,055


2,163

South East (4)






2,377


2,033

Total






9,172


9,710










Average backlog price






$

371.0


$

377.1










New order cancellation rate


16%


16%


14%


14%

Community count (average)


473


479


464


481

Lots controlled at end of period






102,000


96,400










Mortgage banking data:









Loan closings


$

1,373,946


$

1,249,199


$

3,745,983


$

3,472,976

Capture rate


90%


88%


89%


87%










Common stock information:









Shares outstanding at end of period






3,698,185


3,595,069

Number of shares repurchased


18,024


63,844


129,679


222,224

Aggregate cost of shares repurchased


$

61,064


$

173,831


$

365,542


$

657,369



















(1)

Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.


(2)

New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania


(3)

New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois


(4)

North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida




 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nvr-inc-announces-third-quarter-results-300940859.html

SOURCE NVR, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
