NVR, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter Results
10/18/2019 | 09:01am EDT
RESTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR), one of the nation's largest homebuilding and mortgage banking companies, announced net income for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 of $223,787,000, or $56.11 per diluted share. Net income and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 increased 14% and 16%, respectively, when compared to 2018 third quarter net income of $195,816,000, or $48.28 per diluted share. Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2019 totaled $1,911,264,000, a 3% increase from $1,852,407,000 in the third quarter of 2018.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, consolidated revenues were $5,398,469,000, a 4% increase from $5,169,126,000 reported for 2018. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $622,402,000, an increase of 10% when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $156.61, an increase of 15% from $136.53 per diluted share for 2018.
The Company's effective tax rate for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 decreased to 16.2% and 14.8%, respectively, compared to 21.6% and 17.2% for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively. The effective tax rate was favorably impacted by an increase in the income tax benefit recognized related to excess tax benefits from stock option exercises totaling $27,604,000 and $86,809,000 for three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively, compared to $12,585,000 and $58,607,000, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, respectively.
Homebuilding
New orders in the third quarter of 2019 increased by 11% to 4,766 units, when compared to 4,302 units in the third quarter of 2018. The average sales price of new orders in the third quarter of 2019 was $369,200, a decrease of 1% when compared with the third quarter of 2018. Settlements increased in the third quarter of 2019 to 5,124 units, which was 8% higher than the third quarter of 2018. The Company's backlog of homes sold but not settled as of September 30, 2019 decreased on a unit basis by 6% to 9,172 units and decreased on a dollar basis by 7% to $3,402,933,000 when compared to September 30, 2018.
Homebuilding revenues of $1,873,331,000 in the third quarter of 2019 increased 4% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Gross profit margin in the third quarter of 2019 increased to 19.0%, compared to 18.6% in the third quarter of 2018. Income before tax from the homebuilding segment totaled $245,774,000 in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 10% when compared to the third quarter of 2018.
Mortgage Banking
Mortgage closed loan production in the third quarter of 2019 totaled $1,373,946,000, an increase of 10% when compared to the third quarter of 2018. Income before tax from the mortgage banking segment totaled $21,400,000 in the third quarter of 2019, a decrease of 16% when compared to $25,514,000 in the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in income before tax is primarily due to a 12% decrease in mortgage banking fees, resulting from the timing of loan sales and a decrease in the fair value measurement adjustment.
About NVR
NVR, Inc. operates in two business segments: homebuilding and mortgage banking. The homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes and Heartland Homes trade names, and operates in thirty-two metropolitan areas in fourteen states and Washington, D.C. For more information about NVR, Inc. and its brands, see www.nvrinc.com, www.ryanhomes.com, www.nvhomes.com and www.heartlandluxuryhomes.com.
Some of the statements in this release made by the Company constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Certain, but not necessarily all, of such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. All statements other than of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this document may include those regarding market trends, NVR's financial position, business strategy, the outcome of pending litigation, investigations or similar contingencies, projected plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of NVR to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to the following: general economic and business conditions (on both a national and regional level); interest rate changes; access to suitable financing by NVR and NVR's customers; increased regulation in the mortgage banking industry; the ability of our mortgage banking subsidiary to sell loans it originates into the secondary market; competition; the availability and cost of land and other raw materials used by NVR in its homebuilding operations; shortages of labor; weather related slow-downs; building moratoriums; governmental regulation; fluctuation and volatility of stock and other financial markets; mortgage financing availability; and other factors over which NVR has little or no control. NVR undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Homebuilding:
Revenues
$
1,873,331
$
1,809,345
$
5,273,985
$
5,049,901
Other income
6,696
2,840
18,266
6,981
Cost of sales
(1,518,276)
(1,472,649)
(4,282,470)
(4,101,392)
Selling, general and administrative
(109,969)
(109,372)
(337,913)
(321,436)
Operating income
251,782
230,164
671,868
634,054
Interest expense
(6,008)
(5,968)
(18,034)
(18,022)
Homebuilding income
245,774
224,196
653,834
616,032
Mortgage Banking:
Mortgage banking fees
37,933
43,062
124,484
119,225
Interest income
3,340
3,362
8,910
8,370
Other income
819
659
2,039
1,824
General and administrative
(20,407)
(21,340)
(57,999)
(62,371)
Interest expense
(285)
(229)
(775)
(786)
Mortgage banking income
21,400
25,514
76,659
66,262
Income before taxes
267,174
249,710
730,493
682,294
Income tax expense
(43,387)
(53,894)
(108,091)
(117,255)
Net income
$
223,787
$
195,816
$
622,402
$
565,039
Basic earnings per share
$
60.94
$
54.21
$
171.43
$
155.22
Diluted earnings per share
$
56.11
$
48.28
$
156.61
$
136.53
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
3,672
3,612
3,631
3,640
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
3,988
4,056
3,974
4,139
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
ASSETS
Homebuilding:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,068,172
$
688,783
Restricted cash
18,337
16,982
Receivables
29,276
18,641
Inventory:
Lots and housing units, covered under sales agreements with customers
1,236,831
1,076,904
Unsold lots and housing units
161,417
115,631
Land under development
80,193
38,857
Building materials and other
18,008
21,718
1,496,449
1,253,110
Contract land deposits, net
404,850
396,177
Property, plant and equipment, net
50,463
42,234
Operating lease right-of-use assets
63,505
—
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
41,580
41,580
Other assets
181,234
184,004
3,353,866
2,641,511
Mortgage Banking:
Cash and cash equivalents
26,765
23,092
Restricted cash
2,493
3,071
Mortgage loans held for sale, net
411,223
458,324
Property and equipment, net
6,058
6,510
Operating lease right-of-use assets
13,857
—
Reorganization value in excess of amounts allocable to identifiable assets, net
7,347
7,347
Other assets
21,750
26,078
489,493
524,422
Total assets
$
3,843,359
$
3,165,933
NVR, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Homebuilding:
Accounts payable
$
285,714
$
244,496
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
319,347
332,871
Customer deposits
142,937
138,246
Operating lease liabilities
70,864
—
Senior notes
598,146
597,681
1,417,008
1,313,294
Mortgage Banking:
Accounts payable and other liabilities
40,084
44,077
Operating lease liabilities
14,810
—
54,894
44,077
Total liabilities
1,471,902
1,357,371
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 20,555,330 shares issued as of both September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
206
206
Additional paid-in capital
2,020,180
1,820,223
Deferred compensation trust – 107,295 and 107,340 shares of NVR, Inc. common stock as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
(16,912)
(16,937)
Deferred compensation liability
16,912
16,937
Retained earnings
7,653,735
7,031,333
Less treasury stock at cost – 16,857,145 and 16,977,499 shares as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
(7,302,664)
(7,043,200)
Total shareholders' equity
2,371,457
1,808,562
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,843,359
$
3,165,933
NVR, Inc.
Operating Activity
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Homebuilding data:
New orders (units)
Mid Atlantic (1)
2,086
2,124
6,852
7,041
North East (2)
323
315
1,000
1,051
Mid East (3)
1,141
962
3,631
3,400
South East (4)
1,216
901
3,661
2,948
Total
4,766
4,302
15,144
14,440
Average new order price
$
369.2
$
374.0
$
364.8
$
376.3
Settlements (units)
Mid Atlantic (1)
2,421
2,297
6,890
6,462
North East (2)
316
367
933
1,022
Mid East (3)
1,255
1,164
3,382
3,135
South East (4)
1,132
926
3,132
2,642
Total
5,124
4,754
14,337
13,261
Average settlement price
$
365.5
$
380.5
$
367.8
$
380.8
Backlog (units)
Mid Atlantic (1)
4,110
4,803
North East (2)
630
711
Mid East (3)
2,055
2,163
South East (4)
2,377
2,033
Total
9,172
9,710
Average backlog price
$
371.0
$
377.1
New order cancellation rate
16%
16%
14%
14%
Community count (average)
473
479
464
481
Lots controlled at end of period
102,000
96,400
Mortgage banking data:
Loan closings
$
1,373,946
$
1,249,199
$
3,745,983
$
3,472,976
Capture rate
90%
88%
89%
87%
Common stock information:
Shares outstanding at end of period
3,698,185
3,595,069
Number of shares repurchased
18,024
63,844
129,679
222,224
Aggregate cost of shares repurchased
$
61,064
$
173,831
$
365,542
$
657,369
(1)
Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, D.C.
(2)
New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania
(3)
New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois
(4)
North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida
